Intelligent Traffic Management System Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2017 to 2026

Study on the Global Intelligent Traffic Management System Market

The market study on the Intelligent Traffic Management System market published by Fact.MR highlights the essential parameters that are expected to shape the growth of the Intelligent Traffic Management System market in the upcoming years. The report maps the trajectory of the Intelligent Traffic Management System market by taking into account historical data for the period between 20XX-20XX and considering 20XX-20XX as the forecast period.

The presented study evaluates the different factors that are likely to influence the dynamics of the Intelligent Traffic Management System market including the current trends and recent developments on the technological front. In addition, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Intelligent Traffic Management System market during the assessment period are assessed in detail.

Segmentation of the Intelligent Traffic Management System Market

The analysts have segmented the Intelligent Traffic Management System market into various sections to offer a microscopic understanding of the market. The different segments studied in the report include:

Competitive Landscape

In March 2019, Iteris, Inc. was selected by the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) of San Francisco to improve efficiency and upgrade the intelligent traffic systems across five major cities in the area. In January 2019, the company and Cisco entered into a strategic partnership to promote the latter’s Connected Roadway solution through multiple initiatives between the two firms.

In February 2019, Wi-LAN Inc., a company of Quaterhill Inc., along with its several subsidiaries such as Cetus Technologies Inc. signed a comprehensive semiconductor license agreement with SK hynix Inc. The new patents cover NAND flash memory, dynamic RAM, and other related semiconductor technologies.

In January 2019, Kyosan Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd. along with TSTS , a group company and Kyosan India, achieved the commissioning of its Electronic Interlocking (EI) Systems (model: K5BMC) through 100th station in Indian Railways.

Other leading players operating in the intelligent traffic management systems market include Q-Free ASA, IBM Corporation, Siemens AG, Dahua Technology Co., Ltd., Beijing E-Hualu Information Technology Co., Ltd., Econolite Control Products, Inc., and Baumer Holding AG.

Note: The Fact.MR study offers compelling insights into the competitive landscape of the intelligent traffic management systems market

Additional Insights

Incorporation of Cutting-edge Technologies in Transport Networks to Underpin Future of the Market

Several countries are focusing on efficient monitoring of traffic movements with the implementation of advanced technologies that provide quick reactive measures and reduce the effects of unavoidable disaster. This is one the latest trends prevailing in the intelligent traffic management systems market.

Emergence of connected vehicles which require seamless communication platforms may influence the adoption of intelligent traffic management systems for proper functioning and subsequently guide the future expansion of the market.

Integrated Urban Traffic Control Systems Account for Largest Revenue Share

By product, integrated urban traffic control systems are likely to gain greater traction, expanding at a robust CAGR of 15.4% over the forecast period. Holding 16.9% value share, the segment contributes highest revenue to the intelligent traffic management systems market, and the trend is expected to continue during 2017-2026.

Research Methodology

The recent report published by Fact.MR on intelligent traffic management systems market is a result of a thorough and exhaustive research methodology. The actionable and detailed insights into global intelligent traffic management systems market are obtained through a two-step research process involving primary as well as secondary resources. The secondary research was conducted by particularly studying trade journals, paid resources, and other associated publications relevant to intelligent traffic management systems market. The primary research, on the other hand, involved interviewing industry experts. Along with a historical analysis, results from these processes were triangulated to determine the accurate and complete forecast of global intelligent traffic management systems market for the period between 2017 and 2026.

Critical insights enclosed in the report:

Country-wise assessment of the Intelligent Traffic Management System market

Underlying opportunities for emerging players in the Intelligent Traffic Management System market

Y-o-Y growth projection of the different segments and sub-segments of the Intelligent Traffic Management System market

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide a clear understanding of the various companies in the Intelligent Traffic Management System market

Key strategies, product line, and market position of the established players in the Intelligent Traffic Management System market

The report aims to provide answers to the following questions related to the Intelligent Traffic Management System market:

Which product is expected to witness the highest adoption rate across various geographies? What are the organic and inorganic strategies adopted by market players in the Intelligent Traffic Management System market? What are the current trends that are impacting the growth of the Intelligent Traffic Management System market? Who are the leading companies operating in the Intelligent Traffic Management System market? What are the marketing strategies adopted by key players to improve their sales and standing in the market?

