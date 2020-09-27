Global IoT in Manufacturing Market 2020 Industry Status

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the IoT in Manufacturing industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on IoT in Manufacturing and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

Global Info Research offers a latest published report on IoT in Manufacturing Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. This report focuses on the key global IoT in Manufacturing players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

Market Insights

The worldwide market for IoT in Manufacturing is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly x% over the next five years, will reach x million US$ in 2024, from x million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Regional Insights

The global market for image recognition is assessed based on the markets present across regions such as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for image recognition applications, and increasing IoT in Manufacturing budgets in the region.

Competitive Insights

The significant development in the IoT in Manufacturing sector and partnerships between the players in the market is contributing to the market growth. Some of the major companies in the region are

PTC INCORPORATION

SIEMENS

IBM

CISCO SYSTEMS

ROCKWELL AUTOMATION

GENERAL ELECTRIC

MICROSOFT

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

SAP SE

HUAWEI

BOSCH SOFTWARE INNOVATIONS

Market Segment by Type, covers

Network Management

Data Management

Device Management

Application Management

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Industrial Equipment Manufacturing

Electronic Products, Communications Equipment Manufacturing

Chemical, Material Equipment Manufacturing

Food, Agricultural Equipment Manufacturing

Other

