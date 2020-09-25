Bristol Bears vs Bordeaux Begles Rugby Live Stream

Watch Bristol Bears vs Bordeaux Begles Live Stream Free Rugby Semi-Final 2020 Challenge Cup Bristol Bears Ultimate Rugby Players, News, Fixtures, and Live Results. will again kick off a European weekend at Ashton Gate when they face fellow pool stage winners Bordeaux-Begles in the European Rugby Challenge Cup semi-final on Friday night at 19:45 (the UK and Irish time), live on BT Sport and beIN SPORTS.

The Pool 4 winners continued their excellent European form last week with a comfortable 56-17 quarter-final win over Dragons last weekend whilst Bordeaux ran out 23-14 winners over Edinburgh Rugby on Saturday at Stade Chaban-Delmas.

The two sides have racked up 64 tries between them in the Challenge Cup this season so expect plenty of tries in what is sure to be a gripping Challenge Cup Anglo-French semi-final.

Pool positions

Bristol Bears: 1st, Pool 4, 26 points.

Bordeaux-Bègles: 1st, Pool 3, 26 points.

QF result

Bristol Bears 56 Dragons 17

Bordeaux-Begles 23 Edinburgh Rugby 14

Head-to-head record

Bristol Bears wins: 1

Draws: 0

Bordeaux-Begles Wins: 1

2019/20 point scorers

Bristol Bears: Callum Sheedy (61), Ioan Lloyd (26), Will Capon (20)

Bordeaux-Begles: Matthieu Jalibert (72), Ben Botica (22), Geoffrey Cros, Santiago Cordero and Seta Tamanivalu (15)