Bristol Bears vs Bordeaux-Begles Live Stream Watch Rugby Today

Best Ways to watch Bristol Bears vs Bordeaux Begles Live Stream Free Rugby Semi-Final 2020 Challenge Cup Bristol Bears Ultimate Rugby Players, News, Fixtures and Live Results. will again kick off a European weekend at Ashton Gate when they face fellow pool stage winners Bordeaux-Begles in the European Rugby Challenge Cup semi-final on Friday night at 19:45 (the UK and Irish time), live on BT Sport and beIN SPORTS.
The Pool 4 winners continued their excellent European form last week with a comfortable 56-17 quarter-final win over Dragons last weekend whilst Bordeaux ran out 23-14 winners over Edinburgh Rugby on Saturday at Stade Chaban-Delmas.
The two sides have racked up 64 tries between them in the Challenge Cup this season so expect plenty of tries in what is sure to be a gripping Challenge Cup Anglo-French semi-final.
Pool positions
Bristol Bears: 1st, Pool 4, 26 points.
Bordeaux-Bègles: 1st, Pool 3, 26 points.
QF result
Bristol Bears 56 Dragons 17
Bordeaux-Begles 23 Edinburgh Rugby 14
Head-to-head record
Bristol Bears wins: 1
Draws: 0
Bordeaux-Begles Wins: 1
2019/20 point scorers
Bristol Bears: Callum Sheedy (61), Ioan Lloyd (26), Will Capon (20)
Bordeaux-Begles: Matthieu Jalibert (72), Ben Botica (22), Geoffrey Cros, Santiago Cordero and Seta Tamanivalu (15)
Director of Rugby, Pat Lam and captain, Steven Luatua faced the media ahead of Friday’s Challenge Cup semi final clash with Bordeaux-Bègles at Ashton Gate (7.45pm KO, BT Sport 1 HD).
EYES ON THE PRIZE
Luatua on the potential of a European final: “It’s been great to get out there and do what we love. It makes you realise how much you love playing rugby and it’s so good to be back.
“Reaching a final would mean a lot of things, but for us, winning a trophy was one of our goals this year and all of the hard work that we’ve put in, it would just be great to see us walk away with something.
“I’ve seen these guys doing the early starts and the late finishes, the coaches and the amount of work they have put in, it would be great for everyone to walk away with something.
“But also, for the fans – they’ve been with us from the get-go and they’ve been part of our journey, so it would be nice to give something back to them. It’s one game away from the final now, so we’re keen to get there.”
‘ANOTHER LEVEL’
Lam on Bordeaux’s threats: “It’s an important game, it’s another step up – Bordeaux is another level and a quality side, so we’ve trained and prepared accordingly.
“Bordeaux were leading the Top 14 before Covid and going really well, and post-Covid they’ve restarted well too and they had a very good win against a strong Edinburgh side and we know there is quality in their team as well.
“We’re under no illusions as to how tough this game will be. While people might make us favourites and think that we’ll make it, we’ve got to do the work and to do that we’ve got to get our training done well and prepare well.”
Bristol Bears have made five changes for Friday’s European Challenge Cup semi-final against Bordeaux, with full-back Charles Piutau injured (Achilles).
His brother Siale Piutau returns to the starting XV at centre for the West Country club’s first last-four tie in the competition for 20 years.
Second row Ed Holmes, scrum-half Harry Randall, full-back Max Malins and wing Alapati Leiua all come in to the side.
Bears boss Pat Lam’s nephew Ben Lam starts for the French visitors.
Bristol Bears: Malins; Morahan, Radradra, Piutau, Leiua; Sheedy, Randall; Woolmore, Thacker, Sinckler, Holmes, Vui, Luatua (c), Earl, Hughes.
Replacements: Capon, Thomas, Afoa, Joyce, Thomas, Uren, Lloyd, O’Conor.
Bordeaux: Ducuing, Cordero, Dubia, Seuteni, Lam; Jalibert, Lucu; Poirot, Maynadier, Tameifuna, Douglas, Swamp, Woki, Tauleigne, Petti.
Replacements: Dweba, Kaulashvili, Cobilas, Roumat, Lesgourgues, Uberti.
Bristol Rugby 27 Bègles-Bordeaux 19
Bristol made it three wins from three games in Pool 1 after following up their 28-21 victory at Dax and 20-6 home win over Calvisano with a hard-fought success at the Memorial Ground against Bègles-Bordeaux, as they were known then.
The French side had also begun with wins against Calvisano (25-16) and Dax (33-19) away and at home respectively, but they were denied a hat-trick by Bristol, who rallied impressively in the second half after going in 12-11 down at the break.
Bègles-Bordeaux 28 Bristol Rugby 14
Bègles-Bordeaux exacted rapid revenge for their Pool 1 defeat in Bristol a week earlier thanks to a superb second-half fightback at Stade André Moga.
Trailing 14-5 at half-time, the French club, backed by a crowd of 3,000, stormed back, scoring 23 points without reply to inflict on the English club their only loss of the pool campaign.