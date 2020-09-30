Metal Finishing Chemicals Market Latest Trends, Revenue Growth Rate And Application Scope 2020

Metal finishing chemicals are the collection of metal surface treatment chemicals, mainly including pretreatment chemicals and electroplating chemicals. Metal finishing process usually comprises of oil removal, rust removal, phosphating, and electroplating.
This report mainly covers cleaning chemicals, conversion coating, plating chemicals and others.
Scope of the Report:
Metal finishing chemicals refer to collection of metal surface treatment chemicals. They contain cleaning solutions, conversion coating, plating chemicals, and proprietary & other chemicals. The metal finishing chemicals industry is a highly fragmented group of relatively small companies. As raw materials are easily available and downstream market is wildly, also there is no technical barrier in this market, so manufacturers of metal finishing chemicals are all over the world.
China and North America are the main consumption bases, while China holds 29.93% consumption share and North America holds 24.49% consumption share in 2015. They occupied 54.42% of the global consumption in total.
The worldwide market for Metal Finishing Chemicals is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -1.5% over the next five years, will reach 8290 million US$ in 2024, from 9100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Metal Finishing Chemicals in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Atotech
Chemetall
Quaker
A Brite
TIB
Heatbath
Aotco
JacksonLea
EPI
Asterion
Houghton
Kyzen
Dow
JAX
BroCo
Daiwa Kasei
Taiyo
PCI
Shinechem
Tenghui
Parkerizing
Chenkai
Potencer
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Cleaning Solutions
Conversion coating
Plating Chemicals
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Electronics & Electricals
Aerospace
Motor Vehicle Equipment
Industrial Machinery
Others
