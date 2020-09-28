Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2020-2025)

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

GLOBAL INFO RESEARCH has lately published a new report titled, *Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025*. The researchers have offered a broad understanding of the industry with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces.

At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth. Key drivers that are fuelling the growth are also discussed in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth in the years to come are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.

With an aim to broaden the overall picture, the report has segregated the industry based on varied segments including product type, application, and end user. These segments are analysed on the basis of CGAR, size, share, production, and consumption. Geographical analysis is also done by the industry experts, wherein key regions and their growth potential have been studied. This will assist the companies to identify profit-making opportunities in these regions.

Complete profiling of the key players including _CFM International, Pratt and Whitney, International Aero Engines, GE Aviation, PowerJet, GKN Aerospace, The Engine Alliance, NPOturn, MTU Aero Engines, Rolls Royce__ is mapped by the report. Besides that, industry experts and researchers have studied the competitive scenario by stressing on the key strategic initiatives adopted by the industry participants. This report will serve as a key instrument for the vendors to gain an inclusive understanding of the present and future scenario of the industry.

What the Report has to Offer?

Size Forecasts: The report has analysed the industry based on the value and volume over the projected period. Other important parameters including price, capacity, cost, revenue, gross margin, sales revenue, and production are also looked into

Future Prospects: The report sheds light on the lucrative business prospects that may prove promising for the players to make future investment

Trend Analysis: The readers will gain an insight into the upcoming trends and developments that may take place in the coming future

Segmental Analysis: Segments such as application, product type, and end user, along with their contribution to the overall industry size, are analysed by the researchers in this section

Regional Analysis: Here, the report examines the present and upcoming developments in varied regions and respective countries

Competitive Analysis: The report here discusses about the key strategic initiatives considered by the key players to sustain their hold. This analysis will surely help the competitors in planning their activities ahead

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 High-Bypass Type

1.2.3 Low-Bypass Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Military

1.4 Overview of Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market

1.4.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 CFM International

2.1.1 CFM International Details

2.1.2 CFM International Major Business

2.1.3 CFM International SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 CFM International Product and Services

2.1.5 CFM International Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Pratt and Whitney

2.2.1 Pratt and Whitney Details

2.2.2 Pratt and Whitney Major Business

2.2.3 Pratt and Whitney SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Pratt and Whitney Product and Services

2.2.5 Pratt and Whitney Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 International Aero Engines

2.3.1 International Aero Engines Details

2.3.2 International Aero Engines Major Business

2.3.3 International Aero Engines SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 International Aero Engines Product and Services

2.3.5 International Aero Engines Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 GE Aviation

2.4.1 GE Aviation Details

2.4.2 GE Aviation Major Business

2.4.3 GE Aviation SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 GE Aviation Product and Services

2.4.5 GE Aviation Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 PowerJet

2.5.1 PowerJet Details

2.5.2 PowerJet Major Business

2.5.3 PowerJet SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 PowerJet Product and Services

2.5.5 PowerJet Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 GKN Aerospace

2.6.1 GKN Aerospace Details

2.6.2 GKN Aerospace Major Business

2.6.3 GKN Aerospace Product and Services

2.6.4 GKN Aerospace Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 The Engine Alliance

2.7.1 The Engine Alliance Details

2.7.2 The Engine Alliance Major Business

2.7.3 The Engine Alliance Product and Services

2.7.4 The Engine Alliance Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 NPOturn

2.8.1 NPOturn Details

2.8.2 NPOturn Major Business

2.8.3 NPOturn Product and Services

2.8.4 NPOturn Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 MTU Aero Engines

2.9.1 MTU Aero Engines Details

2.9.2 MTU Aero Engines Major Business

2.9.3 MTU Aero Engines Product and Services

2.9.4 MTU Aero Engines Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Rolls Royce

2.10.1 Rolls Royce Details

2.10.2 Rolls Royce Major Business

2.10.3 Rolls Royce Product and Services

2.10.4 Rolls Royce Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

15.4 About US

