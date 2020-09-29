Research News: Global Food Automation Market Size Analysis 2020 due to COVID-19 Impact

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Food Automation industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Food Automation and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

Market Overview

The Food Automation market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Food Automation market is split by Type and Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Food Automation market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Food Automation markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Food Automation market.

Competitive Landscape and Food Automation Market Share Analysis

Food Automation competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue, market potential, global presence, Food Automation sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Food Automation sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

Among other players domestic and global, Food Automation market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The key market players for global Food Automation market are listed below:

Rockwell Automation (U.S.)

Fortive (U.S.)

Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)

Siemens (Germany)

GEA Group (Germany)

ABB (Switzerland)

Rexnord (U.S.)

Yokogawa Electric (Japan)

Schneider Electric (France)

Yaskawa Electric (Japan)

Emerson Electric (U.S.)

Nord Drivesystems (Germany)

Market segment by Type, covers:

Processing

Packaging & Repackaging

Palletizing

Sorting & Grading

Picking & Placing

Others

Market segment by Application, can be divided into

Dairy

Bakery

Confectionery

Fruit & vegetable

Meat, poultry, and seafood

Beverages

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:



Chapter 1, to describe Food Automation product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Food Automation, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Food Automation in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Food Automation competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Food Automation breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Food Automation market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Food Automation sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Content

1 Food Automation Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Food Automation

1.2 Classification of Food Automation by Type

1.2.1 Global Food Automation Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Global Food Automation Revenue Market Share by Type in 2019

1.2.3 Processing

1.2.4 Packaging & Repackaging

1.2.5 Palletizing

1.2.6 Sorting & Grading

1.2.7 Picking & Placing

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Global Food Automation Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Food Automation Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Dairy

1.3.3 Bakery

1.3.4 Confectionery

1.3.5 Fruit & vegetable

1.3.6 Meat, poultry, and seafood

1.3.7 Beverages

1.4 Global Food Automation Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Food Automation Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.4.2 Global Market Size of Food Automation (2015-2025)

1.4.3 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Food Automation Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.4 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Food Automation Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.5 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Food Automation Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.6 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Food Automation Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.7 Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Food Automation Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Rockwell Automation (U.S.)

2.1.1 Rockwell Automation (U.S.) Details

2.1.2 Rockwell Automation (U.S.) Major Business

2.1.3 Rockwell Automation (U.S.) SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Rockwell Automation (U.S.) Product and Services

2.1.5 Rockwell Automation (U.S.) Food Automation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Fortive (U.S.)

2.2.1 Fortive (U.S.) Details

2.2.2 Fortive (U.S.) Major Business

2.2.3 Fortive (U.S.) SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Fortive (U.S.) Product and Services

2.2.5 Fortive (U.S.) Food Automation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)

2.3.1 Mitsubishi Electric (Japan) Details

2.3.2 Mitsubishi Electric (Japan) Major Business

2.3.3 Mitsubishi Electric (Japan) SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Mitsubishi Electric (Japan) Product and Services

2.3.5 Mitsubishi Electric (Japan) Food Automation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Siemens (Germany)

2.4.1 Siemens (Germany) Details

2.4.2 Siemens (Germany) Major Business

2.4.3 Siemens (Germany) SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Siemens (Germany) Product and Services

2.4.5 Siemens (Germany) Food Automation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 GEA Group (Germany)

2.5.1 GEA Group (Germany) Details

2.5.2 GEA Group (Germany) Major Business

2.5.3 GEA Group (Germany) SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 GEA Group (Germany) Product and Services

2.5.5 GEA Group (Germany) Food Automation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 ABB (Switzerland)

2.6.1 ABB (Switzerland) Details

2.6.2 ABB (Switzerland) Major Business

2.6.3 ABB (Switzerland) Product and Services

2.6.4 ABB (Switzerland) Food Automation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Rexnord (U.S.)

2.7.1 Rexnord (U.S.) Details

2.7.2 Rexnord (U.S.) Major Business

2.7.3 Rexnord (U.S.) Product and Services

2.7.4 Rexnord (U.S.) Food Automation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Yokogawa Electric (Japan)

2.8.1 Yokogawa Electric (Japan) Details

2.8.2 Yokogawa Electric (Japan) Major Business

2.8.3 Yokogawa Electric (Japan) Product and Services

2.8.4 Yokogawa Electric (Japan) Food Automation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Schneider Electric (France)

2.9.1 Schneider Electric (France) Details

2.9.2 Schneider Electric (France) Major Business

2.9.3 Schneider Electric (France) Product and Services

2.9.4 Schneider Electric (France) Food Automation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Yaskawa Electric (Japan)

2.10.1 Yaskawa Electric (Japan) Details

2.10.2 Yaskawa Electric (Japan) Major Business

2.10.3 Yaskawa Electric (Japan) Product and Services

2.10.4 Yaskawa Electric (Japan) Food Automation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Emerson Electric (U.S.)

2.11.1 Emerson Electric (U.S.) Details

2.11.2 Emerson Electric (U.S.) Major Business

2.11.3 Emerson Electric (U.S.) Product and Services

2.11.4 Emerson Electric (U.S.) Food Automation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Nord Drivesystems (Germany)

2.12.1 Nord Drivesystems (Germany) Details

2.12.2 Nord Drivesystems (Germany) Major Business

2.12.3 Nord Drivesystems (Germany) Product and Services

2.12.4 Nord Drivesystems (Germany) Food Automation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Food Automation Revenue and Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Food Automation Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Food Automation Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Food Automation Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Food Automation Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Food Automation Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Food Automation Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Food Automation Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East & Africa Food Automation Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America Food Automation Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Food Automation Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 USA Food Automation Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Food Automation Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Food Automation Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe Food Automation Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Food Automation Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Food Automation Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Food Automation Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Food Automation Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Food Automation Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Food Automation Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific Food Automation Revenue by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Food Automation Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Food Automation Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Food Automation Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Food Automation Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Food Automation Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Food Automation Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America Food Automation Revenue by Countries

8.1 South America Food Automation Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Food Automation Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Food Automation Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue Food Automation by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Food Automation Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Food Automation Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Food Automation Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Food Automation Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Food Automation Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Size Segment by Type

10.1 Global Food Automation Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Food Automation Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Processing Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.4 Packaging & Repackaging Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.5 Palletizing Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.6 Sorting & Grading Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.7 Picking & Placing Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.8 Others Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

11 Global Food Automation Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Food Automation Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Food Automation Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Dairy Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.4 Bakery Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.5 Confectionery Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.6 Fruit & vegetable Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.7 Meat, poultry, and seafood Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.8 Beverages Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

12 Global Food Automation Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.1 Global Food Automation Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2 Global Food Automation Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.3 North America Food Automation Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.4 Europe Food Automation Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Food Automation Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.6 South America Food Automation Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.7 Middle East & Africa Food Automation Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 About US

