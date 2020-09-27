Russian Grand Prix 2020 Live Stream Reddit

We’ve got all the details right here you need to know to fire up an F1 live stream today, as Formula 1 escapes Europe for a quick jaunt over to the Sochi Autodrom for the Russian Grand Prix.

Considering we didn’t know whether we’d have any racing at all to ponder over, the fact we’ve reached the 10-race milestone already is an extraordinary feat of logistics, and long may the streak continue.

Formula 1 screeched and screamed its way through the last triple-header with the Italian Grand Prix and Tuscan Grand Prix providing electrifying viewing with three red flags combined between the races.

The Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix in Sochi kicks off today in one hour, September 27 at 7 a.m. ET (4 a.m. PT | 12 p.m. BST).

The 53-lap race signals the beginning of the second half of the F1 calendar, but it looks to be business as usual for Mercedes who have won each Russian Grand Prix since its return to the sport in 2014.

Six-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton has taken the chequered flag himself on four occasions at this circuit, and he will once again be difficult to stop on the current form.