Needle Coke Market – Notable Developments, Potential Players & Worldwide Opportunities 2026

The report titled on “Needle Coke Market” offers a primary overview of the Needle Coke industry covering different product Definitions, Classifications, and Participants in the industry chain structure. Needle Coke Market competitive landscapes provides details by topmost manufactures like ( Phillips 66, C-Chem, Seadrift Coke, JXTG Holdings, Sumitomo Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical, Indian Oil Company, Shanxi Hongte Coal Chemical, Fangda Carbon, Shanxi Jinzhou Group, CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical, Shandong Yida New Material, Sinosteel ) such as Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross, Gross Margin, Sales Volume, Sales Revenue, Consumption, Growth Rate, Import, Export, Supply, Future Strategies, and The Technological Developments that they are making are also included within the Needle Coke industry report. The Needle Coke market report contains the SWOT analysis of the market.

Scope of Needle Coke Market: Needle coke is a needle-shaped carbon material. With low electrical resistance, strong shock resistance and good anti-oxidation ability, it can be widely used in ultra-high graphite electrode, nuclear reactor deceleration materials and LIB anode materials. According to different raw material, needle coke can be classified as coal-based and petroleum-based.According to the raw material difference, needle coke is divided into petroleum-based and coal-based. Phillips 66 is the biggest manufacturer of petroleum-based needle coke with the capacity recording 370 K MT. Sale of Phillips 66 was 313 K MT in 2016. C-Chem is the biggest manufacturer of coal-based needle coke, the capacity of the company has been reached 180 K MT in 2016, with sales of 161 K MT. In 2017, C-Chem sold its China factory to Fangda Carbon.The needle coke industry is held by UK, USA and Japanese companies. In 2017, Asia Pacific is the largest consumption region, with the consumption amount of 436 K MT. North America is the second largest consumption region, which have two suppliers including Phillips 66 and Seadrift Coke. Major suppliers in Japan include C-Chem, JX Group, Sumitomo Corporation and Mitsubishi Chemical. China also produces needle coke. Limited by environment pressure, most of China suppliers produce little needle coke. CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical is an important supplier in China, which sold 50% of its products; another 50% is consumed by itself.Global Needle Coke market size will increase to 4640 Million US$ by 2025, from 3240 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Needle Coke.

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

☯ Graphite Electrode

☯ Special Carbon Material

☯ Others

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

☯ Petroleum-Based

☯ Coal-Based

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Needle Coke market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2026) of the following regions:

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

The Needle Coke Market Report Can Answer The Following Questions:

☯ What will the Needle Coke Market Size and The Growth Rate be in 2026?

☯ What are the key factors driving the Needle Coke market?

☯ What are the Needle Coke Market Challenges to market growth?

☯ Who are the key manufacturers of Needle Coke market? How are their operating situation (Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue)?

☯ What are the Upstream Raw Materials and Manufacturing Equipment of Needle Coke? What is the manufacturing process of Needle Coke market?

☯ Economic impact on Needle Coke industry and development trend of Needle Coke industry.

☯ What is the (North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia, China, Japan) Production, Production Value, Consumption, Consumption Value, Import and Export of Needle Coke?

☯ What are the Needle Coke market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Needle Coke market?

