Road Freight Transportation Services Outlook and Forecast 2020 due to COVID-19 Impact

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Road Freight Transportation Services industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Road Freight Transportation Services and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

Click to view the full report TOC, figure and tables: https://www.globalinforesearch.com/Global-Road-Freight-Transportation-Services_p495972.html

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global Road Freight Transportation Services Market Research Report:

DB Schenker

UPS

DHL

FedEx

Kuehne+Nagel

Regions Covered in the Global Road Freight Transportation Services Market:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The scope of the Report:

The research report includes segmentation of the global Road Freight Transportation Services market on the basis of application, technology, end users, and region. Each segment gives a microscopic view of the market. It delves deeper into the changing political scenario and the environmental concerns that are likely to shape the future of the market. Furthermore, the segment includes graphs to give the readers a bird’s eye view.

Last but not the least, the research report on global Road Freight Transportation Services market profiles some of the leading companies. It mentions their strategic initiatives and provides a brief about their structure. Analysts have also mentioned the research and development statuses of these companies and their provided complete information about their existing products and the ones in the pipeline.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Road Freight Transportation Services market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global Road Freight Transportation Services market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global Road Freight Transportation Services market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

Table of Content

1 Road Freight Transportation Services Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Road Freight Transportation Services

1.2 Classification of Road Freight Transportation Services by Type

1.2.1 Global Road Freight Transportation Services Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Global Road Freight Transportation Services Revenue Market Share by Type in 2019

1.2.3 Ordinary Items

1.2.4 Dangerous Items

1.3 Global Road Freight Transportation Services Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Road Freight Transportation Services Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Food

1.3.3 Material

1.3.4 Express Delivery

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Road Freight Transportation Services Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Road Freight Transportation Services Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.4.2 Global Market Size of Road Freight Transportation Services (2015-2025)

1.4.3 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Road Freight Transportation Services Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.4 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Road Freight Transportation Services Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.5 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Road Freight Transportation Services Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.6 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Road Freight Transportation Services Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.7 Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Road Freight Transportation Services Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 DB Schenker

2.1.1 DB Schenker Details

2.1.2 DB Schenker Major Business

2.1.3 DB Schenker SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 DB Schenker Product and Services

2.1.5 DB Schenker Road Freight Transportation Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 UPS

2.2.1 UPS Details

2.2.2 UPS Major Business

2.2.3 UPS SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 UPS Product and Services

2.2.5 UPS Road Freight Transportation Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 DHL

2.3.1 DHL Details

2.3.2 DHL Major Business

2.3.3 DHL SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 DHL Product and Services

2.3.5 DHL Road Freight Transportation Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 FedEx

2.4.1 FedEx Details

2.4.2 FedEx Major Business

2.4.3 FedEx SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 FedEx Product and Services

2.4.5 FedEx Road Freight Transportation Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Kuehne+Nagel

2.5.1 Kuehne+Nagel Details

2.5.2 Kuehne+Nagel Major Business

2.5.3 Kuehne+Nagel SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Kuehne+Nagel Product and Services

2.5.5 Kuehne+Nagel Road Freight Transportation Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Road Freight Transportation Services Revenue and Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Road Freight Transportation Services Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Road Freight Transportation Services Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Road Freight Transportation Services Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Road Freight Transportation Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Road Freight Transportation Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Road Freight Transportation Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Road Freight Transportation Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East & Africa Road Freight Transportation Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America Road Freight Transportation Services Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Road Freight Transportation Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 USA Road Freight Transportation Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Road Freight Transportation Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Road Freight Transportation Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe Road Freight Transportation Services Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Road Freight Transportation Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Road Freight Transportation Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Road Freight Transportation Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Road Freight Transportation Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Road Freight Transportation Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Road Freight Transportation Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific Road Freight Transportation Services Revenue by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Road Freight Transportation Services Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Road Freight Transportation Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Road Freight Transportation Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Road Freight Transportation Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Road Freight Transportation Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Road Freight Transportation Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America Road Freight Transportation Services Revenue by Countries

8.1 South America Road Freight Transportation Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Road Freight Transportation Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Road Freight Transportation Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue Road Freight Transportation Services by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Road Freight Transportation Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Road Freight Transportation Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Road Freight Transportation Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Road Freight Transportation Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Road Freight Transportation Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Size Segment by Type

10.1 Global Road Freight Transportation Services Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Road Freight Transportation Services Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Ordinary Items Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.4 Dangerous Items Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

11 Global Road Freight Transportation Services Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Road Freight Transportation Services Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Road Freight Transportation Services Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Food Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.4 Material Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.5 Express Delivery Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.6 Other Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

12 Global Road Freight Transportation Services Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.1 Global Road Freight Transportation Services Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2 Global Road Freight Transportation Services Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.3 North America Road Freight Transportation Services Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.4 Europe Road Freight Transportation Services Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Road Freight Transportation Services Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.6 South America Road Freight Transportation Services Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.7 Middle East & Africa Road Freight Transportation Services Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 About US

