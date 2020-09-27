Global Isocyanate Market Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2020-2025

Market Overview

The Isocyanate market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

The global Isocyanate market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of XX%% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD XX million by 2025, from USD XX million in 2019.

Market segmentation

Isocyanate market is split by Type and Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Click to view the full report TOC, figure and tables: https://www.globalinforesearch.com/Global-Isocyanate_p496028.html

Breakdown by Type, Isocyanate market has been segmented into

Water-based Blocked Isocyanate

Solvent-based Blocked Isocyanate

Breakdown by Application, Isocyanate has been segmented into

Single-Component Coating

Adhesive

Other

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Isocyanate market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Isocyanate markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Isocyanate market.

For China, this report analyses the China market by players, Type and Application, for the period 2015-2025.

Competitive Landscape and Isocyanate Market Share Analysis

Isocyanate competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue, market potential, global presence, Isocyanate sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Isocyanate sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Isocyanate are:

BAXENDEN

DIC

Evonik

Vencorex

Leeson Polyurethanes

Covestro

Tosoh

EMS

Rudolf

Asahi KASEI

Shiquanxing

Mitsui Chemicals

BoGao

Cale Chem

Meisei Chem

Jiang Xing Industry

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:



1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Isocyanate Market, Company Landscape

4 Market Size by Geography

5 North America by Country

6 Europe by Country

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

8 South America by Country

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

10 Market Segment by Type

11 Market Segment by Application

12 Sales Channel, Distributors, Costumers, and Market Dynamics

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Isocyanate Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Isocyanate Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Water-based Blocked Isocyanate

1.2.3 Solvent-based Blocked Isocyanate

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Isocyanate Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Single-Component Coating

1.3.3 Adhesive

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Overview of Global Isocyanate Market

1.4.1 Global Isocyanate Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 BAXENDEN

2.1.1 BAXENDEN Details

2.1.2 BAXENDEN Major Business

2.1.3 BAXENDEN SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 BAXENDEN Product and Services

2.1.5 BAXENDEN Isocyanate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 DIC

2.2.1 DIC Details

2.2.2 DIC Major Business

2.2.3 DIC SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 DIC Product and Services

2.2.5 DIC Isocyanate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Evonik

2.3.1 Evonik Details

2.3.2 Evonik Major Business

2.3.3 Evonik SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Evonik Product and Services

2.3.5 Evonik Isocyanate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Vencorex

2.4.1 Vencorex Details

2.4.2 Vencorex Major Business

2.4.3 Vencorex SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Vencorex Product and Services

2.4.5 Vencorex Isocyanate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Leeson Polyurethanes

2.5.1 Leeson Polyurethanes Details

2.5.2 Leeson Polyurethanes Major Business

2.5.3 Leeson Polyurethanes SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Leeson Polyurethanes Product and Services

2.5.5 Leeson Polyurethanes Isocyanate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Covestro

2.6.1 Covestro Details

2.6.2 Covestro Major Business

2.6.3 Covestro Product and Services

2.6.4 Covestro Isocyanate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Tosoh

2.7.1 Tosoh Details

2.7.2 Tosoh Major Business

2.7.3 Tosoh Product and Services

2.7.4 Tosoh Isocyanate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 EMS

2.8.1 EMS Details

2.8.2 EMS Major Business

2.8.3 EMS Product and Services

2.8.4 EMS Isocyanate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Rudolf

2.9.1 Rudolf Details

2.9.2 Rudolf Major Business

2.9.3 Rudolf Product and Services

2.9.4 Rudolf Isocyanate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Asahi KASEI

2.10.1 Asahi KASEI Details

2.10.2 Asahi KASEI Major Business

2.10.3 Asahi KASEI Product and Services

2.10.4 Asahi KASEI Isocyanate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Shiquanxing

2.11.1 Shiquanxing Details

2.11.2 Shiquanxing Major Business

2.11.3 Shiquanxing Product and Services

2.11.4 Shiquanxing Isocyanate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Mitsui Chemicals

2.12.1 Mitsui Chemicals Details

2.12.2 Mitsui Chemicals Major Business

2.12.3 Mitsui Chemicals Product and Services

2.12.4 Mitsui Chemicals Isocyanate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 BoGao

2.13.1 BoGao Details

2.13.2 BoGao Major Business

2.13.3 BoGao Product and Services

2.13.4 BoGao Isocyanate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 Cale Chem

2.14.1 Cale Chem Details

2.14.2 Cale Chem Major Business

2.14.3 Cale Chem Product and Services

2.14.4 Cale Chem Isocyanate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 Meisei Chem

2.15.1 Meisei Chem Details

2.15.2 Meisei Chem Major Business

2.15.3 Meisei Chem Product and Services

2.15.4 Meisei Chem Isocyanate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.16 Jiang Xing Industry

2.16.1 Jiang Xing Industry Details

2.16.2 Jiang Xing Industry Major Business

2.16.3 Jiang Xing Industry Product and Services

2.16.4 Jiang Xing Industry Isocyanate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Isocyanate Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Isocyanate Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Isocyanate Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Isocyanate Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Isocyanate Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Isocyanate Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Isocyanate Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Isocyanate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Isocyanate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Isocyanate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Isocyanate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Isocyanate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Isocyanate Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Isocyanate Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Isocyanate Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Isocyanate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Isocyanate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Isocyanate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Isocyanate Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Isocyanate Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Isocyanate Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Isocyanate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Isocyanate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Isocyanate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Isocyanate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Isocyanate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Isocyanate Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Isocyanate Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Isocyanate Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Isocyanate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Isocyanate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Isocyanate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Isocyanate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Isocyanate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Isocyanate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Isocyanate Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Isocyanate Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Isocyanate Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Isocyanate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Isocyanate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Isocyanate Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Isocyanate Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Isocyanate Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Isocyanate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Isocyanate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Isocyanate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Isocyanate Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Isocyanate Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Isocyanate Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global Isocyanate Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global Isocyanate Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Isocyanate Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global Isocyanate Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global Isocyanate Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global Isocyanate Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 Isocyanate Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America Isocyanate Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Isocyanate Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Isocyanate Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America Isocyanate Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa Isocyanate Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 Isocyanate Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global Isocyanate Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global Isocyanate Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 Isocyanate Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global Isocyanate Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global Isocyanate Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

15.4 About US

About Us:

GlobaI Info Research（GIR） is a report publisher, a customer, interest-based suppliers. Is in the best interests of our clients, they determine our every move. At the same time, we have great respect for the views of customers. With the improvement of the quality of our research, we develop custom interdisciplinary and comprehensive solution. For further development, we will do better and better. GlobalInfoResearch will with excellent professional knowledge and experience to carry out all aspects of our business. At the same time, we will thoroughly look for information, to give a more comprehensive development.

Contact US

Global Info Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +86-13660489451 00852-58197708(HK)

Add:FLAT/RM A 9/F SILVERCORP INTERNATIONAL TOWER 707-713 NATHAN ROAD MONGKOK KL HONG KONG