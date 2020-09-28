Global Automotive Composites Market Size, Share and Manufacture Development Analysis by 2020-2025

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Automotive Composites industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Automotive Composites and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

The research report published by GLOBAL INFO RESEARCH is a comprehensive study of the global Automotive Composites market. The subject matter experts and team of highly-skilled researchers have put in hours of work to collate an authentic research report on the global Automotive Composites market. Analysts have studied the various products in the market and offered an unbiased opinion about the factors that likely to drive the market and restrain it. For a detailed study, researchers have used primary and secondary research methodologies. Analysts have also studied the key milestones of achieved by the global Automotive Composites market and compared it to the current market trends to give the readers a holistic picture of the market.

For making the research report exhaustive, the analysts have included Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis. Both these assess the path the market is likely to take by factoring strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. The Porter’s five forces analysis elucidates the intensity of the competitive rivalry and the bargaining power of suppliers and buyers. Furthermore, the research report also presents an in-depth explanation of the emerging trends in the global Automotive Composites market and the disruptive technologies that could be key areas for investment.

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global Automotive Composites Market Research Report:

ACP Composites

Jushi Group

DowAksa

Clear Water Composites

Johns Manvilleoration

Cytec Solvay Group

Owens Corning

HITCO Carbon Composites

Hexceloration

Koninklijke Ten Cate bv

Scott Bader

Toho Tenax America

Polar Manufacturing

SGL Group

Rock West Composites

Protech Composites

TORAY INDUSTRIES

Teijin

Revchem Composites

Regions Covered in the Global Automotive Composites Market:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The scope of the Report:

The research report includes segmentation of the global Automotive Composites market on the basis of application, technology, end users, and region. Each segment gives a microscopic view of the market. It delves deeper into the changing political scenario and the environmental concerns that are likely to shape the future of the market. Furthermore, the segment includes graphs to give the readers a bird’s eye view.

Last but not the least, the research report on global Automotive Composites market profiles some of the leading companies. It mentions their strategic initiatives and provides a brief about their structure. Analysts have also mentioned the research and development statuses of these companies and their provided complete information about their existing products and the ones in the pipeline.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Automotive Composites market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global Automotive Composites market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global Automotive Composites market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Composites Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Automotive Composites Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Fibe

1.2.3 Resin

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Automotive Composites Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Passenger Car

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Overview of Global Automotive Composites Market

1.4.1 Global Automotive Composites Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 ACP Composites

2.1.1 ACP Composites Details

2.1.2 ACP Composites Major Business

2.1.3 ACP Composites SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 ACP Composites Product and Services

2.1.5 ACP Composites Automotive Composites Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Jushi Group

2.2.1 Jushi Group Details

2.2.2 Jushi Group Major Business

2.2.3 Jushi Group SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Jushi Group Product and Services

2.2.5 Jushi Group Automotive Composites Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 DowAksa

2.3.1 DowAksa Details

2.3.2 DowAksa Major Business

2.3.3 DowAksa SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 DowAksa Product and Services

2.3.5 DowAksa Automotive Composites Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Clear Water Composites

2.4.1 Clear Water Composites Details

2.4.2 Clear Water Composites Major Business

2.4.3 Clear Water Composites SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Clear Water Composites Product and Services

2.4.5 Clear Water Composites Automotive Composites Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Johns Manvilleoration

2.5.1 Johns Manvilleoration Details

2.5.2 Johns Manvilleoration Major Business

2.5.3 Johns Manvilleoration SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Johns Manvilleoration Product and Services

2.5.5 Johns Manvilleoration Automotive Composites Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Cytec Solvay Group

2.6.1 Cytec Solvay Group Details

2.6.2 Cytec Solvay Group Major Business

2.6.3 Cytec Solvay Group Product and Services

2.6.4 Cytec Solvay Group Automotive Composites Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Owens Corning

2.7.1 Owens Corning Details

2.7.2 Owens Corning Major Business

2.7.3 Owens Corning Product and Services

2.7.4 Owens Corning Automotive Composites Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 HITCO Carbon Composites

2.8.1 HITCO Carbon Composites Details

2.8.2 HITCO Carbon Composites Major Business

2.8.3 HITCO Carbon Composites Product and Services

2.8.4 HITCO Carbon Composites Automotive Composites Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Hexceloration

2.9.1 Hexceloration Details

2.9.2 Hexceloration Major Business

2.9.3 Hexceloration Product and Services

2.9.4 Hexceloration Automotive Composites Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Koninklijke Ten Cate bv

2.10.1 Koninklijke Ten Cate bv Details

2.10.2 Koninklijke Ten Cate bv Major Business

2.10.3 Koninklijke Ten Cate bv Product and Services

2.10.4 Koninklijke Ten Cate bv Automotive Composites Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Scott Bader

2.11.1 Scott Bader Details

2.11.2 Scott Bader Major Business

2.11.3 Scott Bader Product and Services

2.11.4 Scott Bader Automotive Composites Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Toho Tenax America

2.12.1 Toho Tenax America Details

2.12.2 Toho Tenax America Major Business

2.12.3 Toho Tenax America Product and Services

2.12.4 Toho Tenax America Automotive Composites Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Polar Manufacturing

2.13.1 Polar Manufacturing Details

2.13.2 Polar Manufacturing Major Business

2.13.3 Polar Manufacturing Product and Services

2.13.4 Polar Manufacturing Automotive Composites Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 SGL Group

2.14.1 SGL Group Details

2.14.2 SGL Group Major Business

2.14.3 SGL Group Product and Services

2.14.4 SGL Group Automotive Composites Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 Rock West Composites

2.15.1 Rock West Composites Details

2.15.2 Rock West Composites Major Business

2.15.3 Rock West Composites Product and Services

2.15.4 Rock West Composites Automotive Composites Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.16 Protech Composites

2.16.1 Protech Composites Details

2.16.2 Protech Composites Major Business

2.16.3 Protech Composites Product and Services

2.16.4 Protech Composites Automotive Composites Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.17 TORAY INDUSTRIES

2.17.1 TORAY INDUSTRIES Details

2.17.2 TORAY INDUSTRIES Major Business

2.17.3 TORAY INDUSTRIES Product and Services

2.17.4 TORAY INDUSTRIES Automotive Composites Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.18 Teijin

2.18.1 Teijin Details

2.18.2 Teijin Major Business

2.18.3 Teijin Product and Services

2.18.4 Teijin Automotive Composites Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.19 Revchem Composites

2.19.1 Revchem Composites Details

2.19.2 Revchem Composites Major Business

2.19.3 Revchem Composites Product and Services

2.19.4 Revchem Composites Automotive Composites Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Automotive Composites Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Automotive Composites Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Automotive Composites Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Automotive Composites Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Automotive Composites Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Automotive Composites Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Automotive Composites Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Automotive Composites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Automotive Composites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Automotive Composites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Automotive Composites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Automotive Composites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Automotive Composites Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Automotive Composites Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Automotive Composites Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Automotive Composites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Automotive Composites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Automotive Composites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Automotive Composites Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Automotive Composites Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Automotive Composites Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Automotive Composites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Automotive Composites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Automotive Composites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Automotive Composites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Automotive Composites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Composites Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Composites Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Composites Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Automotive Composites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Automotive Composites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Automotive Composites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Automotive Composites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Automotive Composites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Automotive Composites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Automotive Composites Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Automotive Composites Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Automotive Composites Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Automotive Composites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Automotive Composites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Automotive Composites Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Automotive Composites Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Automotive Composites Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Automotive Composites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Automotive Composites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Automotive Composites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Automotive Composites Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Automotive Composites Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Automotive Composites Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global Automotive Composites Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global Automotive Composites Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Automotive Composites Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global Automotive Composites Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global Automotive Composites Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global Automotive Composites Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 Automotive Composites Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America Automotive Composites Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Automotive Composites Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Composites Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America Automotive Composites Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa Automotive Composites Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 Automotive Composites Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global Automotive Composites Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global Automotive Composites Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 Automotive Composites Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global Automotive Composites Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global Automotive Composites Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

15.4 About US

