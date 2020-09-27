Global IT in Real Estate Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the IT in Real Estate industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on IT in Real Estate and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

GLOBAL INFO RESEARCH has recently published a research report titled, [Global IT in Real Estate Market 2020 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025] assessing various factors impacting its trajectory. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. The global IT in Real Estate market is expected to augment in the forecast period owing to various drivers and opportunities that lie in the ever-growing market. This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments.

The major players covered in IT in Real Estate are:

MICROSOFT

SALESFORCE

SAP

YARDI SYSTEMS

MRI SOFTWARE

REALPAGE

ACCENTURE

ORACLE

IBM

THE SAGE

Global IT in Real Estate Market: Drivers and Restraints

This section of the report assess various drivers, opportunities, and restrains that lie in the market. These drivers and restraints are determined by various factors such as region, key players, innovations, and others. The report will help readers determine the key drivers and solutions for restraints. It also highlights the possible opportunities. The drivers and restraints are identified by current trends and historic milestones achieved by the market. The chapter on drivers and restraints also offers an evaluation of the investments made in production innovation through the years. The changes in environmental perspective have also been factored in to understand their impact on the growth of the global IT in Real Estate market.

Analysts have also highlighted the potential restraints present in the global IT in Real Estate market. With the help of market experts the report points out what changes companies can make to overcome these hurdles over the forecast years.

Global IT in Real Estate Market: Segment Analysis

The market has various segments such as applications, end users, and products. These help in determining the growth of a particular segment of a market. The readers can assess why a certain segment is performing better than the other and then make strategic investments. The type segment includes sales value for the forecast period of 2014 to 2025. The application segment includes sales by volume and consumption for the forecast period of 2014 to 2025.

Global IT in Real Estate Market: Regional Analysis

Different regions of the global market influence growth differently. Various factors such as economic growth, technological developments, government policies, availability of labor, and others are compared with each to determine which region will outperform other. The regions included in this report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Global IT in Real Estate Market: Competitive Landscape

Competitive landscape of a report determines the overall scenario of the market focusing on key players and their strategic moves. Readers can get an insight of how various key players are performing in the market and the scope for emerging players.

Table of Content

1 IT in Real Estate Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of IT in Real Estate

1.2 Classification of IT in Real Estate by Type

1.2.1 Global IT in Real Estate Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Global IT in Real Estate Revenue Market Share by Type in 2019

1.2.3 Cloud

1.2.4 On-Premises

1.3 Global IT in Real Estate Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global IT in Real Estate Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Business Services

1.3.3 Residential

1.4 Global IT in Real Estate Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global IT in Real Estate Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.4.2 Global Market Size of IT in Real Estate (2015-2025)

1.4.3 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) IT in Real Estate Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.4 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) IT in Real Estate Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.5 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) IT in Real Estate Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.6 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) IT in Real Estate Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.7 Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) IT in Real Estate Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 MICROSOFT

2.1.1 MICROSOFT Details

2.1.2 MICROSOFT Major Business

2.1.3 MICROSOFT SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 MICROSOFT Product and Services

2.1.5 MICROSOFT IT in Real Estate Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 SALESFORCE

2.2.1 SALESFORCE Details

2.2.2 SALESFORCE Major Business

2.2.3 SALESFORCE SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 SALESFORCE Product and Services

2.2.5 SALESFORCE IT in Real Estate Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 SAP

2.3.1 SAP Details

2.3.2 SAP Major Business

2.3.3 SAP SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 SAP Product and Services

2.3.5 SAP IT in Real Estate Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 YARDI SYSTEMS

2.4.1 YARDI SYSTEMS Details

2.4.2 YARDI SYSTEMS Major Business

2.4.3 YARDI SYSTEMS SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 YARDI SYSTEMS Product and Services

2.4.5 YARDI SYSTEMS IT in Real Estate Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 MRI SOFTWARE

2.5.1 MRI SOFTWARE Details

2.5.2 MRI SOFTWARE Major Business

2.5.3 MRI SOFTWARE SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 MRI SOFTWARE Product and Services

2.5.5 MRI SOFTWARE IT in Real Estate Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 REALPAGE

2.6.1 REALPAGE Details

2.6.2 REALPAGE Major Business

2.6.3 REALPAGE Product and Services

2.6.4 REALPAGE IT in Real Estate Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 ACCENTURE

2.7.1 ACCENTURE Details

2.7.2 ACCENTURE Major Business

2.7.3 ACCENTURE Product and Services

2.7.4 ACCENTURE IT in Real Estate Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 ORACLE

2.8.1 ORACLE Details

2.8.2 ORACLE Major Business

2.8.3 ORACLE Product and Services

2.8.4 ORACLE IT in Real Estate Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 IBM

2.9.1 IBM Details

2.9.2 IBM Major Business

2.9.3 IBM Product and Services

2.9.4 IBM IT in Real Estate Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 THE SAGE

2.10.1 THE SAGE Details

2.10.2 THE SAGE Major Business

2.10.3 THE SAGE Product and Services

2.10.4 THE SAGE IT in Real Estate Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global IT in Real Estate Revenue and Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 IT in Real Estate Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 IT in Real Estate Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global IT in Real Estate Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America IT in Real Estate Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe IT in Real Estate Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific IT in Real Estate Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America IT in Real Estate Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East & Africa IT in Real Estate Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America IT in Real Estate Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America IT in Real Estate Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 USA IT in Real Estate Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada IT in Real Estate Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico IT in Real Estate Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe IT in Real Estate Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe IT in Real Estate Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany IT in Real Estate Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK IT in Real Estate Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France IT in Real Estate Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia IT in Real Estate Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy IT in Real Estate Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific IT in Real Estate Revenue by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific IT in Real Estate Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China IT in Real Estate Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan IT in Real Estate Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea IT in Real Estate Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India IT in Real Estate Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia IT in Real Estate Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America IT in Real Estate Revenue by Countries

8.1 South America IT in Real Estate Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil IT in Real Estate Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina IT in Real Estate Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue IT in Real Estate by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa IT in Real Estate Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia IT in Real Estate Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE IT in Real Estate Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt IT in Real Estate Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa IT in Real Estate Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Size Segment by Type

10.1 Global IT in Real Estate Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global IT in Real Estate Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Cloud Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.4 On-Premises Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

11 Global IT in Real Estate Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global IT in Real Estate Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 IT in Real Estate Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Business Services Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.4 Residential Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

12 Global IT in Real Estate Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.1 Global IT in Real Estate Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2 Global IT in Real Estate Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.3 North America IT in Real Estate Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.4 Europe IT in Real Estate Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.5 Asia-Pacific IT in Real Estate Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.6 South America IT in Real Estate Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.7 Middle East & Africa IT in Real Estate Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 About US

