Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Market Expectations & Growth Trends Highlighted until 2026

The global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Givaudan SA

Kerry Group Plc.

Cargill, Incorporated

Ingredient Inc.

Exter B.V.

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Dohler GmbH

Tate & Lyle PLC

Symrise AG

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Innova Flavors

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Angel Yeast Co., Ltd.

CHS Inc.

Dupont

Basic Food Flavors, Inc.

Foodchem International Corporation

Takasago International Corporation

Firmenich SA

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

By Raw Material

Soy

Corn

Wheat

Pea

Rice

Others

By Form

Powder & Granules

Paste

Liquid

Segment by Application

Food & Beverages Industry

Cosmetic & Personal Care Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Each market player encompassed in the Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

