Ready-to-Eat Soup Market – Qualitative Analysis on Demand 2017 to 2022

A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global Ready-to-Eat Soup market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Ready-to-Eat Soup market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the Ready-to-Eat Soup market is highlighted in the presented study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the basic concepts of the study on the Ready-to-Eat Soup market.

As per the report, the Ready-to-Eat Soup market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Ready-to-Eat Soup market are highlighted in the report. Although the Ready-to-Eat Soup market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.

Competitive Landscape

With the demand for ready-to-eat food products on an increase, the players operating in the ready-to-eat soup market are entering into strategic mergers and acquisitions to pave the way for launching innovative products. Along the same lines, Campbell completed the acquisition of Pacific Foods in 2017 with an aim to scale up its distribution network and enhance the quality of its customer service. In addition, the company will be able to tap into growing spaces like functional and organic foods.

In 2017, Kraft Heinz invested over US$ 117 Mn for new condiments plant in Neropolis, Brazil. The plant has the capacity to produce 15,000 tn condiments and increase the company’s production capacity by 50%.

In 2016, Princes Food and Drink Group opened a new office in Paris, France meet the growing demand for its products.

Other significant players operating in the ready-to-eat soup market include Yorkshire Provender, Princes Ltd, Premier Foods PLC, Baxters Food Group Ltd, New Covent Garden Soup Co., Ltd., Amys Kitchen Inc., Campbell Soup Co., and The Kraft Heinz Co.

Additional Insights

Online Stores Growing as a Sales Channel

The emergence of online channels as a viable sales channel has provided new avenues of growth to ready-to-eat soup brands. In addition, there has been an increase in the online purchasing trends among consumers, which is expected to hold a significant share of the global ready-to-eat soup market. On the whole, online stores will remain the fastest growing sales channel in the global ready-to-eat soup market with an estimated CAGR of over 6% through 2022. The online sales channel will be most lucrative in North America, with nearly US$ 31 Mn worth of ready-to-eat soups predicted to be sold in 2019.

Ready-to-Eat Soup Market – Research Methodology

The comprehensive study on the global ready-to-eat soup market is the outcome of a precise and tried-and-tested research methodology leveraged to compile the report and analyze the significant restraints, drivers, and trends of the global ready-to-eat soup market. Both – the primary as well as the secondary research methodologies have been employed to extract valuable information on the global ready-to-eat soup market.

Interviews with industry experts of the ready-to-eat soup market were scheduled to form the foundation of the primary research of the ready-to-eat soup market, while trade journals, press releases, paid sources and similar other publications related to the ready-to-eat soup market. At last, both the research methodologies are combined to filter out any misleading information and compile the report with only precise of the information on the global ready-to-eat soup market.

