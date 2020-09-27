Zika Virus Infection Drug Market Forecast to 2025: Global Industry Analysis by Top Players, Types, Key Regions and Applications

This report presents the worldwide Zika Virus Infection Drug market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

segment by Type, the product can be split into

Oral

Injection

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospital

Homecare

Clinic

Other

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Zika Virus Infection Drug market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The key players covered in this study

Emergent BioSolutions

Valneva

Moderna

Novavax

Johnson & Johnson

Themis Bioscience

Sanofi

IMV

Takeda Pharmaceutical

CaroGen

GeoVax

Tychan

