The impact of the coronavirus on the Bean Sprouts Market Size, Analysis, and Forecast Report 2020-2026

Scope of Bean Sprouts Market: Bean sprouts are a common ingredient, especially in Asian cuisine, made from sprouting beans, which are obtained from the germination of beans. Mung bean sprouts and soybean sprouts are particular the main bean sources. Bean sprouts originate in Asia, where they have been made and used for thousands of years. Cultural diffusion led to the appearance of sprouts in other places and in other cuisines, and intrepid cooks began sprouting all sorts of things to add to their food. In most cases, they can be used raw or lightly cooked, and they should be used as quickly as possible. If they are going to be cooked, they can be frozen for up to three months.

The major market is concentrated in Asia. China, Japan and Korea are the major manufacturers and consumption markets. Because of Storage issues, bean sprouts are mainly consumed at the local. These manufacturers in Japan and Korea often import beans from abroad.

China is the largest consumption market and occupied about 90% market share. In China, traditional manual manufacturing process is still the major and transformed into manufactured with automated equipment.

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

✪ Food Service

✪ Retails

✪ Other

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

✪ Mung

✪ Soybean Sprouts

✪ Other

Bean Sprouts Market Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

(Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

(Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

