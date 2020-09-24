How to watch NBA playoffs 2020 Lakers vs Nuggets Live Stream Reddit Free Game 4 How To Watch NBA With Free Apps. After falling behind 0-2 in the Western Conference finals, the Denver Nuggets showed incredible effort in Game 4 to pull out a win against the Lakers. L.A.

Live Stream information

Date: Thursday, Sept. 24 | 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, Sept. 24 | 9 p.m. ET Location: Disney Wide World of Sports — Orlando, Florida

Disney Wide World of Sports — Orlando, Florida TV: Watch Live Free

Odds: Lakers -6 | Over/Under: 214.5

Still has the advantage in this series, but Game 3 showed that the Nuggets are starting to figure things out. This team is comfortable playing as the underdogs, and while it isn’t ideal to be playing from behind, we can’t count Denver out until they are absolutely out of the postseason.

Denver will have to replicate the success it found in Game 3, which was largely centred around the standout performance of Jamal Murray, to get completely back in this series, otherwise they’ll be staring down an all-too-familiar 1-3 deficit.

Here’s everything you need to know about Game 3 between the Nuggets and Lakers.

The Massachusetts men struck back at Disney’s sports complex on Saturday night to set up a tantalising next few games of the 2020 NBA Eastern Conference Finals. Follow our guide to watch a Celtics vs Heat live stream of game 4 to find see what happens next and catch all the NBA playoff action – no matter where you are.

BOSTON CELTICS VS MIAMI HEAT: LIVE STREAM Game 4 of the Celtics vs Heat series takes place today (Wednesday, September 23) at 8.30pm ET. It’s being shown by ESPN on linear TV and full streaming details can be found below – take your preferred NBA coverage wherever you are with ExpressVPN and get 3-months FREE with this deal.

For the Celtics, it’s their third Eastern Conference final appearance in the last four years and they’ll be looking to go one better this time round, as youngsters Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown continue to emerge as out-and-out NBA superstars under coach Brad Stevens – and mentoring of veteran star Kemba Walker.

The C’s face their biggest challenge of the playoffs in the Heat though, as Miami have played arguably the best basketball in the NBA since competitive action resumed in August. And that showed in games 1 and 2 of the series, as they asserted a lead early on.

Led by Jimmy Butler on both ends of the court, their stringy defense belies a surprisingly effective offense – one buoyed by the trade-deadline arrivals of Andre Iguodala and former Celtic Jae Crowder. In fact, they’ve only lost one game so far in the playoffs this year.

It’s a fascinating series, so read on as we explain how to watch the Celtics vs Heat online and get an NBA live stream from anywhere in the world today.

How to watch the 2020 NBA playoffs from abroad

You may not be able to watch the Celtics vs Heat game 4 using your usual cable TV or streaming service, due to coverage blackout rules in the US or international geo-blocking restrictions.

When this is is the case, the simplest and most reliable solution is to use a VPN service, which masks your IP address – and therefore your location – when you visit a website. On top of that, it gives you the ability to reroute your device's internet connection through a server in a different country or state, thereby getting you access to coverage that might not otherwise be available – even though you probably pay for it.



We've tested over 100 VPNs and found that ExpressVPN always comes out on top. VPNs are good for more than watching NBA abroad, however. You're securing your online activity with a range of safety net features that keep your data private while also getting you into geo-blocked websites or Netflix regions.

Watch Basketball live stream: how to watch the NBA playoff series in the US

The Celtics vs Heat series is being shown nationally on ESPN with game 4 tip-off scheduled for 8.30pm ET / 5.30pm PT today. If you’ve got cable, that means it’s easy, as you can stream the Celtics vs Heat game online via the ESPN website. If you don’t have cable, then you’ll need to look at accessing these channels another way – namely, via an over-the-top streaming service service. Of these, Sling TV is easily your best option. A Sling Orange package costs just $30 a month and gets you both TNT and ESPN, meaning you’re covered for this game and many more throughout the playoffs – plus there’s currently a FREE Sling TV trial up for grabs, which means you’ll be able to watch game 7 of the Celtics vs Heat without dropping a dime. Or if you’re not too happy about picking up a Sling TV subscription just for sports, you can grab an NBA TV Pass for just $6.99 a month of $19.99 annually. This will get you coverage of all nationally televised games for a great price – but it is subject to blackout restrictions for in-market games when they apply. However, you can get around this by grabbing a quality VPN if you live in the same area your favorite team is based.

How to watch live stream NBA playoffs in Canada

Sportsnet has the rights to show the Eastern Conference game 4 between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat. With the channel widely available on cable, catching the NBA online shouldn’t be difficult for these Canadian viewers – simply enter the details of your TV provider into the network’s website to watch. However, if you don’t subscribe through cable TV, you can also use its Sportsnet Now streaming service, which costs $24.99 a month. You’ll also be able to watch the Clippers vs Nuggets online with NBA League Pass. If you’re out of the country you can use a VPN to easily swap your location so you can still live stream it all. All times are the same as in the US as per the schedule above.

live stream: how to watch NBA basketball in the UK

If you’re in the UK, then Sky Sports is the home of everything NBA and the 2020 playoffs. The channel is operated by Sky, but you can also watch these channels with BT and Virgin Media TV packages. For Celtics and Heat fans, game 4 is being shown from 1.30am BST on Sky Sports Main Event in the early hours of Sunday morning. For those who don’t fancy the full commitment of a Sky contract, there are other options. A Now TV Sky Sports Pass offers all 11 Sky Sports channels to watch and can be cancelled at any time. As well as the NBA, there’s also loads of football, cricket, golf, and F1 action, with pricing that starts at £9.99 for a day’s use – but we’d highly recommend the better value Monthly Pass for the majority of viewers. It gets you coverage of the rest of the season as well as early playoff games as well as the full month of content from other sports as well. If you’re really only interested in an NBA live stream, you could also consider an NBA League Pass, which is an all-in-one subscription that offers every game left in the season on a range of devices. An annual pass comes in at £42.99, which is far better value than the £24.99 monthly pass, but you can also grab a seven day free trial. If you’re looking to watch Celtics vs Heat from abroad, you might be geo-blocked out of some of these viewing options. Using a reliable VPN can easily get around this so you can get back to the game.

How to get a Celtics vs Heat live stream in Australia

There are two options for Australian viewers wanting to tune in to the NBA playoffs this year. The first is through cable and, more specifically, Foxtel. It offers ESPN, which is the home of NBA basketball Down Under, but will require you to commit to a contract. If that’s not for you, then excellent value streaming service Kayo Sports also has you covered for all things ESPN and can be cancelled at any time – so we’d recommend looking into this option first. Costing either $25 or $35 monthly, it’s far cheaper than Foxtel and you can grab a 14-day FREE TRIAL to test it out. Perhaps best of all, a single subscription can be used simultaneously across multiple devices, meaning you can share one with family or friends and pay less. Coverage of game 4 of the Celtics vs Heat series is confirmed for both ESPN and Kayo, with tip-off set for 10.30am AEST on the morning of Thursday, September 24.

Is NBA League Pass the best way to live stream basketball?

If you’ve been shopping for ways to pick up a Celtics vs Heat live stream online, then you’ve likely come across the NBA League Pass. As the league’s official streaming service, it offers coverage of plenty of games and is available all around the world.

However, if you’re in the US, you’ll find a reduced-price subscription now available for $28.99. The caveat is that it doesn’t include any nationally televised games. That means you’ll still have to turn to ESPN, ABC, NBA TV or TNT.

The solution? Adding an NBA TV subscription to your account (available for $19.99) will give you access to full coverage, or you can bundle League Pass Premium with an NBA TV package for $59.98 for every game in all its commercial-free glory.

However, in the case of the playoffs, an NBA TV subscription alone will cover you for most games in the US, due to some clever scheduling by those in charge.

Note that NBA League Pass and NBA TV subscriptions are subject to blackout rules, meaning that if you live in the same area as your favorite team, you won’t be able to watch them – unless you utilize the VPN workaround as explained above, of course.

NBA League Pass is an international service, so you’ll be able to find different packages to suit international markets as well. In the UK, for example, a £42.99 annual fee gets you access to every remaining NBA game, without blackout restrictions or qualms over nationally televised broadcasts.

As ever, if you’re out of the country you subscribed to NBA League Pass in, it’s likely you can use a VPN to get around these restrictions – based on comprehensive testing, we rate ExpressVPN as the best and it offers a free trial so you can check it out, no strings attached.

Storylines

Lakers: In Game 3, Anthony Davis, JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard combined for just four rebounds, which is entirely unacceptable. The Lakers made several mental mistakes in this game, which led to Denver getting out to a 20-point lead at one point in the game. However, another big issue L.A. faced was its poor shooting from deep against Denver. As a team, the Lakers shot 23.1 percent from beyond the arch, with Anthony Davis, Rajon Rondo and Alex Caruso going a combined 0-11 from deep. This has always been an area of concern for L.A. this season, given that they don’t have many consistent shooters on their roster, and it was made even more apparent in Game 3.

Nuggets: Game 3 really cemented Murray’s status as one of the best young players we have in the league. All throughout the postseason he’s given us spectacular performances that have really been the driving force behind Denver’s run, but in the Nuggets most recent win, he showed just how clutch he can be. He hit two big-time buckets just as the Lakers were getting back in the game in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter, and sealed the win for Denver. Nikola Jokic is undoubtedly the best player on this team, but Murray’s play in Game 3 proved what coach Mike Malone said after the win, that the Nuggets indeed do have two superstars. Now, though, Murray, Jokic and the rest of the Nuggets players will have to replicate that success in Game 4 and going forward in this series to keep their championship hopes alive.

Prediction, Picks

Denver showed that it was figuring things out in Game 3, but if it weren’t for Murray’s late-game heroics again, L.A. could very well be up 3-0 in this series. Give credit to the Nuggets, because they did get out to a huge lead early in the game, but it also had to do with the Lakers making several mistakes. I don’t think the Lakers let the Nuggets get out to such a huge lead in Game 4, and I expect LeBron James to have a vintage performance to show those saying his age is showing that he can still control a game.

We officially have ourselves a series. The Denver Nuggets picked up an impressive 114-106 Game 3 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday to cut the Lakers’ Western Conference finals lead to 2-1. Jamal Murray was absolutely brilliant all night, nearly putting up a triple-double and hitting big shots in the fourth quarter when the Lakers launched a late comeback bid.

The Lakers were outplayed for most of the night but cut the lead to five early in the third quarter. Denver pulled away after that, however, extending the lead to as many as 18 points in the third before the Lakers launched one final comeback in the fourth quarter.

That’s when Murray came to the rescue, sealing the game for Denver. He finished with 28 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds on the night. Nikola Jokic (22 points, 10 rebounds and five assists) had another strong game for the Nuggets, with Jerami Grant coming up with a huge offensive performance, scoring a playoff career-high 26 points. LeBron James (30 points, 11 assists, 10 rebounds) and Anthony Davis (27 points) again led the way for the Lakers, with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope adding 12 points int he loss.

Denver will look to ride the momentum and even the series in Game 4 on Thursday. Here are four takeaways from the Nuggets’ big Game 3 win.

1. Murray saves the day … again

There’s not much more you can say about Jamal Murray. He dominated Game 3 offensively for the entire night, being patient and orchestrating the offense, but even more impressive was how he responded when the Lakers made their fourth-quarter run. The Nuggets were going absolutely nowhere offensively, somewhat befuddled by a rare zone defense from Los Angeles, when Murray hit a clutch 3-pointer to increase the lead to seven points with just over two minutes remaining. He followed that up with a late-shot clock assist to Paul Millsap for a dunk, then hit an absolute dagger to seal the victory with 53 seconds left.

It’s one thing to play loose and free when your team is ahead, but what Murray did was special — not that we haven’t seen it from him before. We all knew the Lakers would go on a run, and so many times in these playoffs alone we’ve seen teams fold after giving up big leads. Murray simply wouldn’t let that happen and saved the Nuggets’ season in the process. If they lose, they go down 3-0 and have basically no chance. Instead, they’re down 2-1 with all the momentum heading into Game 4. It’s hard to think of any player who has improved their stock more than Jamal Murray in these playoffs.

2. Emotional hangover for AD?

If you didn’t see Game 3, you’d look at the box score, see Anthony Davis’ 27 points and think he had a great game. It’s a testament to how great he is that he can put up numbers like that in the Western Conference finals, yet still underperform. Davis, a midrange master for most of the postseason, wasn’t hitting his assortment of pull-ups and step-backs on Tuesday, but instead of trying to get to the basket more, he looked largely passive. He didn’t even get a single rebound until the fourth quarter and failed to pick up a blocked shot, a pretty good indication that he wasn’t quite there with his energy level. Take a look at his Game 3 shot chart below.

Anthony Davis Game 3 shot chart

Davis was coming off the biggest moment of his NBA career on Sunday, so it’s fair to wonder whether he was suffering from a slight emotional hangover in terms of his intensity. It also has a lot to do with Denver’s defense, which did a better job of keeping the Lakers out of the paint for a lot of the night. Despite his subpar performance, Davis still put up numbers, which is what great players do. Expect him to come out more aggressively in Game 4.

3. Grant steps up

With Murray and Jokic playing so consistently, all the Nuggets really need is one more player to contribute significantly on any given night. On Tuesday it was Grant, who was absolutely tremendous on both ends of the floor. The 6-8 wing always brings the energy on defense, but he had struggled offensively after the opening-round Utah series, averaging 8.8 points on 36 percent field goals and 26 percent 3-pointers against the Clippers and Lakers.

He broke out of that slump in an impressive way in Game 3, scoring the majority of his career playoff-high 26 points by going to the basket and getting to the free throw line rather than just making 3-pointers. He went 2-for-5 from deep, but he took 12 free throws in Game 3, making 10, after shooting just 18 in the previous nine games combined. Watch how Grant quickly attacks the closeout and seeks contact in the lane. We hadn’t seen this a lot from him recently.

Grant isn’t going to score 20-plus points every night, but he’ll benefit the Nuggets tremendously if he keeps up this level of aggression moving forward in the series.

4. Lakers go cold

The concern over the Lakers’ 3-point shooting had largely been eliminated during the postseason so far — they shot 39 percent from the 3-point line in the first two games against the Nuggets — but on Tuesday we saw what happens when the shots don’t go down. The Lakers went 6-for-26 from deep in Game 3, including 2-for-18 from LeBron, Davis, Danny Green, Rajon Rondo and Alex Caruso combined. The Nuggets, like every team, are focusing so much attention on James and Davis that role players will consistently get clean looks, but none of them are true knock-down shooters (though Caldwell-Pope has certainly looked like one). The Lakers were due for a cold shooting night, and the Nuggets took advantage. We’ll see which way things swing in Game 4.