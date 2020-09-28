Professional Analysis of How COVID-19 is Impacting the Automotive Bumper Market (2020-2025)

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Automotive Bumper industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Automotive Bumper and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

Global Info Research offers a latest published report on Automotive Bumper Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. This report focuses on the key global Automotive Bumper players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

Market Insights

The worldwide market for Automotive Bumper is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly x% over the next five years, will reach x million US$ in 2024, from x million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Regional Insights

The global market for image recognition is assessed based on the markets present across regions such as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for image recognition applications, and increasing Automotive Bumper budgets in the region.

Competitive Insights

The significant development in the Automotive Bumper sector and partnerships between the players in the market is contributing to the market growth. Some of the major companies in the region are

Plastic Omnium

Fab Fours

Yanfeng Plastic Omnium Automotive Exterior Systems

Magna International

NTF Private

SMP Deutschland GmbH

Venture Global

JTEKT (JiangNan Mould & Plastic Technology,Ltd.)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Front Bumper

After Bumper

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Bumper Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Automotive Bumper Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Front Bumper

1.2.3 After Bumper

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Automotive Bumper Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Passenger Car

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Overview of Global Automotive Bumper Market

1.4.1 Global Automotive Bumper Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Plastic Omnium

2.1.1 Plastic Omnium Details

2.1.2 Plastic Omnium Major Business

2.1.3 Plastic Omnium SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Plastic Omnium Product and Services

2.1.5 Plastic Omnium Automotive Bumper Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Fab Fours

2.2.1 Fab Fours Details

2.2.2 Fab Fours Major Business

2.2.3 Fab Fours SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Fab Fours Product and Services

2.2.5 Fab Fours Automotive Bumper Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Yanfeng Plastic Omnium Automotive Exterior Systems

2.3.1 Yanfeng Plastic Omnium Automotive Exterior Systems Details

2.3.2 Yanfeng Plastic Omnium Automotive Exterior Systems Major Business

2.3.3 Yanfeng Plastic Omnium Automotive Exterior Systems SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Yanfeng Plastic Omnium Automotive Exterior Systems Product and Services

2.3.5 Yanfeng Plastic Omnium Automotive Exterior Systems Automotive Bumper Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Magna International

2.4.1 Magna International Details

2.4.2 Magna International Major Business

2.4.3 Magna International SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Magna International Product and Services

2.4.5 Magna International Automotive Bumper Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 NTF Private

2.5.1 NTF Private Details

2.5.2 NTF Private Major Business

2.5.3 NTF Private SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 NTF Private Product and Services

2.5.5 NTF Private Automotive Bumper Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 SMP Deutschland GmbH

2.6.1 SMP Deutschland GmbH Details

2.6.2 SMP Deutschland GmbH Major Business

2.6.3 SMP Deutschland GmbH Product and Services

2.6.4 SMP Deutschland GmbH Automotive Bumper Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Venture Global

2.7.1 Venture Global Details

2.7.2 Venture Global Major Business

2.7.3 Venture Global Product and Services

2.7.4 Venture Global Automotive Bumper Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 JTEKT (JiangNan Mould & Plastic Technology,Ltd.)

2.8.1 JTEKT (JiangNan Mould & Plastic Technology,Ltd.) Details

2.8.2 JTEKT (JiangNan Mould & Plastic Technology,Ltd.) Major Business

2.8.3 JTEKT (JiangNan Mould & Plastic Technology,Ltd.) Product and Services

2.8.4 JTEKT (JiangNan Mould & Plastic Technology,Ltd.) Automotive Bumper Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Automotive Bumper Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Automotive Bumper Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Automotive Bumper Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Automotive Bumper Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Automotive Bumper Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Automotive Bumper Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Automotive Bumper Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Automotive Bumper Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Automotive Bumper Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Automotive Bumper Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Automotive Bumper Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Automotive Bumper Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Automotive Bumper Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Automotive Bumper Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Automotive Bumper Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Automotive Bumper Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Automotive Bumper Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Automotive Bumper Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Automotive Bumper Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Automotive Bumper Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Automotive Bumper Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Automotive Bumper Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Automotive Bumper Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Automotive Bumper Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Automotive Bumper Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Automotive Bumper Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Bumper Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Bumper Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Bumper Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Automotive Bumper Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Automotive Bumper Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Automotive Bumper Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Automotive Bumper Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Automotive Bumper Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Automotive Bumper Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Automotive Bumper Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Automotive Bumper Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Automotive Bumper Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Automotive Bumper Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Automotive Bumper Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Automotive Bumper Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Automotive Bumper Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Automotive Bumper Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Automotive Bumper Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Automotive Bumper Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Automotive Bumper Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Automotive Bumper Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Automotive Bumper Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Automotive Bumper Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global Automotive Bumper Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global Automotive Bumper Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Automotive Bumper Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global Automotive Bumper Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global Automotive Bumper Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global Automotive Bumper Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 Automotive Bumper Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America Automotive Bumper Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Automotive Bumper Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Bumper Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America Automotive Bumper Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa Automotive Bumper Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 Automotive Bumper Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global Automotive Bumper Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global Automotive Bumper Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 Automotive Bumper Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global Automotive Bumper Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global Automotive Bumper Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

15.4 About US

