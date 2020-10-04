TamilDhool Tamil TV Serials | TamilDhool TV Show Free To Watch Include Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Live Show

TamilDhool • Cool Collection of Tamil TV Serials & TV Shows. We have all grown up watching the Bollywood action movies, romantic masterpieces, and suspense thrillers. Didn’t we? Over the years, Indian cinema and TV industry have grown taking massive leaps and it’s followed like religion all over the world now.

But have you ever noticed there is another Hindi cinema that’s seen massive growth over the years? Yes, when it comes to the regional Indian cinema and drama industry, there’s nothing that comes even close to the Tamil serials, shows and movies. We are always on the lookout for such resources where we could be able to watch some action from the Tamil industry and TamilDhool is certainly the best of the lot.

What Is TamilDhool?

Well, if you are not already aware, TamilDhool is your one-stop resource where you could find you’re your favorite Tamil shows, TV soaps, and Tamil movies in a single place. Yes, if you are a fan of Tamil movies and cinema, you do not need to look around anymore and keep waiting for your favourite shows to air on the popular Tamil TV channels. You can find it all online at TamilDhool which has certainly seen massive growth over the years.

Yes, we live in a digital age and having such a worthy resource by your side is nothing less than a blessing. So, no waiting for hours and no looking around for the TV shows that you love. Get your addiction answered online with just one single resource that is there to cover it all for you. Whether you are from Tamil Nado or not and whether Tamil TV channels are aired in your part of the world or not, you can readily access all the Tamil content from just about anywhere in the world and can follow the popular Tamil TV Channels and their prized TV shows and serials. All you need is a stable and speedy internet connection and that’s it. You’ll be able to hold all-nighters with your friends and family, and have some unlimited fun watching your favorite Tamil content online.

What Tamil Dhool Brings You?

For all the Tamil TV and Cinema fans out there, Tamil Dhool brings you all the hot favorite Tamil content right on your computer screen. But what exactly is on offer at Tamil Dhool? Well, the resource provides you access to a variety of TV channels that are dedicated to airing Tamil shows and TV series. The popular programs that are aired on each of these TV channels are listed under each category. Here is the list of TV channels that you can enjoy watching at TamilDhool.

1: Vijay TV • TamilDhool

Vijay TV, originally Star Vijay, is a popular Tamil pay television in India that’s been around since 1994. It is part of the Asianet Digital Network and was founded by N.P.V. Ramasamy Udayar. The programs that are aired on the Vijay TV have not been followed and loved in India only, but all over the world.

The TV channel has changed hands quite a few times before it was acquired partly by the Star Network back in 2001. It’s been the Star TV network ever since as they have acquired the channel completely now. Until 2016, Vijay TV was the only Tamil TV channel from the Star Network but afterwards they also launched Star Vijay Super.

The TV programs that are aired on Star Vijay are appealing to all sorts of audiences regardless of their demography or age groups. The TV channel has been well-accepted among the masses as a complete family entertainment channel that brings everything from game shows, reality shows, spiritual shows, comedy, cookery, musical shows, talk shows, films, events, and drama. Watch Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Live Online.

Some of the popular shows like Seedhaiyin Raaman, En Kanavan En Thozhan, Idhu Kadhala and Mahabharatham, are the Hindi productions that have been dubbed into Tamil language for airing on the Vijay TV.

Currently, the following TV programs go on air at the Vijay TV:

Sundari Neeyum Sundaran Naanum

Bommukutty Ammavukku

Ponnukku Thanga Manasu

Eeramana Rojave

Ayutha Ezhuthu

Anbudan Kushi

Naam Iruvar Namakku Iruvar

Pandiyan Stores

Mouna Ragam

Bharathi Kannamma

Aranmanai Kili

Adhey Kangal

Kaatrin Mozhi

Thaenmozhi B.A

Super Singer Junior 7

Adhisaya Piraviyum Arpudha Pennum

and Mrs. Chinnathirai (season 2)

Neeya Naana

kalakka povathu yaru (season 9)

Speed Get Set Go

So, if you have been following any of these TV programs, you can watch them any time at your own convenience by logging on to Tamil Dhool. Your favorite TV shows are just a few clicks away.

2: Sun TV • TamilDhool

Sun TV is a popular Indian Tamil cable & satellite TV channel that was launched back in 1993. The flagship TV channel of the Sun TV Network of Sun Group has been offering top quality Tamil content for years now. Founded by Kalanithi, the Sun Group launched the HD version of the TV channel on 11th of December 2011. According to BARC, Sun TV is the top TV channel, and the most viewed entertainment TV, in India.

Sun TV also has another alternative as Sun Life Channel which used to broadcast classic movies and songs. It has been repositioned as the 2nd GEC channel of the Sun network by October 7, 2018. The focus of the TV channel is now more on youth and urban contents.

The TV channel has a history of broadcasting some of the best rated Tamil serials and TV shows. Being the most watched Tamil TV channel around the world, it offers syndicated broadcasts across various countries including United States, United Kingdom, and Canada. The following continues to increase with time and the TV channel has never disappointed when it comes to the quality of content that it airs.

Some of the popular programs that are currently being aired on the TV channel include:

Rasaathi

Chithi 2

Pandavar Illam

Azaghu

Chandralekha

Nila

Tamil Selvi

Agni Natchathiram

Minnale

Magarasi

Roja

Kalyana Veedu

Nayagi

Kanmani

Chocolate

At Tamildhool, you can watch latest episodes of all these programs and enjoy your time while sitting back at your home. They bring you a whole lot of fun and entertainment and you’re surely going to love these programs. In fact, if you have already been following these, you can watch them at the time and place of your choosing. It’s definitely going to be one great experience.

