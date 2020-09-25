Global Sewing and Embroidery Machine Market 2020: Challenges, Drivers, Analysis, Industry Share and Forecast 2025

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Sewing and Embroidery Machine industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Sewing and Embroidery Machine and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

Market Overview

The Sewing and Embroidery Machine market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Sewing and Embroidery Machine market is split by Type and Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Sewing and Embroidery Machine market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Sewing and Embroidery Machine markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Sewing and Embroidery Machine market.

Competitive Landscape and Sewing and Embroidery Machine Market Share Analysis

Sewing and Embroidery Machine competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue, market potential, global presence, Sewing and Embroidery Machine sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Sewing and Embroidery Machine sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

Among other players domestic and global, Sewing and Embroidery Machine market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The key market players for global Sewing and Embroidery Machine market are listed below:

Tajima

Singer

Juki Corporation

Brother

Shang Gong Group

Feiyue

Gemsy

ZOJE

Jack

Toyota

Maqi

Bernina

Jaguar

Baby Lock

MAX

SunStar

Typical

Pegasus

Janome

Viking

Xinsheng Sewing Equipment

Barudan

Yuelong Sewing Equipment

Jingwei Electronic

Shenshilei Group

Feiya

Maya

ZSK

Feiying Electric Machinery

HappyJapan

Market segment by Type, covers:

Sewing Machine

Embroidery Machine

Market segment by Application, can be divided into

Textile

Fashion

Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:



Chapter 1, to describe Sewing and Embroidery Machine product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Sewing and Embroidery Machine , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Sewing and Embroidery Machine in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Sewing and Embroidery Machine competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Sewing and Embroidery Machine breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Sewing and Embroidery Machine market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Sewing and Embroidery Machine sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Sewing and Embroidery Machine Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Sewing and Embroidery Machine Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Sewing Machine

1.2.3 Embroidery Machine

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Sewing and Embroidery Machine Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Textile

1.3.3 Fashion

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Overview of Global Sewing and Embroidery Machine Market

1.4.1 Global Sewing and Embroidery Machine Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Tajima

2.1.1 Tajima Details

2.1.2 Tajima Major Business

2.1.3 Tajima SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Tajima Product and Services

2.1.5 Tajima Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Singer

2.2.1 Singer Details

2.2.2 Singer Major Business

2.2.3 Singer SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Singer Product and Services

2.2.5 Singer Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Juki Corporation

2.3.1 Juki Corporation Details

2.3.2 Juki Corporation Major Business

2.3.3 Juki Corporation SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Juki Corporation Product and Services

2.3.5 Juki Corporation Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Brother

2.4.1 Brother Details

2.4.2 Brother Major Business

2.4.3 Brother SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Brother Product and Services

2.4.5 Brother Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Shang Gong Group

2.5.1 Shang Gong Group Details

2.5.2 Shang Gong Group Major Business

2.5.3 Shang Gong Group SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Shang Gong Group Product and Services

2.5.5 Shang Gong Group Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Feiyue

2.6.1 Feiyue Details

2.6.2 Feiyue Major Business

2.6.3 Feiyue Product and Services

2.6.4 Feiyue Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Gemsy

2.7.1 Gemsy Details

2.7.2 Gemsy Major Business

2.7.3 Gemsy Product and Services

2.7.4 Gemsy Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 ZOJE

2.8.1 ZOJE Details

2.8.2 ZOJE Major Business

2.8.3 ZOJE Product and Services

2.8.4 ZOJE Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Jack

2.9.1 Jack Details

2.9.2 Jack Major Business

2.9.3 Jack Product and Services

2.9.4 Jack Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Toyota

2.10.1 Toyota Details

2.10.2 Toyota Major Business

2.10.3 Toyota Product and Services

2.10.4 Toyota Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Maqi

2.11.1 Maqi Details

2.11.2 Maqi Major Business

2.11.3 Maqi Product and Services

2.11.4 Maqi Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Bernina

2.12.1 Bernina Details

2.12.2 Bernina Major Business

2.12.3 Bernina Product and Services

2.12.4 Bernina Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Jaguar

2.13.1 Jaguar Details

2.13.2 Jaguar Major Business

2.13.3 Jaguar Product and Services

2.13.4 Jaguar Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 Baby Lock

2.14.1 Baby Lock Details

2.14.2 Baby Lock Major Business

2.14.3 Baby Lock Product and Services

2.14.4 Baby Lock Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 MAX

2.15.1 MAX Details

2.15.2 MAX Major Business

2.15.3 MAX Product and Services

2.15.4 MAX Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.16 SunStar

2.16.1 SunStar Details

2.16.2 SunStar Major Business

2.16.3 SunStar Product and Services

2.16.4 SunStar Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.17 Typical

2.17.1 Typical Details

2.17.2 Typical Major Business

2.17.3 Typical Product and Services

2.17.4 Typical Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.18 Pegasus

2.18.1 Pegasus Details

2.18.2 Pegasus Major Business

2.18.3 Pegasus Product and Services

2.18.4 Pegasus Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.19 Janome

2.19.1 Janome Details

2.19.2 Janome Major Business

2.19.3 Janome Product and Services

2.19.4 Janome Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.20 Viking

2.20.1 Viking Details

2.20.2 Viking Major Business

2.20.3 Viking Product and Services

2.20.4 Viking Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.21 Xinsheng Sewing Equipment

2.21.1 Xinsheng Sewing Equipment Details

2.21.2 Xinsheng Sewing Equipment Major Business

2.21.3 Xinsheng Sewing Equipment Product and Services

2.21.4 Xinsheng Sewing Equipment Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.22 Barudan

2.22.1 Barudan Details

2.22.2 Barudan Major Business

2.22.3 Barudan Product and Services

2.22.4 Barudan Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.23 Yuelong Sewing Equipment

2.23.1 Yuelong Sewing Equipment Details

2.23.2 Yuelong Sewing Equipment Major Business

2.23.3 Yuelong Sewing Equipment Product and Services

2.23.4 Yuelong Sewing Equipment Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.24 Jingwei Electronic

2.24.1 Jingwei Electronic Details

2.24.2 Jingwei Electronic Major Business

2.24.3 Jingwei Electronic Product and Services

2.24.4 Jingwei Electronic Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.25 Shenshilei Group

2.25.1 Shenshilei Group Details

2.25.2 Shenshilei Group Major Business

2.25.3 Shenshilei Group Product and Services

2.25.4 Shenshilei Group Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.26 Feiya

2.26.1 Feiya Details

2.26.2 Feiya Major Business

2.26.3 Feiya Product and Services

2.26.4 Feiya Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.27 Maya

2.27.1 Maya Details

2.27.2 Maya Major Business

2.27.3 Maya Product and Services

2.27.4 Maya Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.28 ZSK

2.28.1 ZSK Details

2.28.2 ZSK Major Business

2.28.3 ZSK Product and Services

2.28.4 ZSK Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.29 Feiying Electric Machinery

2.29.1 Feiying Electric Machinery Details

2.29.2 Feiying Electric Machinery Major Business

2.29.3 Feiying Electric Machinery Product and Services

2.29.4 Feiying Electric Machinery Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.30 HappyJapan

2.30.1 HappyJapan Details

2.30.2 HappyJapan Major Business

2.30.3 HappyJapan Product and Services

2.30.4 HappyJapan Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Sewing and Embroidery Machine Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Sewing and Embroidery Machine Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Sewing and Embroidery Machine Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Sewing and Embroidery Machine Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Sewing and Embroidery Machine Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Sewing and Embroidery Machine Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Sewing and Embroidery Machine Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Sewing and Embroidery Machine Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Sewing and Embroidery Machine Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Sewing and Embroidery Machine Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global Sewing and Embroidery Machine Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global Sewing and Embroidery Machine Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global Sewing and Embroidery Machine Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global Sewing and Embroidery Machine Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 Sewing and Embroidery Machine Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America Sewing and Embroidery Machine Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Sewing and Embroidery Machine Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Sewing and Embroidery Machine Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America Sewing and Embroidery Machine Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa Sewing and Embroidery Machine Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 Sewing and Embroidery Machine Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global Sewing and Embroidery Machine Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 Sewing and Embroidery Machine Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global Sewing and Embroidery Machine Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global Sewing and Embroidery Machine Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

