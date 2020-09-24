Tungsten Carbide Market Rising Trends, Analysis With Top Key Players 2029-2025

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Tungsten Carbide industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Tungsten Carbide and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

Global Info Research offers a latest published report on Tungsten Carbide Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. This report focuses on the key global Tungsten Carbide players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

Market Insights

The worldwide market for Tungsten Carbide is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly x% over the next five years, will reach x million US$ in 2024, from x million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Regional Insights

The global market for image recognition is assessed based on the markets present across regions such as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for image recognition applications, and increasing Tungsten Carbide budgets in the region.

Competitive Insights

The significant development in the Tungsten Carbide sector and partnerships between the players in the market is contributing to the market growth. Some of the major companies in the region are

Xiamen Tungsten

Jiangxi Yaosheng Tungsten

Global Tungsten & Powders

Chongyi ZhangYuan Tungsten

Japan New Metals

GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten

Jiangsu Hetian

JXTC

China Tungsten & Hightech

China Molybdenum

Treibacher Industrie

Eurotungstene (Umicore)

Kennametal

H.C. Starck

Wolfram Company JSC

A.L.M.T. Corp

Buffalo Tungsten

TaeguTec Ltd

Ganzhou Yatai Tungsten

Market Segment by Type, covers

Up to 1μm

1-10μm

10-50μm

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Cemented Carbide

Tungsten Mill Products

Steel and Alloy

Others

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Tungsten Carbide Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Tungsten Carbide Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Up to 1μm

1.2.3 1-10μm

1.2.4 10-50μm

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Tungsten Carbide Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Cemented Carbide

1.3.3 Tungsten Mill Products

1.3.4 Steel and Alloy

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Overview of Global Tungsten Carbide Market

1.4.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Xiamen Tungsten

2.1.1 Xiamen Tungsten Details

2.1.2 Xiamen Tungsten Major Business

2.1.3 Xiamen Tungsten SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Xiamen Tungsten Product and Services

2.1.5 Xiamen Tungsten Tungsten Carbide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Jiangxi Yaosheng Tungsten

2.2.1 Jiangxi Yaosheng Tungsten Details

2.2.2 Jiangxi Yaosheng Tungsten Major Business

2.2.3 Jiangxi Yaosheng Tungsten SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Jiangxi Yaosheng Tungsten Product and Services

2.2.5 Jiangxi Yaosheng Tungsten Tungsten Carbide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Global Tungsten & Powders

2.3.1 Global Tungsten & Powders Details

2.3.2 Global Tungsten & Powders Major Business

2.3.3 Global Tungsten & Powders SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Global Tungsten & Powders Product and Services

2.3.5 Global Tungsten & Powders Tungsten Carbide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Chongyi ZhangYuan Tungsten

2.4.1 Chongyi ZhangYuan Tungsten Details

2.4.2 Chongyi ZhangYuan Tungsten Major Business

2.4.3 Chongyi ZhangYuan Tungsten SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Chongyi ZhangYuan Tungsten Product and Services

2.4.5 Chongyi ZhangYuan Tungsten Tungsten Carbide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Japan New Metals

2.5.1 Japan New Metals Details

2.5.2 Japan New Metals Major Business

2.5.3 Japan New Metals SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Japan New Metals Product and Services

2.5.5 Japan New Metals Tungsten Carbide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten

2.6.1 GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten Details

2.6.2 GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten Major Business

2.6.3 GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten Product and Services

2.6.4 GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten Tungsten Carbide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Jiangsu Hetian

2.7.1 Jiangsu Hetian Details

2.7.2 Jiangsu Hetian Major Business

2.7.3 Jiangsu Hetian Product and Services

2.7.4 Jiangsu Hetian Tungsten Carbide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 JXTC

2.8.1 JXTC Details

2.8.2 JXTC Major Business

2.8.3 JXTC Product and Services

2.8.4 JXTC Tungsten Carbide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 China Tungsten & Hightech

2.9.1 China Tungsten & Hightech Details

2.9.2 China Tungsten & Hightech Major Business

2.9.3 China Tungsten & Hightech Product and Services

2.9.4 China Tungsten & Hightech Tungsten Carbide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 China Molybdenum

2.10.1 China Molybdenum Details

2.10.2 China Molybdenum Major Business

2.10.3 China Molybdenum Product and Services

2.10.4 China Molybdenum Tungsten Carbide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Treibacher Industrie

2.11.1 Treibacher Industrie Details

2.11.2 Treibacher Industrie Major Business

2.11.3 Treibacher Industrie Product and Services

2.11.4 Treibacher Industrie Tungsten Carbide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Eurotungstene (Umicore)

2.12.1 Eurotungstene (Umicore) Details

2.12.2 Eurotungstene (Umicore) Major Business

2.12.3 Eurotungstene (Umicore) Product and Services

2.12.4 Eurotungstene (Umicore) Tungsten Carbide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Kennametal

2.13.1 Kennametal Details

2.13.2 Kennametal Major Business

2.13.3 Kennametal Product and Services

2.13.4 Kennametal Tungsten Carbide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 H.C. Starck

2.14.1 H.C. Starck Details

2.14.2 H.C. Starck Major Business

2.14.3 H.C. Starck Product and Services

2.14.4 H.C. Starck Tungsten Carbide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 Wolfram Company JSC

2.15.1 Wolfram Company JSC Details

2.15.2 Wolfram Company JSC Major Business

2.15.3 Wolfram Company JSC Product and Services

2.15.4 Wolfram Company JSC Tungsten Carbide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.16 A.L.M.T. Corp

2.16.1 A.L.M.T. Corp Details

2.16.2 A.L.M.T. Corp Major Business

2.16.3 A.L.M.T. Corp Product and Services

2.16.4 A.L.M.T. Corp Tungsten Carbide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.17 Buffalo Tungsten

2.17.1 Buffalo Tungsten Details

2.17.2 Buffalo Tungsten Major Business

2.17.3 Buffalo Tungsten Product and Services

2.17.4 Buffalo Tungsten Tungsten Carbide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.18 TaeguTec Ltd

2.18.1 TaeguTec Ltd Details

2.18.2 TaeguTec Ltd Major Business

2.18.3 TaeguTec Ltd Product and Services

2.18.4 TaeguTec Ltd Tungsten Carbide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.19 Ganzhou Yatai Tungsten

2.19.1 Ganzhou Yatai Tungsten Details

2.19.2 Ganzhou Yatai Tungsten Major Business

2.19.3 Ganzhou Yatai Tungsten Product and Services

2.19.4 Ganzhou Yatai Tungsten Tungsten Carbide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Tungsten Carbide Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Tungsten Carbide Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Tungsten Carbide Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Tungsten Carbide Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Tungsten Carbide Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Tungsten Carbide Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Tungsten Carbide Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Tungsten Carbide Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Tungsten Carbide Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Tungsten Carbide Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Tungsten Carbide Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Tungsten Carbide Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Tungsten Carbide Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Tungsten Carbide Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Tungsten Carbide Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Tungsten Carbide Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Tungsten Carbide Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Tungsten Carbide Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Tungsten Carbide Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Tungsten Carbide Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Tungsten Carbide Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Tungsten Carbide Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Tungsten Carbide Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Tungsten Carbide Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Tungsten Carbide Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Tungsten Carbide Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Tungsten Carbide Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Tungsten Carbide Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Tungsten Carbide Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Tungsten Carbide Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Tungsten Carbide Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Tungsten Carbide Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Tungsten Carbide Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Tungsten Carbide Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Tungsten Carbide Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Tungsten Carbide Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Tungsten Carbide Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Tungsten Carbide Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Tungsten Carbide Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Tungsten Carbide Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Tungsten Carbide Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Tungsten Carbide Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Tungsten Carbide Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Tungsten Carbide Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Tungsten Carbide Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global Tungsten Carbide Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global Tungsten Carbide Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global Tungsten Carbide Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global Tungsten Carbide Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 Tungsten Carbide Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America Tungsten Carbide Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Tungsten Carbide Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Tungsten Carbide Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America Tungsten Carbide Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa Tungsten Carbide Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 Tungsten Carbide Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global Tungsten Carbide Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 Tungsten Carbide Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global Tungsten Carbide Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

15.4 About US

