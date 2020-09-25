Door Handle Market Statistics and Research Analysis Released in Latest Industry Report 2020

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Door Handle industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Door Handle and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

GLOBAL INFO RESEARCH has lately published a new report titled, *Global Door Handle Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025*. The researchers have offered a broad understanding of the industry with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces.

At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth. Key drivers that are fuelling the growth are also discussed in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth in the years to come are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.

With an aim to broaden the overall picture, the report has segregated the industry based on varied segments including product type, application, and end user. These segments are analysed on the basis of CGAR, size, share, production, and consumption. Geographical analysis is also done by the industry experts, wherein key regions and their growth potential have been studied. This will assist the companies to identify profit-making opportunities in these regions.

Complete profiling of the key players including __Hoppe, Pba, Sobinco, Assa Abloy, Baldwin, Hafele, Kwikset, Marks,Schlage, ATZ, Fuyu, Dingxin Metal Alloy, Kuriki, Glory

Bangpai, TINO, FMN MARTINELLI, Guoqiang (ASSA ABLOY), SELECO, Maruki_ is mapped by the report. Besides that, industry experts and researchers have studied the competitive scenario by stressing on the key strategic initiatives adopted by the industry participants. This report will serve as a key instrument for the vendors to gain an inclusive understanding of the present and future scenario of the industry.

What the Report has to Offer?

Size Forecasts: The report has analysed the industry based on the value and volume over the projected period. Other important parameters including price, capacity, cost, revenue, gross margin, sales revenue, and production are also looked into

Future Prospects: The report sheds light on the lucrative business prospects that may prove promising for the players to make future investment

Trend Analysis: The readers will gain an insight into the upcoming trends and developments that may take place in the coming future

Segmental Analysis: Segments such as application, product type, and end user, along with their contribution to the overall industry size, are analysed by the researchers in this section

Regional Analysis: Here, the report examines the present and upcoming developments in varied regions and respective countries

Competitive Analysis: The report here discusses about the key strategic initiatives considered by the key players to sustain their hold. This analysis will surely help the competitors in planning their activities ahead

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Door Handle Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Material

1.2.1 Overview: Global Door Handle Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Metal Door Handle

1.2.3 Plastic Door Handle

1.2.4 Other Door Handle

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Door Handle Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Overview of Global Door Handle Market

1.4.1 Global Door Handle Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Hoppe

2.1.1 Hoppe Details

2.1.2 Hoppe Major Business

2.1.3 Hoppe SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Hoppe Product and Services

2.1.5 Hoppe Door Handle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Pba

2.2.1 Pba Details

2.2.2 Pba Major Business

2.2.3 Pba SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Pba Product and Services

2.2.5 Pba Door Handle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Sobinco

2.3.1 Sobinco Details

2.3.2 Sobinco Major Business

2.3.3 Sobinco SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Sobinco Product and Services

2.3.5 Sobinco Door Handle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Assa Abloy

2.4.1 Assa Abloy Details

2.4.2 Assa Abloy Major Business

2.4.3 Assa Abloy SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Assa Abloy Product and Services

2.4.5 Assa Abloy Door Handle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Baldwin

2.5.1 Baldwin Details

2.5.2 Baldwin Major Business

2.5.3 Baldwin SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Baldwin Product and Services

2.5.5 Baldwin Door Handle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Hafele

2.6.1 Hafele Details

2.6.2 Hafele Major Business

2.6.3 Hafele Product and Services

2.6.4 Hafele Door Handle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Kwikset

2.7.1 Kwikset Details

2.7.2 Kwikset Major Business

2.7.3 Kwikset Product and Services

2.7.4 Kwikset Door Handle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Marks

2.8.1 Marks Details

2.8.2 Marks Major Business

2.8.3 Marks Product and Services

2.8.4 Marks Door Handle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Schlage

2.9.1 Schlage Details

2.9.2 Schlage Major Business

2.9.3 Schlage Product and Services

2.9.4 Schlage Door Handle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 ATZ

2.10.1 ATZ Details

2.10.2 ATZ Major Business

2.10.3 ATZ Product and Services

2.10.4 ATZ Door Handle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Fuyu

2.11.1 Fuyu Details

2.11.2 Fuyu Major Business

2.11.3 Fuyu Product and Services

2.11.4 Fuyu Door Handle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Dingxin Metal Alloy

2.12.1 Dingxin Metal Alloy Details

2.12.2 Dingxin Metal Alloy Major Business

2.12.3 Dingxin Metal Alloy Product and Services

2.12.4 Dingxin Metal Alloy Door Handle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Kuriki

2.13.1 Kuriki Details

2.13.2 Kuriki Major Business

2.13.3 Kuriki Product and Services

2.13.4 Kuriki Door Handle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 Glory

2.14.1 Glory Details

2.14.2 Glory Major Business

2.14.3 Glory Product and Services

2.14.4 Glory Door Handle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 Bangpai

2.15.1 Bangpai Details

2.15.2 Bangpai Major Business

2.15.3 Bangpai Product and Services

2.15.4 Bangpai Door Handle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.16 TINO

2.16.1 TINO Details

2.16.2 TINO Major Business

2.16.3 TINO Product and Services

2.16.4 TINO Door Handle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.17 FMN MARTINELLI

2.17.1 FMN MARTINELLI Details

2.17.2 FMN MARTINELLI Major Business

2.17.3 FMN MARTINELLI Product and Services

2.17.4 FMN MARTINELLI Door Handle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.18 Guoqiang (ASSA ABLOY)

2.18.1 Guoqiang (ASSA ABLOY) Details

2.18.2 Guoqiang (ASSA ABLOY) Major Business

2.18.3 Guoqiang (ASSA ABLOY) Product and Services

2.18.4 Guoqiang (ASSA ABLOY) Door Handle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.19 SELECO

2.19.1 SELECO Details

2.19.2 SELECO Major Business

2.19.3 SELECO Product and Services

2.19.4 SELECO Door Handle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.20 Maruki

2.20.1 Maruki Details

2.20.2 Maruki Major Business

2.20.3 Maruki Product and Services

2.20.4 Maruki Door Handle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Door Handle Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Door Handle Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Door Handle Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Door Handle Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Door Handle Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Door Handle Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Door Handle Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Door Handle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Door Handle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Door Handle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Door Handle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Door Handle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Door Handle Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Door Handle Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Door Handle Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Door Handle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Door Handle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Door Handle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Door Handle Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Door Handle Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Door Handle Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Door Handle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Door Handle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Door Handle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Door Handle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Door Handle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Door Handle Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Door Handle Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Door Handle Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Door Handle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Door Handle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Door Handle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Door Handle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Door Handle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Door Handle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Door Handle Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Door Handle Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Door Handle Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Door Handle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Door Handle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Door Handle Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Door Handle Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Door Handle Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Door Handle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Door Handle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Door Handle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Door Handle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Material

10.1 Global Door Handle Sales and Market Share by Material (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Door Handle Revenue and Market Share by Material (2015-2020)

10.3 Global Door Handle Price by Material (2015-2020)

11 Global Door Handle Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Door Handle Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global Door Handle Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global Door Handle Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global Door Handle Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 Door Handle Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America Door Handle Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Door Handle Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Door Handle Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America Door Handle Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa Door Handle Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 Door Handle Market Forecast by Material (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global Door Handle Sales Forecast by Material (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global Door Handle Market Share Forecast by Material (2021-2025)

12.4 Door Handle Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global Door Handle Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global Door Handle Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

15.4 About US

