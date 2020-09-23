Special Boiling Point Solvents Market Growth to be Fuelled by 2019-2025

In 2029, the Special Boiling Point Solvents market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Special Boiling Point Solvents market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Special Boiling Point Solvents market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In the Special Boiling Point Solvents market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size.

Global Special Boiling Point Solvents market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Special Boiling Point Solvents market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Shell

Total SA

Dow Chemicals

Bharat Petroleum

ExxonMobil

Bax Chemicals

BP

Cepsa

CVOPRL

Bajrang Petrochemicals

Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Haltermann Carless

Gulf Chemicals and Industrial Oils Company

Ganga Rasayanie (P) Ltd.

Banner Chemical Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Petroleum Ether

Rubber Solvent

VM & P naphtha

Others

Segment by Application

Paints and Coatings

Adhesives

Rubbers and Tires

Cleansing Agents

Others

Research Methodology of Special Boiling Point Solvents Market Report

The global Special Boiling Point Solvents market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Special Boiling Point Solvents market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Special Boiling Point Solvents market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.