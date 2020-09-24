Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Market Expectations & Growth Trends Highlighted until 2026

The global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Givaudan SA
Kerry Group Plc.
Cargill, Incorporated
Ingredient Inc.
Exter B.V.
Sensient Technologies Corporation
Dohler GmbH
Tate & Lyle PLC
Symrise AG
Archer Daniels Midland Company
Koninklijke DSM N.V.
Innova Flavors
Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
Angel Yeast Co., Ltd.
CHS Inc.
Dupont
Basic Food Flavors, Inc.
Foodchem International Corporation
Takasago International Corporation
Firmenich SA
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
By Raw Material
Soy
Corn
Wheat
Pea
Rice
Others
By Form
Powder & Granules
Paste
Liquid
Segment by Application
Food & Beverages Industry
Cosmetic & Personal Care Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Each market player encompassed in the Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
