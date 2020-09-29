Growing Infrastructure Development Projects in Asia-Pacific to Fuel Growth of the Breast Coil Market 2018 – 2026

The ever-evolving Coronavirus (COVID-19) has caused interruptions in supply chains of companies in the Breast Coil market. Through careful analysis of the COVID-19, our analysts at PMR offer you a bird’s eye view of the current on goings of top tier companies in the Breast Coil market. Learn how leading companies are striking potential partnership agreements to generate sales in the Breast Coil market.

Assessment of the Global Breast Coil Market

The recently published market study on the global Breast Coil market by Persistence Market Research (PMR) offers an elaborate analysis of the different market parameters that are poised to influence the overall dynamics of the Breast Coil market. Further, the study reveals that the global Breast Coil market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a market value of ~US$ by the end of 20XX.

The presented study provides critical insights related to the future prospects of the Breast Coil market by analyzing the different segments and sub-segments of the Breast Coil market.

Critical insights enclosed in the report:

In-depth assessment of the leading market players in the Breast Coil market

The regional analysis of the different market segments and sub-segments

Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and R&D activities

SWOT analysis of the prominent players in the Breast Coil market

Y-o-Y revenue growth of the Breast Coil market during the forecast period

Important market segments included in the report:

key players are the some of the major trends in breast coil market.

The global breast coil market is segmented on basis of product type, end user and region:

Segmentation by Product Type Less Than 8 Channel 8 Channel 16 Channel Others

Segmentation by End User Hospitals Diagnosis Cancers Ambulatory Surgical Centers Cancer Diagnostic Centers



Increasing prevalence of breast cancers and breast related disorders, technology advancement in imaging products and increasing use of breast imaging guided by MRI are the major factors which frequently boost the demand for breast coil market. According to breast cancer organization, about 40,920 women in the U.S. are expected to die in 2018. Death rates have been decreasing in 2018 compared to 1989. These decrease in death rate is due to the result of treatment advances, earlier detection through screening and increased awareness.

Regionally, the global breast coil market is segmented into six key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding China, China, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to lead the global market due to established healthcare infrastructures, adoption of new technologies and increasing prevalence rate of cancer. According to the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) breast cancer is second most common cause of death in women in the U.S. and currently there are 3 million women suffering from breast cancer there. Europe also shows second highest growth in the breast coil market due increasing demand of technologically advanced products for breast imaging, government initiatives to reduce cancer burden. According to WHO, breast cancer is the most common in Belgium, Denmark, Netherlands and the UK with the highest rate of incidence and prevalence in this region. However, the breast coil market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth rate during the forecast due to increasing healthcare expenditure and manufacturers focus on emerging economies. Government initiatives for regular screening for breast cancer will boost the breast coil market in Middle East & Africa.

Some of the players operating in the global breast coil market are Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Hitachi, Ltd., Toshiba Corporation and others. Companies are launching new breast coil to early detection of cancer and to increase breast imaging producers through MRI. Breast coil market key players are focusing on increasing their presence in emerging economies through acquisition, mergers, and partnership with distribution partners and companies.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Breast Coil Market Segments

Breast Coil Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Breast Coil Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2026

Breast Coil Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Breast Coil Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional Analysis:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding China

China

Middle East & Africa

Report Highlights:

Shifting industry dynamics

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected industry size recent industry trends

Key competition landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

The market study addresses the following queries related to the global Breast Coil market:

Which region is likely to account for the maximum market share in 2019? What are the most notable advancements in the global Breast Coil market? What strategies are players adopting to expand their presence in the global Breast Coil market? Which trends are projected to disrupt the Breast Coil market in the upcoming years? What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the Breast Coil market between 20XX and 20XX?

Why Purchase From Persistence Market Research?