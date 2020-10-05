AI And Big Data Analytics In Telecoms Market Size, Share And Development By 2026

AI and Big Data Analytics in Telecoms: Telco Use Cases and Monetization Strategies, a global outlook report by GlobalData, lays out the key big data analytics (BDA) and artificial intelligence (AI) definitions and underlying technologies, decodes the BDA & AI players’ ecosystem map and value chain, and summarizes the service use cases that can be harnessed by telcos to transform and produce value.

The report provides several BDA & AI value chain positioning options that telcos can adopt to drive new revenue streams. It also includes selected countries frameworks on data governance. The report concludes by offering two case studies of telcos BDA & AI implementations, solutions, and partnerships.

BDA and AI are key pillars of the fourth industrial revolution. Telcos are joining the BDA and AI race to drive digital transformation, personalized services, internal efficiency and innovation.

To Get Sample Copy of Report [email protected] https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2600241

The report is structured as follows –

Section 1: Taxonomy & Market Context; an overview of the key BDA & AI definitions and technologies for telcos. It also discusses national BDA & AI strategies, regulations, and security considerations.

Section 2: The AI and Big Data Analytics Ecosystem; a digest of the telecoms BDA & AI use cases, an analysis of the BDA & AI value chain and an overview of the BDA & AI ecosystem players’ map. This section also gives and explains a number of BDA & AI value chain positioning possibilities for telecom operators to help them yield new revenue streams.

Section 3: Case Studies; provides two telecom operators BDA & AI implementation case studies analyzing the drivers of such moves, the partnerships involved and the related solution portfolios.

Section 4: Findings and Recommendations; we conclude the report with a set of key findings and recommendations for telecom operators to help them harness the benefits of BDA & AI and drive new revenue streams.

BDA & AI implementation is crucial in driving telcos service innovation, deepening customer engagement, improving business agility, and powering 5G & IoT.

– A number of telcos have already started implementing BDA & AI through, for instance, partnerships, JVs, M&As, or through in-house development.

– Beyond using BDA & AI for their own operational, product, & customer interaction transformation, telcos can also yield new revenue streams from the BDA & AI opportunity by playing a role in the AI value chain. A number of positioning and monetization options are available to them.

Inquire More About This [email protected] https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2600241

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfil all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organisations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Rohit Bhisey,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.researchmoz.us