London Marathon 2020 Live Free Reddit Stream – Best Guide To Watch Race Day Of Athletics NBCSN Coverage

London Marathon 2020: Date & Time, Live Stream

NBCSN coverage starts at 2 a.m. ET. Olympic Channel picks up coverage at 8 with the wheelchair races.

Unlike traditional major marathons, the women will finish their race before the men start.The race was originally scheduled to be held on 26 April, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”The extraordinary spirit of the London Marathon will continue to shine across the globe.”Prince Harry has made a surprise appearance in a new video to celebrate this year’s London Marathon.

Race start times (ET)

Elite women — 2:15 a.m.

Elite men — 5:15

Elite wheelchair — 8:10

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Virgin Money London Marathon must take place remotely in 2020, with participants completing the 26.2 mile run in their own communities. Prince Harry shared some words of encouragement with those taking part, in a video that was posted to Instagram on Saturday.

Top Statement About London Marathon 2020

The official London Marathon account shared the video along with the caption, “A special message from the Duke of Sussex to the 45,000 people taking on the Virgin Money London Marathon on Sunday. ❤️.”

As the Duke of Sussex told runners in the video, “This year sadly it’s not possible for everybody to run together on the streets of London in the 2020 Virgin Money London Marathon.” The duke continued, “Instead, 45,000 runners from across the U.K., and 109 countries around the world, will run the 40th race in their own way, taking on the 26.2 miles, in their own communities.”

The 40th London Marathon airs live on NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold on Sunday morning.

World record-holders Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei of Kenya headline the fields for the elite-only races without spectator access on a different, looped course at St. James’s Park. The London Marathon was postponed from its traditional April date due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Unlike previous London Marathons, athletes will cover 19 laps of the park, then move to the Mall for the traditional finish.

In the men’s race, the two fastest marathoners in history were set to go head-to-head until Kenenisa Bekele withdrew Friday with a calf injury.

Key Facts On London Marathon 2020

Kipchoge, who set the world record of 2:01:39 at the 2018 Berlin Marathon, and the Ethiopian Bekele, who clocked 2:01:41 at the 2019 Berlin Marathon, are the only men to ever break 2:02 in a marathon.

Sunday marks the 35-year-old Kipchoge’s first race since he clocked 1:59:40 at a non-record-eligible event in Vienna last Oct. 12. He’s won 11 of 12 marathons since moving to road racing after failing to make Kenya’s 2012 Olympic track team.

Kosgei, 26, leads the women’s field in a title defense. A day after Kipchoge’s sub-two-hour marathon, she took 81 seconds off Paula Radcliffe‘s 16-year-old women’s marathon world record, clocking 2:14:04 in Chicago.

Her top competition comes in the form of fellow Kenyans: Ruth Chepngetich, the fourth-fastest female marathoner in history, and four-time Olympic track medalist Vivian Cheruiyot.

Molly Seidel, who made the Tokyo Olympic team by placing second at the U.S. Olympic Trials on Feb. 29, leads the American contingent.

“Thanks to all of you, the extraordinary spirit of the London Marathon will continue to shine across the globe,” Prince Harry told viewers. “While we won’t be together in person, we are together in spirit. And the amazing tenacity of runners from around the world is a reminder of our strength and sense of community during these difficult times.”

Harry said, “I also want to say a huge thank you for everything you are doing to support so many charities who need our help now, more than ever.”When the annual London Marathon starts this Sunday, 4 October, it will look worlds away from previous editions of the race.The UK’s coronavirus lockdown forced the April race to be delayed for six months, and only a handful of runners, all elite, will be taking part on the official course around St James’s Park in central London.

How to watch the London Marathon 2020 Live for FREE

The BBC goes all out with its coverage of the national treasure that is the London Marathon. So if you’re in the UK and you have a TV license, then you can catch across across BBC One, BBC Two, Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

TV coverage begins on BBC Two at 7am BST, before switching to BBC One at 10am. The coverage then returns to BBC Two from 1pm BST until 3.20pm BST.

If you’re not in front of a television, then the iPlayer or BBC Sport app and website is the way to go for uninterrupted action and your pick of what to watch.

The other way to watch the BBC online is to go via TVPlayer.com, which hosts all of the UK’s free-to-air channels without having to worry about hopping around from site to site or app to app.

Live stream the London Marathon from outside your country

We’ve got your UK and US watching options covered in this article. But if you try to watch the 2020 London Marathon and you’re abroad, you’re going to be out of luck – coverage will be geo-blocked.

Luckily, there’s an easy way around even this hurdle. Simply download and install a VPN to change your IP address to a server back in your country. That way, your laptop, mobile or streaming device will think it’s back at home and thus the geo-block will be avoided. Lovely!

How to watch a 2020 London Marathon live free stream in the US

If you’re in the US and want to watch this year’s London Marathon, then you’re in luck as you have several ways to watch the event.

NBC Sports will air all the action on the day with the Elite Women’s Race starting at 2.15am ET, the Men’s race beginning at 5.15am ET, and the wheelchair races starting at 8.10am ET.

If you’d prefer to stream the London Marathon on your computer, streaming devices or on mobile, the NBC site and NBC Sports App will also be streaming the event.

If you don’t have cable and don’t want it, you can watch NBC Sports via Sling TV’s $30 per month Orange package.

Hulu carries NBC Sports for $55 per month Or you could sign up to YouTube TV, which also carries NBC Sports but costs $65 per month.

Finally, if you want more athletics for your buck, NBC Sports Gold also offers a Track and Field Pass for $74.99 a year. The service lets you stream all of the top marathons and other athletic events without commercial interruptions and if you happen to miss an event, you can always watch it later on-demand.

How to watch London Marathon 2020 Live in Australia

Australian TV won’t be showing the 2020 London Marathon but you can still watch all the action at Sunday’s event on specialist FloTrack service. You will need to sign up for the service’s membership to watch the event with pricing at $150 for the year or a flexible $30 rolling monthly membership.

You can access FloTrack on the likes of Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast, Apple TV and select Smart TVs, as well as via its iOS and Android apps.

The Women’s Elite race starts at 5.15pm AEDT, with the Men getting going at 8.15pm.

And if you find yourself out of Australia but still want to watch your FloTrack coverage, then downloading a VPN could be the ideal solution.

Live stream the London Marathon in 2020 From Canada

As above, so below. FloTrack is your streaming service of choice in Canada (with the same times, of course, as in the US). The monthly price in Canada is $30, or you can save a packet by paying $150 for a whole year at the outset.

Outside Canada this weekend? Our information above about using a VPN will have you streaming the event in no time at all.

The 45,000 other participants will run or walk a marathon (26.2 miles, or 42km) at a time and place of their choosing on Sunday, logging their progress on an app to make their time official and secure a much-revered medal. If there is an advantage, it’s that people from around UK, and across the world, can make their front door the start and finish line.

Gill Silverthorn has had a few odd looks from people while preparing for her proxy London Marathon, which will take place along coastal paths and promenades around Penzance, Cornwall.

Gill, a semi-retired shop owner who lives in Sennen Cove, laughs as she describes the facial expressions of three construction workers who saw her out running earlier this week – in her 10kg rhino costume. “They probably thought they’d had one too many beers last night,” the 60-year-old says.

Live stream the London Marathon in 2020 From UK

While it might be a comical sight to behold, wearing the costume is no laughing matter.

“You run along holding the head still so you’re in a really difficult running style. You’re hunched over. You sort of have to crane your neck to see. And you mustn’t swing around because your head is so big that you might bash someone else on the path,” says Gill.

Gill, who has just about recovered from the blisters she got while doing 2,000 laps of her patio on the day the marathon should have gone ahead in April, will have her husband Kevin on hand to steer her around any obstacles – “pavement, bicycle, pedestrian or whatever”.

She hopes wearing the cumbersome costume will be worth it to raise awareness for Save the Rhino. “You get people coming up taking photos, the kids love it, and people [will] ask what it’s all about.”

Around the time Gill will pull her costume on on Sunday morning, Sue Flynn hopes to already be crossing the virtual finish line.

Live stream the London Marathon in 2020 From New Zealand

Runners must start and finish their run between 00:00 BST and 23:59 on Sunday – and Sue, 49, is setting off as the clock strikes midnight.

The manager for PricewaterhouseCoopers persuaded her five fellow runners to get the race out of the way as early as possible so that she can give her son a lift to his Army training base in Pirbright, Surrey, later that day.

She’s not daunted by the night-time excursion because she’s done plenty of miles in the dark during previous winter training sessions with her local club, Coulsdon Runners. Sue and her fellow club runners will have an afternoon nap on Saturday, a big meal at 18:00 BST, and then set off, at a safe distance from each other, at midnight.

The group has picked a route that repeatedly loops back to a pet shop in Coulsdon, south London – owned by another running pal – which will act a base for the inevitable pit stops needed during the seven-hour-ish effort of running and walking.

Sue, who is originally from Australia but lives in Purley, “really missed everybody” at the club during lockdown – and she’s found training for the virtual marathon a great way to reconnect.

Live stream the London Marathon in 2020 From Online Free

The experience also means Sue can add to her tattoo collection. She’s got inked tributes to each of the previous other three marathons she’s done – Dublin, London and Brighton – on her leg, and is excited to add something “a little bit different” to the mix.

Sue isn’t the only one who will be starting early – in UK time, at least. Elizabeth Gallagher lives in Brisbane, on Australia’s east coast, so it’ll be 3am UK time – and midday in Brisbane – when she starts her race.

Elizabeth, 36, hadn’t been running during lockdown, but when the race went virtual she got “so excited” and took the plunge. “It was midnight here and I just booked straight away. And then the next morning I thought ‘Oh no, what have I done?'” she says.

Since then, training has been going well. But Elizabeth does feel wistful about being 10,000 miles (16,000km) away from the usual start line in Greenwich, south-east London, near where she lived in 2017 and 2018.

“I really wish I was there now. I’ve got heaps of friends in London now so they’d be out. Fundraising would have been easier. The weather would’ve been much nicer too,” she says.

About London Marathon in 2020 Top Say

As Brisbane’s spring creeps towards summer, Elizabeth has been doing dawn training sessions to avoid the heat of the day. But a forecast of 27C for Sunday morning and rain in the afternoon means she plans to set off in the middle of the day.

“It was a decision between getting sunburnt or getting a bit of rain. I went for rain.”

Elizabeth, a public servant for Queensland’s government, says the event will be pretty low key for her, and hopes for the simple post-race luxury of fish and chips on the waterfront with her boyfriend. As is the wish for many people on their first marathon, Elizabeth says: “I just want to finish.”

On the other end of the spectrum of marathon experience is Chris Final.

Chris, 61, is one of the “Ever Presents” – a group of only 10 people who have completed every London Marathon since it began in 1981. He turns up to the race year in, year out, because it gives him a “sense of continuity and connection”.

“When I ran my first London I was 22, an undergraduate at university, and now I’m semi-retired. My parents died long ago but they would come up and watch me when they were around, and my children first went to the London Marathon when they were three months old and now they’re all in their mid-20s or early 30s. So the whole of my adult life, it’s always been there,” he says.

Chris had hoped the Ever Presents might be allowed to run in central London, where the elite runners will be competing, as representatives of the non-elite field. But he points out that most of the veterans are over 70, and therefore at higher risk of a serious coronavirus infection.

“It’s not the way any of us want to run our 40th Londons but under the circumstances, it’s the very best we can do,” says Chris, who is the finance bursar at the Duke of Kent School in Ewhurst, Surrey.

Chris, who lives in Cranleigh, has had his fair share of bizarre experiences while running London – such as the brutal 2018 edition which he finished in a haze of pain after breaking his arm in four places just 3.5 miles in.

But this year completing the race by running laps of Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey – Top Gear’s test track – will be up there with the most memorable.

As fun as speeding along a racing track might be, Chris is hoping the virtual race will be just “an interesting blip in London’s history – whereas at the moment it feels like an enormous cliff face that we’re all facing”.

Live stream the 2020 London Marathon At Bangladesh

“It will be more meaningful to get to the finish on Sunday than it would be in a normal year because most people’s journeys to get to the start line have been pretty difficult – let alone the race itself,” he said.

“So I think we’ll all feel a particular sense of relief and satisfaction when we cross that finish line.”

One of the UK’s most iconic sporting events finally gets to take place this weekend, with the world’s elite long-distance runners converging on the capital – read on to find out to get a London Marathon 2020 live stream and watch the much-delayed race online, no matter where in the world you are.

Shunted from its annual April slot on the calendar, the rejigged 2020 edition of the Marathon will only feature elite runners who have prepared for the event within a biosecure bubble in an ‘athletes only’ hotel outside of London.

LONDON MARATHON 2020 – WHERE AND WHEN

This year’s event takes place throughout the day on Sunday, October 4.

The start times are staggered with the Elite Women’s Race starting at 7.15am BST (2.15am ET), the Men’s race beginning at 10.15am BST (5.15am ET), and the wheelchair races starting at 1.10pm BST (8.10am ET).

The route will also be significantly different, and will be confined to a revised 19.6 lap closed-loop circuit around St James’s Park in London rather than the familiar trip around the capital’s tourist hot spots.

Sunday’s event will mark the first race of the year for many of the runners, with much of the focus with the men’s race. Alas, the hoped for historic match-up between 2019 Berlin Marathon winner Kenenisa Bekele and world record-holder Eliud Kipchoge will no longer happen after the former withdrew with a calf injury. But conditions in London currently look good for a fast, potentially record-breaking race, with four-time Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah set to act as pacemaker.

The women’s field meanwhile is led by Brigid Kosge who is being tipped to beat her own world record. The Kenyan set to be challenged by four other runners who have all previously registered sub 2:20 times in the marathon. And in the wheelchair races, both Daniel Romanchuk and Manuela Schär are both set to defend their titles.

The great news is that getting a live stream of the 2020 London Marathon is really easy, as the BBC has the rights to show it in all its glory – just as it has since the inaugural year in 1981. And even if you live outside the UK keep reading as we’ll show you how to live stream the London Marathon 2020 from wherever you are in the world.