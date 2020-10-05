Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market Analysis, Leading Players, Future Growth, Business Prospects Research Report Foresight To 2024

The global transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) market is anticipated to reach US$7.78 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 12.72% during the period spanning 2020-2024.

The market growth was supported by various factors like rising prevalence of aortic stenosis, increasing GDP per capita, growing obese population and increasing healthcare spending. The market faced certain challenges such as high risks associated with TAVR, tough regulatory approvals and high cost of the process. The market is expected to face certain trends and developments like escalating aging population, rising adoption of minimally invasive therapies and technological advancements that would boost the market growth.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) market, segmented into transfemoral, transapical and transaortic procedures.

The global market has been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Edwards Lifesciences, Boston Scientific, Medtronic, Abbott, Venus Medtech and JenaValve Technology) are also presented in detail.

