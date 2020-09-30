Global PEEK Fasteners Market 2020 Industry Status

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the PEEK Fasteners industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on PEEK Fasteners and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

GLOBAL INFO RESEARCH indicates that the global PEEK Fasteners market is expected to surge at a steady rate in the coming years, as economies flourish. The research report, titled [Global PEEK Fasteners Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025], provides a comprehensive review of the global market. Analysts have identified the key drivers and restraints in the overall market. They have studied the historical milestones achieved by the global PEEK Fasteners market and emerging trends. A comparison of the two has enabled the analysts to draw a potential trajectory of the global PEEK Fasteners market for the forecast period.

The report is objective in nature but includes valuable comments by subject-matter experts. The commentary is essential to the research report as it authenticates and affirms the findings listed by the research analysts. The investigative approach of the research report allows the readers to get a detailed understanding of the finest nuances affecting the market dynamics. The report on the global PEEK Fasteners market opens a discussion about of the changing economy, governing policies, and political shifts that are expected to shape the market.

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global PEEK Fasteners Market Research Report:

Anika Therapeutics (Parcus Medical)

Extreme Bolt & Fastener

Craftech Industries

Arthrex

Essentra

Bohlender

Hirosugi-Keiki

E & T Fasteners

Dongguan Yulong Sealing Technology

Guangzhou Engineering Plastics Industries

Medacta International

Misumi

Hitech Fluoro Products

Nippon Chemical Screw

Merck (Sigma Aldrich)

Junhua ChinaPeek

Jacto Group (Síntegra)

Nabeya Bi-Tech

Metrohm

Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes)

SNC Plastic

Orthopromed

Smith+Nephew

Sinco-CNC

Supreme Plastics

Premix

TEI Fasteners

Peek Fits

Spectris (Malvern Instruments)

Polymerscrew

UVS Plastics

Vital Parts

Zimmer Biomet

Tulpar Medical Solutions

Regions Covered in the Global PEEK Fasteners Market:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The scope of the Report:

Analysts have used a SWOT analysis and a Porter’s five forces analysis to evaluate the global PEEK Fasteners market thoroughly. Both these tools ensure accurate assessment of the market, including the intensity of the competitive rivalry present in the market. This analysis enables readers to address a wide range of business issues and come to logical conclusions that can be used for making well-informed decisions.

For further clarity, the analysts have provided segmentation of the global market on the basis of technology, application, product, and region. Each segment is explained through a chapter, which has been worded with careful thought to the ever-changing market dynamics. The research report also includes a chapter on companies, which includes their profiles. This chapter details the progress made by the companies so far and their expansion plans for the near future.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global PEEK Fasteners market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global PEEK Fasteners market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global PEEK Fasteners market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 PEEK Fasteners Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global PEEK Fasteners Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 PEEK Nuts

1.2.3 PEEK Bolts

1.2.4 PEEK Screws

1.2.5 PEEK Washers

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global PEEK Fasteners Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Medical

1.3.3 Oil & Gas

1.3.4 Manufacturing

1.3.5 Semiconductor

1.3.6 Aerospace & Defence

1.3.7 Automotive & Transportation

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Overview of Global PEEK Fasteners Market

1.4.1 Global PEEK Fasteners Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Anika Therapeutics (Parcus Medical)

2.1.1 Anika Therapeutics (Parcus Medical) Details

2.1.2 Anika Therapeutics (Parcus Medical) Major Business

2.1.3 Anika Therapeutics (Parcus Medical) SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Anika Therapeutics (Parcus Medical) Product and Services

2.1.5 Anika Therapeutics (Parcus Medical) PEEK Fasteners Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Extreme Bolt & Fastener

2.2.1 Extreme Bolt & Fastener Details

2.2.2 Extreme Bolt & Fastener Major Business

2.2.3 Extreme Bolt & Fastener SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Extreme Bolt & Fastener Product and Services

2.2.5 Extreme Bolt & Fastener PEEK Fasteners Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Craftech Industries

2.3.1 Craftech Industries Details

2.3.2 Craftech Industries Major Business

2.3.3 Craftech Industries SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Craftech Industries Product and Services

2.3.5 Craftech Industries PEEK Fasteners Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Arthrex

2.4.1 Arthrex Details

2.4.2 Arthrex Major Business

2.4.3 Arthrex SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Arthrex Product and Services

2.4.5 Arthrex PEEK Fasteners Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Essentra

2.5.1 Essentra Details

2.5.2 Essentra Major Business

2.5.3 Essentra SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Essentra Product and Services

2.5.5 Essentra PEEK Fasteners Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Bohlender

2.6.1 Bohlender Details

2.6.2 Bohlender Major Business

2.6.3 Bohlender Product and Services

2.6.4 Bohlender PEEK Fasteners Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Hirosugi-Keiki

2.7.1 Hirosugi-Keiki Details

2.7.2 Hirosugi-Keiki Major Business

2.7.3 Hirosugi-Keiki Product and Services

2.7.4 Hirosugi-Keiki PEEK Fasteners Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 E & T Fasteners

2.8.1 E & T Fasteners Details

2.8.2 E & T Fasteners Major Business

2.8.3 E & T Fasteners Product and Services

2.8.4 E & T Fasteners PEEK Fasteners Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Dongguan Yulong Sealing Technology

2.9.1 Dongguan Yulong Sealing Technology Details

2.9.2 Dongguan Yulong Sealing Technology Major Business

2.9.3 Dongguan Yulong Sealing Technology Product and Services

2.9.4 Dongguan Yulong Sealing Technology PEEK Fasteners Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Guangzhou Engineering Plastics Industries

2.10.1 Guangzhou Engineering Plastics Industries Details

2.10.2 Guangzhou Engineering Plastics Industries Major Business

2.10.3 Guangzhou Engineering Plastics Industries Product and Services

2.10.4 Guangzhou Engineering Plastics Industries PEEK Fasteners Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Medacta International

2.11.1 Medacta International Details

2.11.2 Medacta International Major Business

2.11.3 Medacta International Product and Services

2.11.4 Medacta International PEEK Fasteners Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Misumi

2.12.1 Misumi Details

2.12.2 Misumi Major Business

2.12.3 Misumi Product and Services

2.12.4 Misumi PEEK Fasteners Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Hitech Fluoro Products

2.13.1 Hitech Fluoro Products Details

2.13.2 Hitech Fluoro Products Major Business

2.13.3 Hitech Fluoro Products Product and Services

2.13.4 Hitech Fluoro Products PEEK Fasteners Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 Nippon Chemical Screw

2.14.1 Nippon Chemical Screw Details

2.14.2 Nippon Chemical Screw Major Business

2.14.3 Nippon Chemical Screw Product and Services

2.14.4 Nippon Chemical Screw PEEK Fasteners Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 Merck (Sigma Aldrich)

2.15.1 Merck (Sigma Aldrich) Details

2.15.2 Merck (Sigma Aldrich) Major Business

2.15.3 Merck (Sigma Aldrich) Product and Services

2.15.4 Merck (Sigma Aldrich) PEEK Fasteners Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.16 Junhua ChinaPeek

2.16.1 Junhua ChinaPeek Details

2.16.2 Junhua ChinaPeek Major Business

2.16.3 Junhua ChinaPeek Product and Services

2.16.4 Junhua ChinaPeek PEEK Fasteners Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.17 Jacto Group (Síntegra)

2.17.1 Jacto Group (Síntegra) Details

2.17.2 Jacto Group (Síntegra) Major Business

2.17.3 Jacto Group (Síntegra) Product and Services

2.17.4 Jacto Group (Síntegra) PEEK Fasteners Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.18 Nabeya Bi-Tech

2.18.1 Nabeya Bi-Tech Details

2.18.2 Nabeya Bi-Tech Major Business

2.18.3 Nabeya Bi-Tech Product and Services

2.18.4 Nabeya Bi-Tech PEEK Fasteners Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.19 Metrohm

2.19.1 Metrohm Details

2.19.2 Metrohm Major Business

2.19.3 Metrohm Product and Services

2.19.4 Metrohm PEEK Fasteners Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.20 Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes)

2.20.1 Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes) Details

2.20.2 Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes) Major Business

2.20.3 Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes) Product and Services

2.20.4 Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes) PEEK Fasteners Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.21 SNC Plastic

2.21.1 SNC Plastic Details

2.21.2 SNC Plastic Major Business

2.21.3 SNC Plastic Product and Services

2.21.4 SNC Plastic PEEK Fasteners Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.22 Orthopromed

2.22.1 Orthopromed Details

2.22.2 Orthopromed Major Business

2.22.3 Orthopromed Product and Services

2.22.4 Orthopromed PEEK Fasteners Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.23 Smith+Nephew

2.23.1 Smith+Nephew Details

2.23.2 Smith+Nephew Major Business

2.23.3 Smith+Nephew Product and Services

2.23.4 Smith+Nephew PEEK Fasteners Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.24 Sinco-CNC

2.24.1 Sinco-CNC Details

2.24.2 Sinco-CNC Major Business

2.24.3 Sinco-CNC Product and Services

2.24.4 Sinco-CNC PEEK Fasteners Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.25 Supreme Plastics

2.25.1 Supreme Plastics Details

2.25.2 Supreme Plastics Major Business

2.25.3 Supreme Plastics Product and Services

2.25.4 Supreme Plastics PEEK Fasteners Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.26 Premix

2.26.1 Premix Details

2.26.2 Premix Major Business

2.26.3 Premix Product and Services

2.26.4 Premix PEEK Fasteners Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.27 TEI Fasteners

2.27.1 TEI Fasteners Details

2.27.2 TEI Fasteners Major Business

2.27.3 TEI Fasteners Product and Services

2.27.4 TEI Fasteners PEEK Fasteners Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.28 Peek Fits

2.28.1 Peek Fits Details

2.28.2 Peek Fits Major Business

2.28.3 Peek Fits Product and Services

2.28.4 Peek Fits PEEK Fasteners Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.29 Spectris (Malvern Instruments)

2.29.1 Spectris (Malvern Instruments) Details

2.29.2 Spectris (Malvern Instruments) Major Business

2.29.3 Spectris (Malvern Instruments) Product and Services

2.29.4 Spectris (Malvern Instruments) PEEK Fasteners Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.30 Polymerscrew

2.30.1 Polymerscrew Details

2.30.2 Polymerscrew Major Business

2.30.3 Polymerscrew Product and Services

2.30.4 Polymerscrew PEEK Fasteners Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.31 UVS Plastics

2.31.1 UVS Plastics Details

2.31.2 UVS Plastics Major Business

2.31.3 UVS Plastics Product and Services

2.31.4 UVS Plastics PEEK Fasteners Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.32 Vital Parts

2.32.1 Vital Parts Details

2.32.2 Vital Parts Major Business

2.32.3 Vital Parts Product and Services

2.32.4 Vital Parts PEEK Fasteners Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.33 Zimmer Biomet

2.33.1 Zimmer Biomet Details

2.33.2 Zimmer Biomet Major Business

2.33.3 Zimmer Biomet Product and Services

2.33.4 Zimmer Biomet PEEK Fasteners Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.34 Tulpar Medical Solutions

2.34.1 Tulpar Medical Solutions Details

2.34.2 Tulpar Medical Solutions Major Business

2.34.3 Tulpar Medical Solutions Product and Services

2.34.4 Tulpar Medical Solutions PEEK Fasteners Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global PEEK Fasteners Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global PEEK Fasteners Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 PEEK Fasteners Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 PEEK Fasteners Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global PEEK Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global PEEK Fasteners Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global PEEK Fasteners Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America PEEK Fasteners Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe PEEK Fasteners Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific PEEK Fasteners Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America PEEK Fasteners Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa PEEK Fasteners Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America PEEK Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America PEEK Fasteners Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America PEEK Fasteners Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States PEEK Fasteners Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada PEEK Fasteners Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico PEEK Fasteners Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe PEEK Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe PEEK Fasteners Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe PEEK Fasteners Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany PEEK Fasteners Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK PEEK Fasteners Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France PEEK Fasteners Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia PEEK Fasteners Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy PEEK Fasteners Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific PEEK Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific PEEK Fasteners Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific PEEK Fasteners Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China PEEK Fasteners Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan PEEK Fasteners Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea PEEK Fasteners Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India PEEK Fasteners Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia PEEK Fasteners Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia PEEK Fasteners Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America PEEK Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America PEEK Fasteners Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America PEEK Fasteners Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil PEEK Fasteners Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina PEEK Fasteners Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa PEEK Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa PEEK Fasteners Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa PEEK Fasteners Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia PEEK Fasteners Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey PEEK Fasteners Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt PEEK Fasteners Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa PEEK Fasteners Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global PEEK Fasteners Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global PEEK Fasteners Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global PEEK Fasteners Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global PEEK Fasteners Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global PEEK Fasteners Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global PEEK Fasteners Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global PEEK Fasteners Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global PEEK Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 PEEK Fasteners Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America PEEK Fasteners Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe PEEK Fasteners Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific PEEK Fasteners Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America PEEK Fasteners Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa PEEK Fasteners Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 PEEK Fasteners Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global PEEK Fasteners Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global PEEK Fasteners Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 PEEK Fasteners Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global PEEK Fasteners Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global PEEK Fasteners Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

15.4 About US

