Network Access Control Market : Industry Trends and Developments 2019 to 2027

COVID-19 Analysis on the Global Network Access Control Market

A recent market research report on the Network Access Control market published by Fact.MR is an in-depth assessment of the current landscape of the market. Further, the report elaborates on the impact of the COVID-19 on the Network Access Control market and provides a thorough understanding of the growth potential of each market segment over the forecast period (2020-2030).

According to the analyst at Fact.MR, the Network Access Control market is evenly slated to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment period and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2030. The report analyzes the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to impact the growth of the Network Access Control market in the upcoming years. Further, a detailed analysis of the business continuity strategies of leading market participants is enclosed in the presented report.

market players to reap benefits from. Cyber security crimes, as a resultant of increasing number of diverse operating systems and endpoint devices, have become a major area of concern for enterprises to fend of the risk of potential losses, thereby boosting demand for network access control systems. As several enterprise networks are vying to extend beyond secure walls, the investments in network access control solutions will continue unabated during the forecast period.

IoT and BYOD Lay Solid Foundations for Growth of Network Access Control Market

Onboarding devices in case of large enterprises have been a major issue and nullifying the same with the help of access management tools, such as network access control, has been gaining significant momentum. As the new-age employees try to interweave their routines into mobile devices, IoT and BYOD (bring your own devices) are creating new profit pools for the market players to dive in. The combined proliferation of mobile technologies, Internet of Things (IoT) are BYOD culture is bringing in new growth avenues for the market, however, a number of security challenges with such devices have hard-pressed enterprises to invest in NAC solutions.

With the number of connected devices growing rapidly, endpoints involved for network access control have become highly mobile than ever. Being capable of integrating with third party systems for device validation, in addition to device profiling, is increasingly important for network access control systems to define IoT devices. Organizations are staying up to date with implementing network access control or are looking forward to implement network access control, in order to protect their networks from the threats brought about by unmanaged devices.

Massive Shift toward Cloud Infrastructure to Benefit Market Revenues

Network administrators face umpteen several challenges in terms of multiple device locations and access points amid cloud systems. With a heterogeneous environment created with multiple vendors, managing becomes a tedious task requiring the righteous implementation of network access control. It becomes increasingly important for cloud customers to manage the security of their cloud instances and network access control vendors provide solutions that support a hybrid IT implementation. Network access control virtual appliances and network access control software-as-a-service are expanding rapidly as customers are turning towards cloud for easy & rapid deployment as well as hardware maintenance.

Lack of Dedicated Personnel to Uplift Demand for Network Access Control Solutions

Large organizations require a large number of professionals dedicated to the security systems for effective defense against cybersecurity threats, while next generation network access control solutions offer many functions to automate the workload. Organizations are the forefront of demand for better security tools and automated systems to make the systems ready for combating cybersecurity threats, wherein network access control solutions come into play.

