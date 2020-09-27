Future of Helical Submerged Arc Welding (HSAW) Steel Pipe Market : Study

Helical Submerged Arc Welding (HSAW) Steel Pipe Market Scope of the Report:

Factors and Helical Submerged Arc Welding (HSAW) Steel Pipe Market execution are analyzed using quantitative and qualitative approaches to give a consistent picture of current and future trends in the boom. The study also allows for a detailed market analysis focused primarily on geographic locations. The Global Helical Submerged Arc Welding (HSAW) Steel Pipe Market Report offers statistical graphs, estimates, and collateral that explain the state of specific trade within the local and global scenarios.

The worldwide market for Helical Submerged Arc Welding (HSAW) Steel Pipe is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Helical Submerged Arc Welding (HSAW) Steel Pipe in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Segment by Type, the Helical Submerged Arc Welding (HSAW) Steel Pipe market is segmented into

O.D. 18-24 Inches

O.D. 24-48 Inches

Above 48 Inches

HSAW with an outer diameter of 24-48 feet account for more than half of the market, about 61%

Segment by Application, the Helical Submerged Arc Welding (HSAW) Steel Pipe market is segmented into

Water

Oil & Gas

Construction

Chemical Industry

Other

The HSAW is most widely used in oil & gas and water industries, accounting for 70 percent of total applications.

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Helical Submerged Arc Welding (HSAW) Steel Pipe Market Share Analysis

Helical Submerged Arc Welding (HSAW) Steel Pipe market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Helical Submerged Arc Welding (HSAW) Steel Pipe product introduction, recent developments, Helical Submerged Arc Welding (HSAW) Steel Pipe sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Welspun Group

Jindal Saw

Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe

Cangzhou Steel Pipe Group

EVRAZ North America

EUROPIPE GMBH

Youfa Steel Pipe Group

TMK

Nippon Steel

American Cast Iron Pipe Company

Borusan Mannesmann

Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe

JFE Steel Corporation

Kingland & Pipeline Technologies

Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe

Arcelormittal

Panyu Chu Kong Steel Pipe

Reasons to Purchase this Helical Submerged Arc Welding (HSAW) Steel Pipe Market Report:

* Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

* Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment

* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

* 1-year analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.

The Helical Submerged Arc Welding (HSAW) Steel Pipe Market report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

