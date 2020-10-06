Bigg Boss 14 6th October 2020 Today Full Episode In HD Colors TV

Watch Bigg Boss 14 6th October 2020 Full Episode By Colors Tv. Bigg Boss 14. 6th October Video Of Colors Tv. Bigg Boss 14 Complete all Episodes. Watch Bigg Boss 14 6th October. Watch Today Full Episode of Bigg Boss 14 Live latest news. Today Full Episode of Bigg Boss 14 watch the whole episode online, Desi Serial Bigg Boss 14 lives on Voot Colors TV, Apne TV Bigg Boss 14 download free video latest episodes. Watch Online Bigg Boss 14 6th October 2020 Full Episode 4 Video Serial By Colors TV, Indian Drama Serial Bigg Boss 14 Complete Show Latest Episodes in Hd, Watch Bigg Boss 14 6th October 2020 Online. Watch Bigg Boss 14 6th October 2020 Full Episode By Colors Tv. Bigg Boss 14 . 6th October Video Of Colors Tv. Bigg Boss 14 Complete all Episodes. Watch Bigg Boss 14 6th October.

At lunch, Gauahar Khan, the “queen of the kitchen,” advised Pavitra Punia, right before she was about to eat her meal, to distribute every contestant their food in an unbiased way. Pavitra, who got upset over this, then refused to eat her lunch. Shocked by Punia’s reaction, Gauahar apologized to her.

Later, Hina Khan announced Bigg Boss’s first task, which was for the rejected contestants – Rubina Dilaik, Nishant Singh, Sara Gurpal, and Jaan Kumar Sanu. The rejected contestants were given a chance to secure their place in the house but for that, they had to complete the tasks set by “Tofani seniors.” After Siddharth, Hina and Gauahar made strategies about the tasks, they asked Rubina to wear the same clothes for a week.

Sara was asked to get a haircut and similarly, Jaan was asked to get a mohawk haircut. All this was just first phase of their tasks.

When asked to decide among themselves who performed the worst, Nishant, Sara and Jaan took Rubina’s name but she refused to accept that. During the judgment time, Bigg Boss announced that except Rubina, all other rejected contestants can now live in the house. On the third day, an opportunity to get their preferred essentials led to a fight between Rubina and Jasmin. Rubina wanted to have a pair of slippers but Jasmin said she can’t compromise with her makeup kit. The fight grew between other contestants also, including Sara Gurpal and Nikki

Rahul is doing push-ups. Pavitra comes there and sits on his back. She says now do the push-up. All cheer for him but he falls down. Gauhar comes there and says you had to ask for my permission before going to the gym? Rahul says I forgot. Gauhar says there are rules here, if you don’t follow then there will be consequences. Does Jasmin ask if she can use the gym? Gauhar says sure. Rubina tells Gauhar that I just need my yoga mat.

Gauhar tells the camera that we have to show authority for fun. We have to keep them under control.

Hina makes Rubina sit down. Gauhar says you have to eat these chilies in 1 minute. She agrees and starts eating chilies. All look on. Rubina is trying to control herself and keeps eating. Hina counts for her but she vomits and can’t do the task. They bring juice for her as she spits it out. Hina says there were many chilies, it was impossible. All clap for Rubina. Sid says it was not a lot. He tells Gauhar that people have eaten salt and oil in my season. They have done a lot in my season. Gauhar says this was tough.

.Tells, everyone, that the ‘Entry Pass’ task has ended. He says it’s time for the decision, our rejected inmates will take this decision. He tells the rejected freshers that you all tried to complete the tasks. You all should mutually decide about who should go inside the house.

Jaan tells Rubina that you can’t stay alone outside. Rubina says it’s an individual game. Nishant says I will stay with Rubina, she is my friend. Jaan says leave it Nishant, don’t take it personally. Nishant says we will all play individually so let me play mine. He says we all say arguments for ourselves, it’s not nominations, it’s about who will remain rejected and who get selected in the house. I am taking my decision. Jaan says we have to mutually decide.

Bigg Boss tells the rejected inmates that we gave you a task to take a decision but you all were pushing each other forward instead of fighting for yourself. You all four were disappointing in taking a decision. Let us know about your decision? Nishant says we 4 think that the worst performance was of Rubina but she doesn’t agree. Rubina says I don’t agree that my performance was worst but we have to go as per the voting. Bigg Boss says as per this decision, Rubina will stay in the garden and all 3 three can come in the house. Sarah is sad.

Rubina asks them to not be sad, it's part of the game. Jaan says we are happy. Rubina says tasks will make or break us. We shouldn't be emotional.

Jaan tells Gauhar that I am a big fan of Sid. Today Sid said that he was proud of me. Gauhar says I fought for you to go into the house. Jaan says when Sid praised me today, I was so happy. I have watched many seasons but in Sid's season, I used to follow and talk to my mother about his situation. My mom must be thinking about all those talks. It feels good. Shahzad tells Rubina that you all had 4 votes, you shouldn't have asked them about 3 winners. You should have given your vote to someone else to bring them on your side.