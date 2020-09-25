Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Market Share, Competitive Landscape, Regional Outlook and COVID-19 Impact Analysis 2020

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

Scope of the Report:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers :

PreAnalytiX

Abbott

Lucigen

Meridian Bioscience

Biomerieux

Eiken Chemical

Promega

NEB

OptiGene

Quidel Corporation

Nugen

Hologic

ThermoFisher

Ustar

Grifols

Market Segment by Type, covers:

LAMP

HDA

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Research Use Only

Foods Inspection

Environment Inspection

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:



Chapter 1, to describe Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 LAMP

1.2.3 HDA

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Research Use Only

1.3.3 Foods Inspection

1.3.4 Environment Inspection

1.4 Overview of Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Market

1.4.1 Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 PreAnalytiX

2.1.1 PreAnalytiX Details

2.1.2 PreAnalytiX Major Business

2.1.3 PreAnalytiX SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 PreAnalytiX Product and Services

2.1.5 PreAnalytiX Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Abbott

2.2.1 Abbott Details

2.2.2 Abbott Major Business

2.2.3 Abbott SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Abbott Product and Services

2.2.5 Abbott Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Lucigen

2.3.1 Lucigen Details

2.3.2 Lucigen Major Business

2.3.3 Lucigen SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Lucigen Product and Services

2.3.5 Lucigen Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Meridian Bioscience

2.4.1 Meridian Bioscience Details

2.4.2 Meridian Bioscience Major Business

2.4.3 Meridian Bioscience SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Meridian Bioscience Product and Services

2.4.5 Meridian Bioscience Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Biomerieux

2.5.1 Biomerieux Details

2.5.2 Biomerieux Major Business

2.5.3 Biomerieux SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Biomerieux Product and Services

2.5.5 Biomerieux Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Eiken Chemical

2.6.1 Eiken Chemical Details

2.6.2 Eiken Chemical Major Business

2.6.3 Eiken Chemical Product and Services

2.6.4 Eiken Chemical Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Promega

2.7.1 Promega Details

2.7.2 Promega Major Business

2.7.3 Promega Product and Services

2.7.4 Promega Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 NEB

2.8.1 NEB Details

2.8.2 NEB Major Business

2.8.3 NEB Product and Services

2.8.4 NEB Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 OptiGene

2.9.1 OptiGene Details

2.9.2 OptiGene Major Business

2.9.3 OptiGene Product and Services

2.9.4 OptiGene Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Quidel Corporation

2.10.1 Quidel Corporation Details

2.10.2 Quidel Corporation Major Business

2.10.3 Quidel Corporation Product and Services

2.10.4 Quidel Corporation Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Nugen

2.11.1 Nugen Details

2.11.2 Nugen Major Business

2.11.3 Nugen Product and Services

2.11.4 Nugen Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Hologic

2.12.1 Hologic Details

2.12.2 Hologic Major Business

2.12.3 Hologic Product and Services

2.12.4 Hologic Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 ThermoFisher

2.13.1 ThermoFisher Details

2.13.2 ThermoFisher Major Business

2.13.3 ThermoFisher Product and Services

2.13.4 ThermoFisher Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 Ustar

2.14.1 Ustar Details

2.14.2 Ustar Major Business

2.14.3 Ustar Product and Services

2.14.4 Ustar Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 Grifols

2.15.1 Grifols Details

2.15.2 Grifols Major Business

2.15.3 Grifols Product and Services

2.15.4 Grifols Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

15.4 About US

