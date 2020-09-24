Aluminum Cans Market 2020-2025 | Country Level Analysis, Current Trade Size And Future Prospective

Aluminum cans are recycled over and over again in a true “closed loop” recycling process. Glass and plastic are typically “down-cycled” into products like carpet fiber or landfill liner.
Aluminum cans are unique in that they are most often recycled directly back into themselves meaning that the average can has a very high percentage of recycled content.
The global Aluminum Cans market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Aluminum Cans volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Aluminum Cans market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Aluminum Cans in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Aluminum Cans manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Ball Corporation
ORG Packaging
Shengxing Group
Toyo Seikan Co.
Crown
Rexam
Amcor
CPMC
Great China Metal Industry Company
EXAL.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
<50mm
50-100mm
>100mm
Segment by Application
Chemicals
Beverage
Food
Pharmaceuticals
