Ultra High Temperature (UHT) Milk Market Analysis By COVID-19 Impact From 2020-2026

UHT (Ultra High Temperature) milk is fluid milk that is sterilized at very high temperature of 135-150 degree Celsius for 2 to 3 seconds and then immediately cooled down to 4-5 degree Celsius.

Lack of advanced cold chain facilities required for storing pasteurized milk is one of the key factors supporting the increase in demand for UHT milk.

The global Ultra High Temperature (UHT) Milk market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Ultra High Temperature (UHT) Milk volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ultra High Temperature (UHT) Milk market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Ultra High Temperature (UHT) Milk in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Ultra High Temperature (UHT) Milk manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Parmalat

Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial

China Mengniu Dairy

Bright Dairy & Food

China Modern Dairy Holdings

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation

Pactum Dairy

Nestle

DMK Deutsches Milchkontor

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Whole Milk

Semi Skimmed Milk

Skim Milk

Segment by Application

Supermarket

Convenience Store

Other

