Flow Cytometry Market 2020- Global Industry Analysis, Key Players, Segmentation, Services, Solutions, Trends and Forecast By 2025

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Flow Cytometry industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Flow Cytometry and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

Global Info Research offers a latest published report on Flow Cytometry Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. This report focuses on the key global Flow Cytometry players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

Market Insights

The worldwide market for Flow Cytometry is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly x% over the next five years, will reach x million US$ in 2024, from x million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Regional Insights

The global market for image recognition is assessed based on the markets present across regions such as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for image recognition applications, and increasing Flow Cytometry budgets in the region.

Competitive Insights

The significant development in the Flow Cytometry sector and partnerships between the players in the market is contributing to the market growth. Some of the major companies in the region are

Beckman Coulter

Stratedigm

Merck

Sysmex

Thermo Fisher

Agilent Technologies

Miltenyi Biotec

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Apogee

Luminex

GE

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cell-Based Flow Cytometry

Bead-Based Flow Cytometry

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Academic & research institutes

Hospitals & clinical testing laboratories

Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Flow Cytometry Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Flow Cytometry Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Cell-Based Flow Cytometry

1.2.3 Bead-Based Flow Cytometry

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Flow Cytometry Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Academic & research institutes

1.3.3 Hospitals & clinical testing laboratories

1.3.4 Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies

1.4 Overview of Global Flow Cytometry Market

1.4.1 Global Flow Cytometry Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Beckman Coulter

2.1.1 Beckman Coulter Details

2.1.2 Beckman Coulter Major Business

2.1.3 Beckman Coulter SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Beckman Coulter Product and Services

2.1.5 Beckman Coulter Flow Cytometry Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Stratedigm

2.2.1 Stratedigm Details

2.2.2 Stratedigm Major Business

2.2.3 Stratedigm SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Stratedigm Product and Services

2.2.5 Stratedigm Flow Cytometry Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Merck

2.3.1 Merck Details

2.3.2 Merck Major Business

2.3.3 Merck SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Merck Product and Services

2.3.5 Merck Flow Cytometry Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Sysmex

2.4.1 Sysmex Details

2.4.2 Sysmex Major Business

2.4.3 Sysmex SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Sysmex Product and Services

2.4.5 Sysmex Flow Cytometry Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Thermo Fisher

2.5.1 Thermo Fisher Details

2.5.2 Thermo Fisher Major Business

2.5.3 Thermo Fisher SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Thermo Fisher Product and Services

2.5.5 Thermo Fisher Flow Cytometry Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Agilent Technologies

2.6.1 Agilent Technologies Details

2.6.2 Agilent Technologies Major Business

2.6.3 Agilent Technologies Product and Services

2.6.4 Agilent Technologies Flow Cytometry Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Miltenyi Biotec

2.7.1 Miltenyi Biotec Details

2.7.2 Miltenyi Biotec Major Business

2.7.3 Miltenyi Biotec Product and Services

2.7.4 Miltenyi Biotec Flow Cytometry Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Bio-Rad Laboratories

2.8.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories Details

2.8.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories Major Business

2.8.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories Product and Services

2.8.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories Flow Cytometry Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Apogee

2.9.1 Apogee Details

2.9.2 Apogee Major Business

2.9.3 Apogee Product and Services

2.9.4 Apogee Flow Cytometry Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Luminex

2.10.1 Luminex Details

2.10.2 Luminex Major Business

2.10.3 Luminex Product and Services

2.10.4 Luminex Flow Cytometry Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 GE

2.11.1 GE Details

2.11.2 GE Major Business

2.11.3 GE Product and Services

2.11.4 GE Flow Cytometry Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Flow Cytometry Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Flow Cytometry Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Flow Cytometry Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Flow Cytometry Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Flow Cytometry Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Flow Cytometry Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Flow Cytometry Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Flow Cytometry Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Flow Cytometry Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Flow Cytometry Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Flow Cytometry Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Flow Cytometry Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Flow Cytometry Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Flow Cytometry Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Flow Cytometry Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Flow Cytometry Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Flow Cytometry Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Flow Cytometry Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Flow Cytometry Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Flow Cytometry Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Flow Cytometry Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Flow Cytometry Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Flow Cytometry Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Flow Cytometry Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Flow Cytometry Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Flow Cytometry Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Flow Cytometry Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Flow Cytometry Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Flow Cytometry Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Flow Cytometry Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Flow Cytometry Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Flow Cytometry Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Flow Cytometry Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Flow Cytometry Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Flow Cytometry Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Flow Cytometry Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Flow Cytometry Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Flow Cytometry Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Flow Cytometry Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Flow Cytometry Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Flow Cytometry Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Flow Cytometry Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Flow Cytometry Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Flow Cytometry Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Flow Cytometry Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Flow Cytometry Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Flow Cytometry Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Flow Cytometry Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Flow Cytometry Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global Flow Cytometry Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global Flow Cytometry Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Flow Cytometry Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global Flow Cytometry Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global Flow Cytometry Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global Flow Cytometry Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 Flow Cytometry Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America Flow Cytometry Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Flow Cytometry Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Flow Cytometry Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America Flow Cytometry Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa Flow Cytometry Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 Flow Cytometry Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global Flow Cytometry Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global Flow Cytometry Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 Flow Cytometry Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global Flow Cytometry Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global Flow Cytometry Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

