Pay-TV And OTT Video Market: Future Innovation Ways, Growth & Profit Analysis, Forecast By 2024

Pay-TV and OTT Video Market Trends in the Americas, a new Telecom Insider Report by GlobalData, provides an executive-level overview of the video entertainment market in the Americas. It delivers deep qualitative and quantitative insight into the pay-TV and OTT-SVoD markets in the region, analyzing key trends and strategies adopted by service providers.
PayTV penetration in the Americas is set to decline through 2024 dragged down by ongoing cord-cutting trends in North America (NA), where an increasing number of households are swapping their traditional pay-TV subscriptions for OTT-SVoD alternatives. Video consumption is increasingly being driven by content as a result of broadband connectivity becoming ubiquitous and the range of OTT video entertainment options available to the consumer rapidly expanding. With viewers no longer tied to their home TV screens and lengthy pay-TV contracts, traditional pay-TV service providers need to look for ways to differentiate their service proposition by improving their delivery platforms and securing quality content.
It provides in-depth analysis of the following –
– Section 1: Pay-TV and OTT video key trends; analyzes the main competitive trends affecting the pay-TV and OTT video markets in the Americas, focusing on: cord-cutting, content creation and network improvements.
– Section 2: Pay-TV market in the Americas; provides a detailed description of the pay-TV market in the region, looking at subscriber growth, penetration trends, service adoption by technology, and pay-TV ARPU and revenue evolution for the 2019-2024 period. It also looks at SVoD adoption trends in the Americas for the 2019-2024 periods.
– Section 3: Key findings and recommendations; the Insider concludes with a number of key findings and a set of recommendations for pay-TV and SVoD service providers.
Over the last few years, North American markets have been experiencing subscriber declines as a result of customers swapping their traditional pay-TV subscriptions for OTT video alternatives, a trend that we expect will continue over the forecast period.
– In Latin American markets, where Internet penetration levels are still relatively low and competition with OTT platforms is less fierce, there is still room for growth in the pay-TV market.
– With the increasing inclusion of linear and live content as part of OTT video service offerings and the addition of OTT features to traditional pay-TV service propositions, the lines that separate pay-TV and OTT video have become more diffuse, increasing competition levels in the video entertainment market.
– Video consumption is increasingly being driven by content as a result of broadband connectivity becoming ubiquitous and the range of OTT video entertainment options available to the consumer rapidly expanding.
