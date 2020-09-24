Pallet Trucks Market: Key Players, Growth, Analysis, 2018 to 2028

The presented market report on the global Pallet Trucks market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the leading parameters that are likely to determine the growth of the Pallet Trucks market in the forthcoming decade. Further, the study dives in deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the global scenario of the Pallet Trucks market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The market study reveals that the Pallet Trucks market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and reach a value of ~USXX by the end of 2029. The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the Pallet Trucks market in the assessment period. The market study predicts the course of the global Pallet Trucks market post the COVID-19 pandemic and offers resourceful insights to market players pertaining to their business continuity strategies and more.

Pallet Trucks Market Segmentation

The report bifurcates the Pallet Trucks market into multiple segments to provide a clear picture of the Pallet Trucks market at a granular level. The key segments covered in the report include region, product type, application, and more.

Key Opportunity

Automatic guided vehicles (AGVs) are controlled from outside and confined to programmed movements. A typical automatic guided pallet trucks employed in warehouses trail a programmed or pre-fixed route, and are unable to navigate around barriers or obstacles. Requirement of human intervention for clearing obstacles and restarting the equipment have led manufacturers to concentrate on advancements and upgradation in these pallet trucks.

Raymond’s Courier, Linde’s T-Matic, and Yale’s Driven by Baylo are key developments made in automatic guided pallet trucks that go beyond functioning of AGVs, moving independently around warehouses for lifting & storing pallets. A wide range of technologies, such as vision guidance systems, lasers, and GPS, are being incorporated in pallet trucks by manufacturers, enabling the equipment in mapping and navigating their environment. Such developments will significantly rub off on demand for pallet trucks in the near future.

The growth projection of each of these segments and sub-segments is accurately tracked in the report along with east-to-understand graphs and tables. Further, the market share, size, value, and Y-o-Y growth of the Pallet Trucks market segments are included in the report.

