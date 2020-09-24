Counter-UAV Market: Latest Trends, Demand and Analysis 2025

In 2029, the Counter-UAV market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Counter-UAV market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Counter-UAV market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In the Counter-UAV market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. Important regions emphasized in the report include region 1 (country 1, country2), region 2 (country 1, country2), and region 3 (country 1, country2).

Boeing Company

Thales Group

Airbus Group SE

Saab AB

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Selex ES S.p.A.

Blighter Surveillance Systems

Raytheon Company

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd

Rheinmetall AG

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Electronic

Kinetic

Segment by Application

Defence

Commercial

Others

Research Methodology of Counter-UAV Market Report

The global Counter-UAV market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Counter-UAV market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Counter-UAV market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.