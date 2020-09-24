Rehabilitation Robotics Market By Excellent Opportunities, Industry Growth, Size, And Statistics Forecasts Up To 2026

This Rehabilitation Robotics Market report includes worldwide topmost prime manufactures like ( AlterG, Bionik, Ekso Bionics, Myomo, Hocoma, Focal Meditech, Honda Motor, Instead Technologies, Aretech, MRISAR, Tyromotion, Motorika, SF Robot, Rex Bionics ) in terms of company basic information, Product Category, Sales (Volume), Revenue (Million USD), Price, Gross Margin (%), Price, Cost, Growth Rate, Import, Export, Market Share and Technological Developments. Rehabilitation Robotics Market report provide the COVID19 Outbreak Impact analysis of key factors influencing the growth of the Rehabilitation Robotics market Size ( Production, Value and Consumption ). In the end, the Rehabilitation Robotics industry report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

Scope of Rehabilitation Robotics Market: Rehabilitation Robotics is a field of research dedicated to understanding and augmenting rehabilitation through the application of robotic devices. Rehabilitation robotics includes development of robotic devices tailored for assisting different sensorimotor functions (e.g. arm, hand, leg, ankle), development of different schemes of assisting therapeutic training, and assessment of sensorimotor performance (ability to move) of patient; here, robots are used mainly as therapy aids instead of assistive devices. Rehabilitation using robotics is generally well tolerated by patients, and has been found to be an effective adjunct to therapy in individuals suffering from motor impairments, especially due to stroke.

The global sales was about 1.6 K Units in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.6% from 2017 to 2025. The global market was valued at USD 78.4 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 278.8 million by 2025.

The technical barriers of are relatively high, resulting in high level concentration degree. The key companies in market are AlterG, Hocoma and Ekso Bionics, etc. The enterprises are concentrated in USA and Europe. USA is the largest production and sales country, occupied about 30% of global sales market in 2017.

The market was valued at 100 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 280 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for .

⟴ Sports and Orthopedic Medicine

⟴ Neurorehabilitation

⟴ Military Strength Training

⟴ Lower Extremity

⟴ Upper Extremity

⟴ Exoskeleton

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

