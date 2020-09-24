UCI Road World Championships 2020 Live Stream | Free Best Ways Watch Cycle Race Online

Again Cycling Is Back For This Week! UCI Road World Championships 2020 Live Stream Free Cycle Race Watch Online Guide for all. Before road world championships: What you need to know All you need to know about the races and contenders in Imola this week. The full guide to this week’s Imola worlds, including the courses, the favourites, the American prospects, and how to watch the action live.

The UCI Road World Championships are upon us in their regular September slot among very unfamiliar surroundings – just after the Giro Rosa and Tour de France while also leading up to the Giro d’Italia and Classics.

The dust may only just be settling from the Tour de France, but in this jam-packed redesigned pro cycling calendar, there’s no time for rest for riders – or fans. The UCI Road World Championships take place this week in Imola, Italy, from Thursday through Sunday.

With a climb-heavy course, a fleet of top talent in both the men’s and women’s fields and strong prospects across the board for Team USA, there’s a lot to watch out for and be excited about, so here’s everything you need to know.

How to watch 2020 UCI Road World Championships, and when Start:

In the USA, all races will be broadcast live on NBC Olympic channel, while Flobikes will show the racing in Canada.

In Europe, all racing will be broadcast by both Eurosport and the GCN Race Pass.

Thursday, September 24: Women's individual time trial – 2:40pm Local Time / 5:40am PT / 8:40am ET

Women’s individual time trial – 2:40pm Local Time / 5:40am PT / 8:40am ET Friday, September 25: Men’s individual time trial – 2:25pm Local Time / 5:25am PT / 8:25am ET

Friday, September 25: Men's individual time trial – 2:25pm Local Time / 5:25am PT / 8:25am ET

Saturday, September 26: Women's road race – 12:45pm Local Time / 3:45am PT / 6:45am ET
Sunday, September 27: Men's road race – 10:00am Local Time / 1:00am PT / 4:00am ET

Short, steep climbs for the road race and a flat time trial

The UCI was forced into finding a late replacement for original hosts Aigle-Martigny after COVID restrictions forced the Swiss venue to pull out, and in its place, they found Imola, deep in Italy’s Emilia Romagna region.

The men’s and women’s road race will both play out entirely on one loop of 28.8 kilometers headlined by two short, sharp “muro,” or walls. The circuit, looping around both the iconic Imola motor racing course and the vineyards of central Italy, features the Mazzolano and the Cima Gallisterna climbs, both below three kilometers in length, but both featuring ramps at or above 10 UEFA Super Cup 2020 Live percent in gradient.

Rather than the originally planned location of Aigle-Martigny, the Worlds – slimmed down to just four days of elite races – will be held in Imola, Italy this year. Men’s world champion Mads Pedersen (Denmark) won’t be back, while women’s champion Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) could be, albeit with a broken wrist. In the time trials, both Rohan Dennis (Australia) and Chloe Dygert (USA) will defend their titles.

Cyclingnews will bring you full live coverage, reports, results, news, interviews and analysis throughout the race.

The COVID-19 pandemic travel restrictions have made it difficult, or impossible, for many federations to send complete squads, so the UCI took the difficult decision to cancel the junior and under-23 races, while the mixed relay team time trial is also gone, leaving only the four elite events.

The individual time trials come on Thursday for elite women and Friday for elite men. Using the same course, they are 32km long and pan flat, so will suit the pure time trialists. Look out for Dennis, the Belgian duo of Wout van Aert and Victor Campenaerts, Filippo Ganna (Italy) and European champion Stefan Küng (Switzerland) in the men’s race, and Dygert, Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands), and Lisa Brennauer (Germany) in the women’s event.

With the men racing nine laps and the women five, it all sums up to one heck of a lot of climbing, with the men course packing over 5,000 meters ascent in the 258km race, and the women’s course climbing 2,800 meter in 143km.

“It will be a difficult course: riders will need to cope with repeated efforts, there will not be much recovery between the two difficulties, and the second will be followed by three kilometers of descent on a winding road,” said Italian national coach Davide Cassani. “Team tactics will be important to get the leaders to the end. The finish will be solo or in a small group.”

Men and women will both race the same 31.7km time trial course, which is mostly flat and “will be for the pure specialists,” according to Cassani. U23 and junior events were canceled for what will be a streamline world’s schedule.

The road races, meanwhile, will be much harder. Held at the weekend, they will take in a 28.8km circuit starting and finishing on the motor racing circuit in Imola. The climbs of Mazzolano (2.8km at 5.9 per cent) and Cima Gallisterna (2.7km at 6.4 per cent) are featured on the route, which will see the women tackle five laps for 2,800m of climbing along 143km of racing, and the men nine laps for 5,000m of total climbing at 258km of racing.

With Belgian national coach Rik Verbrugghe forecasting that the route favors “riders who can handle Liège-Bastogne-Liège and Il Lombardia,” both men’s and women’s road races are open to many.

The presence or absence of defending champion Annemiek van Vleuten could have a major part to play in the women’s race. Having eyed the tough hilly Imola course with a smile, the dominant Dutchwoman fractured her wrist at the Giro Rosa earlier this month, and her appearance at the race is still in doubt, though looking more hopeful by the day.

Should the defending champion fail to make the startline Saturday, the Dutch team will still be the ones to beat. The orange-clad powerhouse will be represented by recent Giro Rosa champion Anna van der Breggen, Marianne Vos and Chantal Van den Broek-Blaak.

Those likely to put up the strongest opposition to The Netherlands include home star Elisa Longo Borghini, Mavi Garcia (Spain), Lizzie Deignan (Great Britain), Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (South Africa) and Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Poland), who is hot off a strong Giro Rosa and well-suited to the climbs of Italy. Australia’s Amanda Spratt is doubtful for the race after also crashing at the Giro Rosa.

While van Vleuten is still tentative about her title defense, men’s champ Mads Pedersen has confirmed he will not defend his rainbow jersey. The brawny Dane, along with Mathieu van der Poel and Peter Sagan, has opted out of racing a course that does not suit them.

Nonetheless, the list of contenders for the men’s road race is long and diverse.

Both the Colombian and Belgian teams pack strength in depth. The power-packed Belgian team includes Wout van Aert, Greg Van Avermaet, Jasper Stuyven, Oliver Naesen and Tiesj Benoot, all who will show up in Italy on red-hot form having just completed the Tour de France. With Van Aert having already taken Strade Bianche, Milano-Sanremo, two Tour de France stages and looking unstoppable on any terrain, the 26-year-old is arguably shouldering the burden of “favorite” for the race. Daniel Martínez, Miguel Ángel López, Rigoberto Urán, Esteban Chaves and Nairo Quintana – but no Egan Bernal – will race in the Colombian colors.

Hosts Italy will be headlined by Vincenzo Nibali and Alberto Bettiol, and have good odds of taking a home win. While the French boasts a strong team led by Julian Alpahilippe and Romain Bardet, team coach Thomas Voeckler told L’Equipe they would be “outsiders” on account of a parcours not so suited to them.

While team strength plays a part in surviving the world championships, it often comes down to individual prowess, and the likes of Alejandro Valverde (Spain), Jakob Fuglsang (Denmark), Michael Kwiatkowski (Poland), Michael Woods (Canada), and Slovenian friends-turned-rivals Tadej Pogačar and Primoż Roglič are also strong contenders.

The British team is lacking its senior names with the Yates brothers and Geraint Thomas sitting out the road race. Instead, the Brits will be led by young trio Tom Pidcock, James Knox and Hugh Carthy.

Former world champion Alejandro Valverde (Spain) will be among the favourites in the men’s race, along with Vincenzo Nibali (Italy), van Aert and Greg Van Avermaet (Belgium), Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands), Julian Alaphilippe (France), and Jakob Fuglsang (Denmark).

The time trial will be all about the specialists.

On the men’s side, defending champion Rohan Dennis (Australia) will be challenged by Stefan Küng (Switzerland), who as European champion tactically exited the Tour de France early to rest in preparation.

Victor Campenaerts (Belgium), Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands), Kasper Asgreen (Denmark), and Italian track specialist Filippo Ganna also will be well-set to pose a challenge.

Women’s defending champion Chloe Dygert (USA) is a hot favorite for her race Thursday, even though she hasn’t raced on the road since claiming her rainbow jersey in Harrogate last September. The potential absence of van Vleuten will mark a bonus for Dygert, but even without the Dutch star, the contenders for the women’s race still includes Dutchwomen van der Breggen and Ellen van Dijk, and veterans Amber Neben (USA) and Lisa Brennauer (Germany).

No junior or U23 events

For the women’s race on Saturday, look out for Van Vleuten, should she race, her Dutch teammates Van der Breggen, Marianne Vos and Ellen Van Dijk, Elizabeth Deignan (Great Britain), Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (South Africa), Kasia Niewiadoma (Poland), and Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy).

There will be no junior or U23 events in 2020 due to COVID complications, with the UCI explaining that “the majority of the top athletes in the elite men and women categories are already in Europe, as opposed to their younger counterparts whose national delegations … will not be able to travel to Italy due to travel restrictions.”

USA Cycling qualified only four spots for the men’s road race, though the women’s squad will be seven-strong. National coach Jim Miller is hoping for great things across the competitions.

“Despite the challenges we have all faced, I believe we have a highly focused team, and we expect to have a team capable of competing with the best in the world,” he said.

The men’s team includes Sepp Kuss and Neilson Powless, both hot off breakout Tour de France performances that saw Kuss confirm his position as one of the world’s top climbers and revealed Powless’ endless ambitions to go on the offense in powerful breakaways. They will be joined by Lawson Craddock and Brandon McNulty, who will also ride the time trial.

The women’s team boasts depth, experience and firepower, with Dygert and Coryn Rivera backed by Amber Neben, Leah Thomas, Lauren Stephens, Ruth Winder and Tayler Wiles. Dygert will be joined by Neben and Thomas for the time trial.

As a result, American junior champions Quinn Simmons and Megan Jastrab will not have the opportunity to defend their titles, though they will be entitled to continue racing in their rainbow bands through 2021.

Click here for a preview of all the events coming up this week. Check below for all the details of how to watch all the action at the Road World Championships.

Follow Cyclingnews on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for alerts on important stories and action during the race.

The UCI Road World Championships are being aired comprehensively across a number of networks, and is being aired live across Europe, Asia and Australia via Eurosport and on the Eurosport Player.

You can sign up for a subscription to Eurosport Player for £6.99 / $9.26 for a month, £4.99 / $6.61 for a year-long monthly pass, or £39.99 / $52.99 for a 12-month pass.

The GCN Race Pass, available on the GCN app, is also airing the race in the UK and Australia. Access in the UK will set you back £39.99 for a year. There’s also an option to pay for the Race Pass month-by-month, although the year pass is much better value.

FloBikes are showing the race in Canada. Subscribing to FloBikes will set you back $30 per month or $150 for the year, and gives you access to watch most of the season’s biggest races.

NBC Sports Gold is streaming the race in the USA, costing $54.99 for a year’s subscription that includes a number of other major races.

The race is also being shown on various broadcasters around Europe, including Rai Sport in Italy, RTBF and Sporza in Belgium, and on France Sport in France.

If you live outside a broadcast zone or are on holiday outside your country and find that the live streams to be geo-restricted, you can get around this by getting access to them by simulating being back in your home country via a 'virtual private network', or VPN, for your laptop, tablet or mobile.

Our sister site TechRadar tested hundreds of VPNs and recommends the number-one VPN currently available as Express VPN. With ExpressVPN, you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.

Thursday, September 24

Elite women’s time trial (31.7km)

Friday, September 25

Elite men’s time trial (31.7km)

Saturday, September 26

Elite women’s road race (143km)

Sunday, September 27

Elite men’s road race (258.2km)

The turnaround from the Tour de France and Giro Rosa to the Imola World Championships (September 24-27) is quick, but it would have been even quicker had the UCI been able to press ahead with its original intention to host a full programme of events in Aigle and Martigny this week.

The men’s individual time trial, remember, was due to take place on the same day as the final stage of the rescheduled Tour, but the Swiss Federal Council’s restrictions on public gatherings forced the cancellation of the Aigle-Martigny Worlds, while the wider coronavirus pandemic ultimately led to a reconfiguration of the race programme.

By the time the UCI pitched for a new host in late August, the governing body had already confirmed that there would be no rainbow jerseys assigned in the junior and under-23 ranks in 2020, while the mixed team time trial title has also fallen by the wayside. A scaled-back series for elite riders only was announced, and Imola rapidly conjured up a bid to see off the challenge of La Planche des Belles Filles and bring the Worlds back to Italy for the first time in seven years.

The speed at which bids were put together and considered only confirms the UCI’s desperation for the World Championships to go ahead in these most straitened circumstances. When the governing body enacted severe cost-cutting measures in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it highlighted its desire to maintain the revenue-generating events that are held under its auspices, most notably the Road World Championships.

The wheels of sports diplomacy have rarely moved as rapidly as they did during the re-assignation of the World Championships last month. After all, another Italian city, Vicenza, spent years promoting its candidacy to host the 2020 Worlds but lost out to Aigle-Martigny due to a shortfall in funding. By contrast, Imola’s successful bid was fashioned on the hoof, with the four days of racing set to come with a significant cut to the UCI’s usual asking price for the Worlds.

There is, however, no reduction in the sporting demands of the revamped Worlds. The mountainous Aigle-Martigny circuit had been trumpeted as one of the most onerous in living memory and the UCI insisted that the replacement would be of similar difficulty. The Imola course offers a different kind of challenge to Switzerland – steep, punchy hills rather than long climbs – but the statistics are equally daunting. The women’s road race packs 2,800m of climbing into 143km. The men’s event features 5,000m of total climbing across its 258.2km.

Every World Championships has a pre-race favourite, but few riders have been quite as heavily touted in recent years as Wout van Aert (Belgium), winner of Milan-San Remo and Strade Bianche in August and a remarkable all-terrain performer at the Tour de France. Perhaps not since Miguel Indurain in 1995 has one man been so highly fancied for both the road race and time trial.

In the women’s events, all eyes will again be on the Dutch team, who have produced the last three road world champions. Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) is a doubt after breaking her wrist at the Giro Rosa, but with overall winner Anna van der Breggen and Marianne Vos on board, the Dutch have no shortage of options.