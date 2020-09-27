Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Market 2020 Latest Trends Demand And Business Outlook

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

GLOBAL INFO RESEARCH has recently published a research report titled, [Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Market 2020 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025] assessing various factors impacting its trajectory. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. The global Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities market is expected to augment in the forecast period owing to various drivers and opportunities that lie in the ever-growing market. This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments.

Click to view the full report TOC, figure and tables: https://www.globalinforesearch.com/Global-Internet-of-Things-(IoT)-in-Smart-Cities_p495991.html

The major players covered in Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities are:

BOSCH SOFTWARE INNOVATION

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES

IBM

CISCO SYSTEMS

ENEVO OY TECHNOLOGIES

HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SOFTWARE

HARMAN INTERNATIONAL INDUSTRIES

INTEL

SAP SE

SYMANTEC

THINGWORX (PTC)

VERIZON

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Market: Drivers and Restraints

This section of the report assess various drivers, opportunities, and restrains that lie in the market. These drivers and restraints are determined by various factors such as region, key players, innovations, and others. The report will help readers determine the key drivers and solutions for restraints. It also highlights the possible opportunities. The drivers and restraints are identified by current trends and historic milestones achieved by the market. The chapter on drivers and restraints also offers an evaluation of the investments made in production innovation through the years. The changes in environmental perspective have also been factored in to understand their impact on the growth of the global Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities market.

Analysts have also highlighted the potential restraints present in the global Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities market. With the help of market experts the report points out what changes companies can make to overcome these hurdles over the forecast years.

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Market: Segment Analysis

The market has various segments such as applications, end users, and products. These help in determining the growth of a particular segment of a market. The readers can assess why a certain segment is performing better than the other and then make strategic investments. The type segment includes sales value for the forecast period of 2014 to 2025. The application segment includes sales by volume and consumption for the forecast period of 2014 to 2025.

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Market: Regional Analysis

Different regions of the global market influence growth differently. Various factors such as economic growth, technological developments, government policies, availability of labor, and others are compared with each to determine which region will outperform other. The regions included in this report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Market: Competitive Landscape

Competitive landscape of a report determines the overall scenario of the market focusing on key players and their strategic moves. Readers can get an insight of how various key players are performing in the market and the scope for emerging players.

Table of Content

1 Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities

1.2 Classification of Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities by Type

1.2.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Revenue Market Share by Type in 2019

1.2.3 Satellite Network

1.2.4 Cellular Network

1.2.5 Rfid

1.2.6 Nfc

1.2.7 Wi-Fi

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Traffic

1.3.3 Infrastructure Management

1.3.4 Building Automation

1.3.5 The Energy Management

1.3.6 Smart City Services

1.4 Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.4.2 Global Market Size of Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities (2015-2025)

1.4.3 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.4 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.5 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.6 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.7 Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 BOSCH SOFTWARE INNOVATION

2.1.1 BOSCH SOFTWARE INNOVATION Details

2.1.2 BOSCH SOFTWARE INNOVATION Major Business

2.1.3 BOSCH SOFTWARE INNOVATION SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 BOSCH SOFTWARE INNOVATION Product and Services

2.1.5 BOSCH SOFTWARE INNOVATION Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES

2.2.1 INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES Details

2.2.2 INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES Major Business

2.2.3 INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES Product and Services

2.2.5 INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 IBM

2.3.1 IBM Details

2.3.2 IBM Major Business

2.3.3 IBM SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 IBM Product and Services

2.3.5 IBM Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 CISCO SYSTEMS

2.4.1 CISCO SYSTEMS Details

2.4.2 CISCO SYSTEMS Major Business

2.4.3 CISCO SYSTEMS SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 CISCO SYSTEMS Product and Services

2.4.5 CISCO SYSTEMS Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 ENEVO OY TECHNOLOGIES

2.5.1 ENEVO OY TECHNOLOGIES Details

2.5.2 ENEVO OY TECHNOLOGIES Major Business

2.5.3 ENEVO OY TECHNOLOGIES SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 ENEVO OY TECHNOLOGIES Product and Services

2.5.5 ENEVO OY TECHNOLOGIES Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES

2.6.1 HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES Details

2.6.2 HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES Major Business

2.6.3 HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES Product and Services

2.6.4 HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SOFTWARE

2.7.1 SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SOFTWARE Details

2.7.2 SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SOFTWARE Major Business

2.7.3 SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SOFTWARE Product and Services

2.7.4 SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SOFTWARE Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 HARMAN INTERNATIONAL INDUSTRIES

2.8.1 HARMAN INTERNATIONAL INDUSTRIES Details

2.8.2 HARMAN INTERNATIONAL INDUSTRIES Major Business

2.8.3 HARMAN INTERNATIONAL INDUSTRIES Product and Services

2.8.4 HARMAN INTERNATIONAL INDUSTRIES Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 INTEL

2.9.1 INTEL Details

2.9.2 INTEL Major Business

2.9.3 INTEL Product and Services

2.9.4 INTEL Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 SAP SE

2.10.1 SAP SE Details

2.10.2 SAP SE Major Business

2.10.3 SAP SE Product and Services

2.10.4 SAP SE Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 SYMANTEC

2.11.1 SYMANTEC Details

2.11.2 SYMANTEC Major Business

2.11.3 SYMANTEC Product and Services

2.11.4 SYMANTEC Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 THINGWORX (PTC)

2.12.1 THINGWORX (PTC) Details

2.12.2 THINGWORX (PTC) Major Business

2.12.3 THINGWORX (PTC) Product and Services

2.12.4 THINGWORX (PTC) Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 VERIZON

2.13.1 VERIZON Details

2.13.2 VERIZON Major Business

2.13.3 VERIZON Product and Services

2.13.4 VERIZON Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Revenue and Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East & Africa Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 USA Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Revenue by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Revenue by Countries

8.1 South America Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Size Segment by Type

10.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Satellite Network Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.4 Cellular Network Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.5 Rfid Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.6 Nfc Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.7 Wi-Fi Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.8 Others Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

11 Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Traffic Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.4 Infrastructure Management Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.5 Building Automation Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.6 The Energy Management Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.7 Smart City Services Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

12 Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2 Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.3 North America Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.4 Europe Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.6 South America Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.7 Middle East & Africa Internet of Things (IoT) in Smart Cities Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 About US

About Us:

GlobaI Info Research（GIR） is a report publisher, a customer, interest-based suppliers. Is in the best interests of our clients, they determine our every move. At the same time, we have great respect for the views of customers. With the improvement of the quality of our research, we develop custom interdisciplinary and comprehensive solution. For further development, we will do better and better. GlobalInfoResearch will with excellent professional knowledge and experience to carry out all aspects of our business. At the same time, we will thoroughly look for information, to give a more comprehensive development.

Contact US

Global Info Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +86-13660489451 00852-58197708(HK)

Add:FLAT/RM A 9/F SILVERCORP INTERNATIONAL TOWER 707-713 NATHAN ROAD MONGKOK KL HONG KONG