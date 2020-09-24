Smart Clothing Market Projected to Witness a Double-Digit CAGR During 2017 to 2022

Assessment of the Global Smart Clothing Market

Fact. MR’s latest published report on the global Smart Clothing market highlights the important parameters that are expected to influence market growth in the upcoming years. Further, by taking into account the historical data collected from the period 2015-2019 and analyzing the current trends and market scenario, the analysts offer highly accurate estimates regarding the future prospects of the market.

The study further highlights the key market trends in the current market landscape and its potential impact on the future dynamics of the market. The micro and macro-economic growth indicators are thoroughly investigated in the presented report while predicting the course of the Smart Clothing market during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Smart Clothing Market Segmentation

The report is split into different market segments to enable readers to understand the various aspects of the Smart Clothing market at the microscopic level. Different segments included in the presented report:

competitive landscape is elaborately discussed in the report while shedding light on key factors that players cash in on to secure a strong position in the global smart clothing market. The authors of the report also provide regional analysis of the global smart clothing market.

Market Definition

Smart clothing a.k.a. e-textiles are fabrics that allow electronics to be embedded in them and digital components such as a light and a battery. Smart clothing offers added value to consumers with the integration of new technologies. Smart clothing enables seamless integration of microcontrollers, sensors, actuators, and other electronics. Smart clothing could be of two types, i.e. aesthetic and performance-enhancing. Smart clothing that change color and light up can be categorized under the aesthetic type. On the other hand, military, extreme sports, and athletic are common applications of performance-enhancing smart clothing.

Competitive Landscape

This report digs deep into various aspects of the business of top players operating in the global smart clothing market, viz. MAD Apparel Inc., Carré Technologies Inc., CuteCircuit Ltd., Sensoria Inc., and OMsignal Inc.

NB: Besides the aforementioned companies, the report profiles other prominent names of the global smart clothing market such as Tex-Ray Industrial Co. Ltd., Medtronic plc, and Wearable X.

The growth projection of each segment and sub-segment is accurately represented in the report along with relevant figures, tables, and graphs.

