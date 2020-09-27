Professional Analysis of How COVID-19 is Impacting the Ultrasound Imaging Market (2020-2025)

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Ultrasound Imaging industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Ultrasound Imaging and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

GLOBAL INFO RESEARCH has lately published a new report titled, *Global Ultrasound Imaging Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025*. The researchers have offered a broad understanding of the industry with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces.

Click to view the full report TOC, figure and tables: https://www.globalinforesearch.com/Global-Ultrasound-Imaging_p495977.html

At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth. Key drivers that are fuelling the growth are also discussed in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth in the years to come are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.

With an aim to broaden the overall picture, the report has segregated the industry based on varied segments including product type, application, and end user. These segments are analysed on the basis of CGAR, size, share, production, and consumption. Geographical analysis is also done by the industry experts, wherein key regions and their growth potential have been studied. This will assist the companies to identify profit-making opportunities in these regions.

Complete profiling of the key players including _General Electric, Analogic, Toshiba, Koninklijke Philips, Esaote, Siemens, Samsung Electronics, Fujifilm, Hitachi, Mindray Medical International__ is mapped by the report. Besides that, industry experts and researchers have studied the competitive scenario by stressing on the key strategic initiatives adopted by the industry participants. This report will serve as a key instrument for the vendors to gain an inclusive understanding of the present and future scenario of the industry.

What the Report has to Offer?

Size Forecasts: The report has analysed the industry based on the value and volume over the projected period. Other important parameters including price, capacity, cost, revenue, gross margin, sales revenue, and production are also looked into

Future Prospects: The report sheds light on the lucrative business prospects that may prove promising for the players to make future investment

Trend Analysis: The readers will gain an insight into the upcoming trends and developments that may take place in the coming future

Segmental Analysis: Segments such as application, product type, and end user, along with their contribution to the overall industry size, are analysed by the researchers in this section

Regional Analysis: Here, the report examines the present and upcoming developments in varied regions and respective countries

Competitive Analysis: The report here discusses about the key strategic initiatives considered by the key players to sustain their hold. This analysis will surely help the competitors in planning their activities ahead

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Ultrasound Imaging Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Ultrasound Imaging Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 2D Imaging

1.2.3 3D Imaging

1.2.4 4D Imaging

1.2.5 Doppler Imaging

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Ultrasound Imaging Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Gynecology

1.3.3 Cardiology

1.3.4 Radiology

1.3.5 Vascular

1.3.6 Urology

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Overview of Global Ultrasound Imaging Market

1.4.1 Global Ultrasound Imaging Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 General Electric

2.1.1 General Electric Details

2.1.2 General Electric Major Business

2.1.3 General Electric SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 General Electric Product and Services

2.1.5 General Electric Ultrasound Imaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Analogic

2.2.1 Analogic Details

2.2.2 Analogic Major Business

2.2.3 Analogic SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Analogic Product and Services

2.2.5 Analogic Ultrasound Imaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Toshiba

2.3.1 Toshiba Details

2.3.2 Toshiba Major Business

2.3.3 Toshiba SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Toshiba Product and Services

2.3.5 Toshiba Ultrasound Imaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Koninklijke Philips

2.4.1 Koninklijke Philips Details

2.4.2 Koninklijke Philips Major Business

2.4.3 Koninklijke Philips SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Koninklijke Philips Product and Services

2.4.5 Koninklijke Philips Ultrasound Imaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Esaote

2.5.1 Esaote Details

2.5.2 Esaote Major Business

2.5.3 Esaote SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Esaote Product and Services

2.5.5 Esaote Ultrasound Imaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Siemens

2.6.1 Siemens Details

2.6.2 Siemens Major Business

2.6.3 Siemens Product and Services

2.6.4 Siemens Ultrasound Imaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Samsung Electronics

2.7.1 Samsung Electronics Details

2.7.2 Samsung Electronics Major Business

2.7.3 Samsung Electronics Product and Services

2.7.4 Samsung Electronics Ultrasound Imaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Fujifilm

2.8.1 Fujifilm Details

2.8.2 Fujifilm Major Business

2.8.3 Fujifilm Product and Services

2.8.4 Fujifilm Ultrasound Imaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Hitachi

2.9.1 Hitachi Details

2.9.2 Hitachi Major Business

2.9.3 Hitachi Product and Services

2.9.4 Hitachi Ultrasound Imaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Mindray Medical International

2.10.1 Mindray Medical International Details

2.10.2 Mindray Medical International Major Business

2.10.3 Mindray Medical International Product and Services

2.10.4 Mindray Medical International Ultrasound Imaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Ultrasound Imaging Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Ultrasound Imaging Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Ultrasound Imaging Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Ultrasound Imaging Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Ultrasound Imaging Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Ultrasound Imaging Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Ultrasound Imaging Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Ultrasound Imaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Ultrasound Imaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Ultrasound Imaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Ultrasound Imaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Ultrasound Imaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Ultrasound Imaging Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Ultrasound Imaging Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Ultrasound Imaging Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Ultrasound Imaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Ultrasound Imaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Ultrasound Imaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Ultrasound Imaging Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Ultrasound Imaging Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Ultrasound Imaging Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Ultrasound Imaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Ultrasound Imaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Ultrasound Imaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Ultrasound Imaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Ultrasound Imaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Ultrasound Imaging Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Ultrasound Imaging Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Ultrasound Imaging Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Ultrasound Imaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Ultrasound Imaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Ultrasound Imaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Ultrasound Imaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Ultrasound Imaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Ultrasound Imaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Ultrasound Imaging Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Ultrasound Imaging Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Ultrasound Imaging Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Ultrasound Imaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Ultrasound Imaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Ultrasound Imaging Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Ultrasound Imaging Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Ultrasound Imaging Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Ultrasound Imaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Ultrasound Imaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Ultrasound Imaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Ultrasound Imaging Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Ultrasound Imaging Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Ultrasound Imaging Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global Ultrasound Imaging Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global Ultrasound Imaging Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Ultrasound Imaging Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global Ultrasound Imaging Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global Ultrasound Imaging Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global Ultrasound Imaging Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 Ultrasound Imaging Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America Ultrasound Imaging Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Ultrasound Imaging Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Ultrasound Imaging Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America Ultrasound Imaging Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa Ultrasound Imaging Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 Ultrasound Imaging Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global Ultrasound Imaging Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global Ultrasound Imaging Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 Ultrasound Imaging Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global Ultrasound Imaging Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global Ultrasound Imaging Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

15.4 About US

About Us:

GlobaI Info Research（GIR） is a report publisher, a customer, interest-based suppliers. Is in the best interests of our clients, they determine our every move. At the same time, we have great respect for the views of customers. With the improvement of the quality of our research, we develop custom interdisciplinary and comprehensive solution. For further development, we will do better and better. GlobalInfoResearch will with excellent professional knowledge and experience to carry out all aspects of our business. At the same time, we will thoroughly look for information, to give a more comprehensive development.

Contact US

Global Info Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +86-13660489451 00852-58197708(HK)

Add:FLAT/RM A 9/F SILVERCORP INTERNATIONAL TOWER 707-713 NATHAN ROAD MONGKOK KL HONG KONG