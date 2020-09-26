Isohexadecane Market to Witness Steady Growth through 2019 to 2029

A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global Isohexadecane market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Isohexadecane market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the Isohexadecane market is highlighted in the presented study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the basic concepts of the study on the Isohexadecane market.

As per the report, the Isohexadecane market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Isohexadecane market are highlighted in the report. Although the Isohexadecane market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.

Key Market Tenet

Manufacturers engaged in production of isohexadecane have established a strong relationship with channel partners to expand their regional presence and customer base. For instance, Ineos Oligomer, one of the prominent players in the market, distributes its product via channel partners such as Presperse Corporation, now Sumitomo Corporation (Permethyl 101A), NIHON KOKEN KOGYO CO.LTD. (Permethyl 101 A) and Lanxess Distribution GmbH (Purolon IHD), amongst others. Similarly, SEPPIC, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. and UPI Chem are some of the suppliers that distribute isohexadecane manufactured from Ineos Oligomer or Croda to end-users with unique trade name. These collaborations aid isohexadecane manufacturers to expand their product reach globally.

North America and Europe Race Ahead, Asia Pacific Closing In

North America and Europe are the prominent markets capturing more than half of the isohexadecane market with presence of global personal care and cosmetics formulators in the region. Likewise, Japan and South Korea are matured personal care and cosmetics markets with less room for new entrants. China, on other hand, has witnessed growth of higher than average, where consumers are shifting towards high premium personal care products driving the use of isohexadecane. The ASEAN and South Asian countries will witness a high pace growth compared to other countries, especially in countries like India, Indonesia, and Vietnam. This is mainly due to the growing per capita personal care spending, disposable income, and shifting consumer preference towards self-care and premium products. Latin America is a developing market with potential market expansion in the region where Brazil is the prominent country, with huge potential for market growth.

