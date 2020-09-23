Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market – Growth, Statistics, By Application, Production, Revenue & Forecast To 2026

This Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market report includes worldwide topmost prime manufactures like ( Herrenknecht, CRTG, CRCHI, Tianhe, LNSS, Komatsu, Mitsubishi, NHI, Kawasaki, IHI, Terratec, SELI, Tianye Tolian, Hitachi Zosen, Xugong Kaigong, STEC, JIMT ) in terms of company basic information, Product Category, Sales (Volume), Revenue (Million USD), Price, Gross Margin (%), Price, Cost, Growth Rate, Import, Export, Market Share and Technological Developments. Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market report provide the COVID19 Outbreak Impact analysis of key factors influencing the growth of the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) market Size ( Production, Value and Consumption ). In the end, the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) industry report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

Scope of Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market: A tunnel boring machine (TBM) is a machine used to excavate tunnels with a circular cross section through a variety of soil and rock strata. They may also be used for micro tunneling. In Japan and China, The machine is used for soil are called shield tunneling machines and machines used for hard rock are called tunnel boring machine. But in Europe and USA, they are called the same name tunnel boring machine. The research includes all of them.

In recent years, international manufacturers of Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) have cooperation with Chinese enterprises and China has become the world’s largest TBM manufacturer which occupied more than 64% of production in total in 2017.

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) industry is generally at a more advanced level. In Japan, Europe and the United States manufacturer of TBM still has a considerable size. The consumption volume of TBM in Europe was about 77 Units, which was follow by US, with a volume of 48 Units.

Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) can be used in the process of Subway, tunnel, Water conservancy project, mine, etc. With the development of industry and technology, the potential market for Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) is still huge.

The Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) market was valued at 4740 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 4370 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of -1.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM).

⟴ City Rail System

⟴ Railway and Highway

⟴ Municipal Engineering

⟴ Others

⟴ Soft Ground TBMs

⟴ Hard Rock TBMs

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

