Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Market 2020: Product, Overview and Share Forecasted to 2025

Global Info Research has recently published a report, titled [Global Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Market 2020 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025]. The research report provides an in-depth explanation of the various factors that are likely to drive the market. It discusses the future of the market by studying the historical details. Analysts have studied the ever-changing market dynamics to evaluate their impact on the overall market. In addition, the report also discusses the segments present in the market. Primary and secondary research methodologies have been used to provide the readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the overall Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Servicesmarket. Analysts have also given readers an unbiased opinion about the direction companies will take during the forecast period.

The research report also includes the global market figures that provide historical data as well as estimated figures. It gives a clear picture of the growth rate of the market during the forecast period. The report aims to give the readers quantifiable data that is collected from verified data. The report attempts to answer all the difficult questions such as market sizes and company strategies.

The major players covered in Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services are:

Accenture

Ntt Data

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Atos

Infosys

Capgemini

Tech Mahindra

IBM

Happiest Minds Technologies

Tata Consultancy Services

Wipro

By Type, Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services market has been segmented into

Consulting

Infrastructure

System Designing & Integration

Support & Maintenance

By Application, Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services has been segmented into:

Intelligent Manufacturing

Intelligent Transportation And Logistics

Intelligent Medical

Smart Retail

Intelligent Energy

Global Internet of Things (IoT) Professional ServicesMarket: Drivers and Restraints

The report explains the drivers shaping the future of the Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Servicesmarket. It evaluates the various forces that are expected to create a positive influence on the overall market. Analysts have studied the investments in research and development of products and technologies that are expected to give the players a definite boost. Furthermore, researchers have also included an analysis of the changing consumer behavior that is projected to impact the supply and demand cycles present in the global Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Servicesmarket. Evolving per capita earnings, improving economic statuses, and emerging trends have all been studied in this research report.

The research report also explains the potential restraints present in the global Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Servicesmarket. It evaluates the aspects that are likely to hamper the market growth in the near future. In addition to this assessment, it also provides a list of opportunities that could prove lucrative to the overall market. Analysts provide solutions for turning threats and restraints into successful opportunities in the coming years.

Global Internet of Things (IoT) Professional ServicesMarket: Regional Segmentation

In the successive chapters, analysts have studied the regional segments present in the global Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Servicesmarket. This gives the readers a narrowed-view of the global market enabling a closer look at the elements that could define its progress. It highlights myriad regional aspects such as the impact of culture, environment, and government policies that influence the regional markets.

Global Internet of Things (IoT) Professional ServicesMarket: Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the global Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Servicesmarket research report focuses solely on the competitive landscape. It studies the key players present in the market. In addition to a brief overview of the company, analysts shed light on their valuation and evolution. It also mentions the list of important products and the ones in the pipeline. The competitive landscape is analyzed by understanding the strategies of the companies and the initiatives they have taken in recent years to overcome the intensive competition.

Table of Content

1 Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services

1.2 Classification of Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services by Type

1.2.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Revenue Market Share by Type in 2019

1.2.3 Consulting

1.2.4 Infrastructure

1.2.5 System Designing & Integration

1.2.6 Support & Maintenance

1.3 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Intelligent Manufacturing

1.3.3 Intelligent Transportation And Logistics

1.3.4 Intelligent Medical

1.3.5 Smart Retail

1.3.6 Intelligent Energy

1.4 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.4.2 Global Market Size of Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services (2015-2025)

1.4.3 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.4 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.5 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.6 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.7 Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Accenture

2.1.1 Accenture Details

2.1.2 Accenture Major Business

2.1.3 Accenture SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Accenture Product and Services

2.1.5 Accenture Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Ntt Data

2.2.1 Ntt Data Details

2.2.2 Ntt Data Major Business

2.2.3 Ntt Data SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Ntt Data Product and Services

2.2.5 Ntt Data Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Cognizant Technology Solutions

2.3.1 Cognizant Technology Solutions Details

2.3.2 Cognizant Technology Solutions Major Business

2.3.3 Cognizant Technology Solutions SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Cognizant Technology Solutions Product and Services

2.3.5 Cognizant Technology Solutions Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Atos

2.4.1 Atos Details

2.4.2 Atos Major Business

2.4.3 Atos SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Atos Product and Services

2.4.5 Atos Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Infosys

2.5.1 Infosys Details

2.5.2 Infosys Major Business

2.5.3 Infosys SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Infosys Product and Services

2.5.5 Infosys Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Capgemini

2.6.1 Capgemini Details

2.6.2 Capgemini Major Business

2.6.3 Capgemini Product and Services

2.6.4 Capgemini Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Tech Mahindra

2.7.1 Tech Mahindra Details

2.7.2 Tech Mahindra Major Business

2.7.3 Tech Mahindra Product and Services

2.7.4 Tech Mahindra Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 IBM

2.8.1 IBM Details

2.8.2 IBM Major Business

2.8.3 IBM Product and Services

2.8.4 IBM Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Happiest Minds Technologies

2.9.1 Happiest Minds Technologies Details

2.9.2 Happiest Minds Technologies Major Business

2.9.3 Happiest Minds Technologies Product and Services

2.9.4 Happiest Minds Technologies Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Tata Consultancy Services

2.10.1 Tata Consultancy Services Details

2.10.2 Tata Consultancy Services Major Business

2.10.3 Tata Consultancy Services Product and Services

2.10.4 Tata Consultancy Services Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Wipro

2.11.1 Wipro Details

2.11.2 Wipro Major Business

2.11.3 Wipro Product and Services

2.11.4 Wipro Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Revenue and Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East & Africa Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 USA Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Revenue by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Revenue by Countries

8.1 South America Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Size Segment by Type

10.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Consulting Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.4 Infrastructure Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.5 System Designing & Integration Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.6 Support & Maintenance Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

11 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Intelligent Manufacturing Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.4 Intelligent Transportation And Logistics Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.5 Intelligent Medical Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.6 Smart Retail Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.7 Intelligent Energy Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

12 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.3 North America Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.4 Europe Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.6 South America Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.7 Middle East & Africa Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Services Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 About US

