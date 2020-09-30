Brain Computer Interface Market: spectator steady growth by 2026 according to Expert Reviews & Analysis

The Brain Computer Interface Market research report includes Market Size, Upstream Situation, Market Segmentation, Brain Computer Interface Market Segmentation, Price & Cost And Industry Environment. In addition, the report outlines the factors driving industry growth and the description of market channels. The Brain Computer Interface Market profile also contains descriptions of the leading topmost manufactures/players like ( Nihon Kohden Corporation, Mind Solutions Inc., Advanced Brain MonitoringInc., Quantum Applied Science and ResearchInc., Cadwell Laboratories Inc., OpenBCI, Cortech SolutionsInc., NeuroSkyInc., EmotivInc., Guger Technologies OEG Brain Computer Interface ) which including Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross, Gross Margin, Growth Rate, Import, Export, Brain Computer Interface Market Share and Technological Developments. It covers Regional Segment Analysis, Type, Application, Major Manufactures, Brain Computer Interface Industry Chain Analysis, Competitive Insights and Macroeconomic Analysis.

A brain computer interface (BCI) is a revolutionary system that facilitates a direct communication pathway between a functional brain and peripheral electronic devices that are used to calibrate the movement in physically challenged individuals. A brain computer interface system records the brain signal from the surface of the cortex, through signaling devices implanted within the brain or from the sensors placed over the scalp.

These signals are then transmitted to the connected peripheral device that enables the operator to perform numerous tasks. With the help of a brain computer interface system, the paralyzed and handicapped individuals can overcome their physical challenges and perform various day-to-day tasks. The primary function of a brain computer interface device is to intercept the electrical signals that pass between the neurons and transmit them to an external device. Brain computer interface (BCI) is also referred to as a brain machine interface (BMI), direct neural interface (DNI), or mind machine interface (MMI).

Numerous technological developments in the field of computation, human sensing, along with the application of brain computer interface technology for entertainment, gaming, communication, and control, are some of the major factors that drive the growth of the brain computer interface market size. Intensive research carried out to develop a cure for paralyzing brain disorders and injuries is likely to boost the brain computer interface market. However, the ethical problem faced during the research, i.e. use of brain computer interface on patients whose informed consent cannot be obtained, can act as a restraint for the brain computer interface industry.

The Brain Computer Interface market was valued at 980 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 2310 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Brain Computer Interface.

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Brain Computer Interface market for each application, including-

☑ Healthcare

☑ Communication and control

☑ Entertainment and gaming

☑ Smart home control

☑ Others

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

☑ Invasive

☑ Non-invasive

☑ Partially invasive

☑ Brain Computer Interface

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Brain Computer Interface market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2026) of the following regions:

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

