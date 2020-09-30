Floriculture Market will likely see expanding of marketable business segments

The Floriculture Market research report includes Market Size, Upstream Situation, Market Segmentation, Floriculture Market Segmentation, Price & Cost And Industry Environment. In addition, the report outlines the factors driving industry growth and the description of market channels. The Floriculture Market profile also contains descriptions of the leading topmost manufactures/players like ( Dümmen Orange, Syngenta Flowers, Finlays, Beekenkamp, Karuturi, Oserian, Selecta One, Washington Bulb, Arcangeli Giovanni & Figlio, Carzan Flowers, Rosebud, Kariki, Multiflora, Karen Roses, Harvest Flower, Queens Group, Ball Horticultural, Afriflora, Benary, Danziger, Sakata ) which including Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross, Gross Margin, Growth Rate, Import, Export, Floriculture Market Share and Technological Developments. It covers Regional Segment Analysis, Type, Application, Major Manufactures, Floriculture Industry Chain Analysis, Competitive Insights and Macroeconomic Analysis.

Target Audience of the Global Floriculture Market in Market Study:

Distributors, Dealers, Suppliers, and Manufacturers

Major Service Providers, Huge Corporates and Industries

Existing and Current Floriculture Market Players, Private Organizations, Event Managers and Annual Product Launchers

Instantaneous of Floriculture Market: Floriculture is a branch of horticulture addressing flower and ornamental plant cultivation and propagation of flowering plants for gardens, greenhouses, nurseries and landscapes comprising the floral industry. Floriculture crops include bedding plants, houseplants, flowering gardens and potted plants, cut cultivated greens, and cut flowers.

Floriculture involves propagating, growing and marketing cut flowers, flower seeds and seedlings, bulb growing, nursery operation, chemical protection of plants, post-harvest storage and handling and use of preservatives. It is an international, multi-billion dollar industry.

As for consumption, Europe is also the largest consumer of floriculture, with 50.94% consumption share in 2016. North America and China are also key consumers. In addition, on the consumption side of the business, the rise of online floriculture sales is definitely one of these trends.

In export market, the Netherlands is still a major junction in global cut flower trade, but the four cut flower exporters close to the equator—Colombia, Kenya, Ecuador and Ethiopia—are gathering speed. The Netherlands plays a key role in the global cut flowers trading as it has more than 40% export share. When refers to the import side, Europe, USA and Japan are the major importers.

Global Floriculture market size will increase to 49500 Million US$ by 2025, from 48200 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 0.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Floriculture.

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Floriculture market for each application, including-

☑ Personal Use

☑ Gift

☑ Conference & Activities

☑ Other

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

☑ Cut Flowers

☑ Bedding Plants

☑ Potted Plants

☑ Other

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Floriculture market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2026) of the following regions:

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

