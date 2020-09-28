Firewall as a Service Market 2020: Product, Overview and Share Forecasted to 2025

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Firewall as a Service industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Firewall as a Service and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

GLOBAL INFO RESEARCH has lately published a new report titled, *Global Firewall as a Service Market 2020 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025*. The researchers have offered a broad understanding of the industry with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces.

Click to view the full report TOC, figure and tables: https://www.globalinforesearch.com/Global-Firewall-as-a-Service_p496106.html

At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth. Key drivers that are fuelling the growth are also discussed in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth in the years to come are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.

With an aim to broaden the overall picture, the report has segregated the industry based on varied segments including product type, application, and end user. These segments are analysed on the basis of CGAR, size, share, production, and consumption. Geographical analysis is also done by the industry experts, wherein key regions and their growth potential have been studied. This will assist the companies to identify profit-making opportunities in these regions.

Complete profiling of the key players including __Barracuda, Palo Alto, Cisco, Cato, Juniper, Check Point, Zscaler, Fortinet, Forcepoint, WatchGuard_ is mapped by the report. Besides that, industry experts and researchers have studied the competitive scenario by stressing on the key strategic initiatives adopted by the industry participants. This report will serve as a key instrument for the vendors to gain an inclusive understanding of the present and future scenario of the industry.

What the Report has to Offer?

Size Forecasts: The report has analysed the industry based on the value and volume over the projected period. Other important parameters including price, capacity, cost, revenue, gross margin, sales revenue, and production are also looked into

Future Prospects: The report sheds light on the lucrative business prospects that may prove promising for the players to make future investment

Trend Analysis: The readers will gain an insight into the upcoming trends and developments that may take place in the coming future

Segmental Analysis: Segments such as application, product type, and end user, along with their contribution to the overall industry size, are analysed by the researchers in this section

Regional Analysis: Here, the report examines the present and upcoming developments in varied regions and respective countries

Competitive Analysis: The report here discusses about the key strategic initiatives considered by the key players to sustain their hold. This analysis will surely help the competitors in planning their activities ahead

Table of Content

1 Firewall as a Service Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Firewall as a Service

1.2 Classification of Firewall as a Service by Type

1.2.1 Global Firewall as a Service Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Global Firewall as a Service Revenue Market Share by Type in 2019

1.2.3 Reporting and Log Management

1.2.4 Automation and Orchestration

1.2.5 Security Management

1.2.6 Managed Services

1.2.7 Professional Services

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Global Firewall as a Service Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Firewall as a Service Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Energy and utilities

1.3.3 Government and public sector

1.3.4 Healthcare and life sciences

1.3.5 Manufacturing

1.3.6 Retail and eCommerce

1.3.7 Telecommunication, and IT and ITES

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global Firewall as a Service Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Firewall as a Service Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.4.2 Global Market Size of Firewall as a Service (2015-2025)

1.4.3 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Firewall as a Service Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.4 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Firewall as a Service Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.5 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Firewall as a Service Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.6 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Firewall as a Service Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.7 Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Firewall as a Service Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Barracuda

2.1.1 Barracuda Details

2.1.2 Barracuda Major Business

2.1.3 Barracuda SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Barracuda Product and Services

2.1.5 Barracuda Firewall as a Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Palo Alto

2.2.1 Palo Alto Details

2.2.2 Palo Alto Major Business

2.2.3 Palo Alto SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Palo Alto Product and Services

2.2.5 Palo Alto Firewall as a Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Cisco

2.3.1 Cisco Details

2.3.2 Cisco Major Business

2.3.3 Cisco SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Cisco Product and Services

2.3.5 Cisco Firewall as a Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Cato

2.4.1 Cato Details

2.4.2 Cato Major Business

2.4.3 Cato SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Cato Product and Services

2.4.5 Cato Firewall as a Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Juniper

2.5.1 Juniper Details

2.5.2 Juniper Major Business

2.5.3 Juniper SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Juniper Product and Services

2.5.5 Juniper Firewall as a Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Check Point

2.6.1 Check Point Details

2.6.2 Check Point Major Business

2.6.3 Check Point Product and Services

2.6.4 Check Point Firewall as a Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Zscaler

2.7.1 Zscaler Details

2.7.2 Zscaler Major Business

2.7.3 Zscaler Product and Services

2.7.4 Zscaler Firewall as a Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Fortinet

2.8.1 Fortinet Details

2.8.2 Fortinet Major Business

2.8.3 Fortinet Product and Services

2.8.4 Fortinet Firewall as a Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Forcepoint

2.9.1 Forcepoint Details

2.9.2 Forcepoint Major Business

2.9.3 Forcepoint Product and Services

2.9.4 Forcepoint Firewall as a Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 WatchGuard

2.10.1 WatchGuard Details

2.10.2 WatchGuard Major Business

2.10.3 WatchGuard Product and Services

2.10.4 WatchGuard Firewall as a Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Firewall as a Service Revenue and Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Firewall as a Service Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Firewall as a Service Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Firewall as a Service Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Firewall as a Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Firewall as a Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Firewall as a Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Firewall as a Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East & Africa Firewall as a Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America Firewall as a Service Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Firewall as a Service Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 USA Firewall as a Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Firewall as a Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Firewall as a Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe Firewall as a Service Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Firewall as a Service Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Firewall as a Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Firewall as a Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Firewall as a Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Firewall as a Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Firewall as a Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific Firewall as a Service Revenue by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Firewall as a Service Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Firewall as a Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Firewall as a Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Firewall as a Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Firewall as a Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Firewall as a Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America Firewall as a Service Revenue by Countries

8.1 South America Firewall as a Service Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Firewall as a Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Firewall as a Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue Firewall as a Service by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Firewall as a Service Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Firewall as a Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Firewall as a Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Firewall as a Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Firewall as a Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Size Segment by Type

10.1 Global Firewall as a Service Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Firewall as a Service Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Reporting and Log Management Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.4 Automation and Orchestration Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.5 Security Management Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.6 Managed Services Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.7 Professional Services Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.8 Others Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

11 Global Firewall as a Service Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Firewall as a Service Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Firewall as a Service Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Energy and utilities Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.4 Government and public sector Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.5 Healthcare and life sciences Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.6 Manufacturing Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.7 Retail and eCommerce Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.8 Telecommunication, and IT and ITES Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.9 Others Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

12 Global Firewall as a Service Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.1 Global Firewall as a Service Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2 Global Firewall as a Service Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.3 North America Firewall as a Service Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.4 Europe Firewall as a Service Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Firewall as a Service Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.6 South America Firewall as a Service Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.7 Middle East & Africa Firewall as a Service Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 About US

About Us:

GlobaI Info Research（GIR） is a report publisher, a customer, interest-based suppliers. Is in the best interests of our clients, they determine our every move. At the same time, we have great respect for the views of customers. With the improvement of the quality of our research, we develop custom interdisciplinary and comprehensive solution. For further development, we will do better and better. GlobalInfoResearch will with excellent professional knowledge and experience to carry out all aspects of our business. At the same time, we will thoroughly look for information, to give a more comprehensive development.

Contact US

Global Info Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +86-13660489451 00852-58197708(HK)

Add:FLAT/RM A 9/F SILVERCORP INTERNATIONAL TOWER 707-713 NATHAN ROAD MONGKOK KL HONG KONG